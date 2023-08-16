Software-update: KeePassXC 2.7.6

KeePassXC logo (79 pix) Versie 2.7.6 van de opensourcewachtwoordmanager KeePassXC is uitgekomen. Het programma is een afgeleide van KeePass Password Safe en wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Met KeePassXC kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen met alle bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

KeePassXC 2.7.6 released

Today, we are releasing KeePassXC 2.7.6 with a few bug fixes and enhancements. This version fixes a crash on macOS that occurred on exit. We also improved the visual display when dragging entries to move/copy, Quick Unlock is now automatically activated when unlocking for Auto-Type or Browser access, and the Auto-Type button and shortcut key will be disabled when Auto-Type is turned off for the entry or group.

Changes

  • Significant improvement to visual when drag/drop entries [#9698]
  • Automatically prompt for Quick Unlock when showing unlock dialog [#9697]
  • Improve colorful lock icon and fix file MIME icon on KDE [#9632]
  • Ability to search by entry UUID [#9571]
  • Add challenge-response support for NitroKey 3 [#9631]
  • Auto-Type: Disable entry level Auto-Type when disabled at group/entry [#9672]
  • Browser: Show warning when adding duplicate URL's to entry [#9588][#9635]
  • Browser: Improve error message when proxy cannot be found [#9385]

Fixes

  • Fix crash on exit on macOS [#9620]
  • Fix crash on search if entry doesn't have a group [#9633]
  • Fix several issues with Quick Unlock [#9697]
  • Enable save button when not auto-saving non-data changes [#9634]
  • Several UI/UX fixes [#9647]
  • Move toolbar back to top of window when disabling movement [#9699]
  • Browser: Fix handling of expired credentials [#9595]
  • Windows: Prevent white flicker when launching application [#9637]
  • Linux: Fix warning message about allow screencapture [#9638]
  • FdoSecrets: Fix access confirmation dialog showing even when disabled [#9690]

KeePassXC

Versienummer 2.7.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KeepassXC
Download https://keepassxc.org/download/#windows
Bestandsgrootte 30,98MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (26)

PrimusIP 16 augustus 2023 10:56
Ik kan me voorstellen dat deze software voor steeds minder mensen interessant is. Het is juist wel handig als zoiets op je telefoon zit. Nog handiger als het in een cloud zit met browser intergratie zodat je het op verschillende machines kunt gebruiken.
beerse @PrimusIP16 augustus 2023 12:40
Het grote voordeel van de keepass serie is voor mij wel de 'autotype' mogelijkheid: Die typt het echt in alsof het van een toetsenbord komt.

Dat werkt dus ook in remote desktops zoals via rdp, citrix, ilo, vmware-console en dergelijke, overal waar 'paste' wordt geblokkeerd omdat het copy-pasten van wachtwoorden als onveilig wordt beschouwd of waar 'paste' gewoon niet werkt.

En ook handig dat er in de autotype van alles kan worden geprogrammeerd zoals een url, pauze, genoeg tabs om in het juiste veld te komen en dergelijke. En ook window-afhankelijk kan worden ingesteld: naar een webbrowser met een blanco pagina de url sturen, als de 'login' pagina voor staat alleen maar het account en wachtwoord. En naar de remote-desktop dan weer wat anders handigs.

Een dergelijke autotype functie heb ik bij de web/internet gebaseerde kluizen nog niet aangetroffen.
autostatic @beerse16 augustus 2023 14:57
Precies dit, de Auto-Type functionaliteit is gewoon superfijn. Ook de cmd:// command handler is superhandig, hiermee kun je in het URL veld ook scripts starten met als variabelen weer andere attributes van je entry.
Op werk mogen we geen KeepassXC meer gebruiken helaas, daar moeten we 1Password gebruiken. Als workaround voor de missende command handler en Auto-Type functionaliteit misbruik ik nu de http:// handler van de website attribute. Die laat ik verwijzen naar localhost:5000 waar een Flask appje op draait die de request die vanuit 1Password wordt getriggerd via Open and fill afvangt en verwerkt. Superclunky maar het werkt. Een beetje. Ik mis KeepassXC :(
Anoniem: 1322 @beerse16 augustus 2023 15:38
Een dergelijke autotype functie heb ik bij de web/internet gebaseerde kluizen nog niet aangetroffen.
Ik denk dat dit voornamelijk komt omdat dit nogal een onveilige actie is. Voor hetzelfde geld autotype je in het verkeerde (chat) veld. Het is mij in ieder geval al een aantal keren overkomen.
beerse @Anoniem: 132219 augustus 2023 23:10
Het is maar net hoe je het bekijkt. De autotype is veel veiliger dan het gebruik van het copy/paste buffer. Als het wachtwoord via autotype wordt doorgezet komt het even snel maar 1 keer langs en alleen naar het active window. Met het copy-paste buffer moet het ook actief weer uit het buffer gewist worden. En zeker met het gebruik van remote-desktop systemen die automatisch het copy-paste buffer overzetten en zo zijn er meer applicaties de het copy-paste buffer continu monitoren.
Eusebius @PrimusIP16 augustus 2023 12:09
Als jarenlang gebruiker van LastPass kan ik hier wel wat over zeggen.

Jaaaaren gebruik gemaakt van online diensten, totdat ik net voor Kerst het bericht kreeg dat de database was gehackt. Ik ben de Kerst en 3 dagen bezig geweest alles te veranderen ... LastPass, het bedrijf wat zo ongeveer overal als beste/meest geschikte kwam bovendrijven want handig en veilig enzo.

Niet dus.

Ik ben subiet overgestapt op KeePassXC. De servers waren gehackt door een token te ontfutselen aan één van de weinige developers die toegang had tot de data. Daarnaast stonden de meeste data in plaintext (!) opgeslagen - niet de wachtwoorden, de URLS en toegangsnamen. Aan de hand van de toegangsnamen kun je mijn naam vinden. Mijn adres is te vinden. Mijn energieleverancier en andere bedrijven waar ik contact mee heb zijn bekend. Mijn fintech en ga zo maar door. Heeft een boef niet direct meer iets aan (want alles verandert, andere 2FA en andere inlog etc), maar dit is data die ik niet op straat wil hebben. Laat staan compromitterende data (heb ik niet, maar stel je hebt ook accounts voor Tinder en 18+ sites )

Hoe werkt het nu? Een cloud-dienst met een crypto-folder. Cloud-dienst moet je 2-traps inloggen. Daarnaast crypto-folder. Daarna nog wachtwoordenbestand met een sterkte versleuteling. Dat zijn meer lagen dan LastPass.
Hydranet @Eusebius16 augustus 2023 12:55
Ik heb ook ooit Keepass gebruikt en ben toen toen overgestapt naar Lastpass maar ik gebruik Lastpass nu al een aantal jaar niet meer. Ik ben een paar jaar geleden over gestapt naar Bitwarden omdat het opensource is en ze ook open zijn over de security audits en hoe ze encryptie implementeert hebben. Hoe wel ik niet heel van van encryptie weet. Ik ben sinds kort over naar een self-host Bitwarden server implementatie die gemaakt is in Rust.
https://github.com/dani-garcia/vaultwarden

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 23 juli 2024 01:56]

jmk @Hydranet16 augustus 2023 22:21
Vanuit Home Assistant zet je zo met een paar stappen Vaultwarden op inderdaad. Erg onder de indruk hoe netjes de software werkt en hoe ze de beveiliging serieus nemen.

Ik vind het ook echt klasse dat je de officiële Bitwarden apps kan gebruiken in combinatie met je eigen thuisserver. Helemaal gratis.

Met een betaald abo kan je iets meer, zoals bestanden uploaden die dan in je eigen Vault komen te staan, versleuteld. Misschien doe ik dat nog wel.
Yzord @jmk17 augustus 2023 03:25
Mag ik vragen hoe dat gaat via HA? Heb het nu via Synology docker lopen (Bitwarden) maar wil die vaultwarden eens proberen.
jmk @Yzord19 augustus 2023 20:46
sorry een beetje late reactie.

als je HA installeert op zo'n manier dat er ook een add on store bij zit dan kan je vaulwarden met 1 klik installeren.

met een reverse proxy kan je dan een subdomein van bijvoorbeeld duckdns koppelen aan die installatie.

vervolgens moet je, dit wordt uitgelegd tijdens de installatie, een hash genereren die hoort bij je admin hoofd wachtwoord. vervolgens ka je een user aanmaken met wachtwoorden.

in een aparte pligin kan je HA en alle onderdelen versleuteld backuppen naar je Google drive.
bussie66 @Hydranet16 augustus 2023 14:36
? Je eerste zin... keepass naar keepass?
Hydranet @bussie6616 augustus 2023 15:55
Ja ik zie het nu, ik heb het aangepast.
Anoniem: 1322 @PrimusIP16 augustus 2023 15:41
Voor mij zeker gezien deze app iedere keer crashte als ik hem afsloot.
Dat gaf mij een heel naar gevoel over de app. Had ik malware? Was er een malicious update geweest?
Ik zie dat dit nu 'gefixed' is maar het gaf mij de motivatie helemaal afscheid te nemen van Keepass. Echt ongelofelijk dat ze voorheen blijkbaar een update gepusht hebben van zulke lage kwaliteit.
autostatic @Anoniem: 132216 augustus 2023 15:52
Ging dat om KeePass of KeePassXC? Dat zijn twee verschillende projecten.
Anoniem: 1322 @autostatic16 augustus 2023 16:32
KeePassXC:
Fixes: Fix crash on exit on macOS [#9620]

Ter verduidelijking, ik ben afgestapt van KeePass, als in KeePass databases, als oplossing.
Laagdrempelige oplossingen zijn veel beter geworden en ik beschouw het niet meer als interessant zoals @PrimusIP aangeeft. Bitwarden en 1Password zijn betere oplossingen en met nieuwe oplossingen als PassKeys zal dit soort software steeds minder interessant worden voor de meeste mensen.

En dan hebben we het nog niet over het feit dat Apple (KeyChain), Google en Microsoft al bijna volledige wachtwoord managers ingebouwd hebben. Probeer maar eens zoiets te doen met Keepass.
Soldaatje @Anoniem: 132216 augustus 2023 18:32
Wachtwoorden delen kan gewoon met KeepassXC en KeeShare, of mis ik iets?
Anoniem: 1322 @Soldaatje17 augustus 2023 17:59
Volgens mij kan dit niet (anders dan gewoon plaintext delen via een medium als email...
Maar dit voorbeeld gaat al verder dan dat, het is niet enkel een wachtwoord delen, ook als je deze update wordt deze automatisch geupdate bij alle genodigden.
Simon Weel @PrimusIP16 augustus 2023 11:10
Of juist niet. Beide oplossingen hebben voor- en nadelen. De geschiedenis van Lastpass laat zien dat bij foutjes in de cloud ineens heel veel gegevens op straat kunnen liggen. En dan ben je blij met je eigen databaasje op je eigen pc. Totdat die gehackt of gepikt wordt je je je databaasje met '12345' als wachtwoord hebt versleuteld....
Jogai @Simon Weel17 augustus 2023 08:39
Gebruikers van een wachtwoordmanager zullen geen heel simpel wachtwoord gebruiken daarvoor...
Uchy @PrimusIP16 augustus 2023 12:07
ik heb dit ook op mijn foon :)
via keepassdroid, maar er is ook een xd voor android dacht ik. En browser-integratie - tenminste op mijn desktop: check! op telefoon nog niet geprobeerd, mar zo vaak lig ik daar niet op op sites.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uchy op 23 juli 2024 01:56]

bussie66 @PrimusIP16 augustus 2023 14:37
Waarom voor steeds minder mensen interessant? Eerder het tegenovergestelde lijkt mij.
autostatic @PrimusIP16 augustus 2023 15:02
Soms wil je je allerbelangrijkste en meest bedrijfskritische credentials gewoon niet in de cloud hebben maar lokaal op een goed versleuteld medium of desnoods in een versleutelde vault ergens op een cloud drive. KeepassXC biedt die mogelijkheid.
William_H @PrimusIP17 augustus 2023 17:18
Absoluut mee oneens. Te weinig mensen gebruiken nog een wachtwoordkluis. Hoevaak ik als IT-er niet het wachtwoord moet resetten omdat mensen hun wachtwoord zijn vergeten voor een bepaalde applicatie (en nee, SSO of iets anders kunnen we niet inzetten voor deze applicaties). Als ik voor elke ww reset een euro zou krijgen, zou ik slapend rijk worden.

Het voordeel met KeepassXC is dat het zo goed samenwerkt met bijv. KeepassDC op Android.
Gooi je kluisbestand in bijv. Onedrive (of Google Drive) of enig andere cloudaanbieder, en laadt je bestand vanuit die cloud, en je kluis is altijd gesynchroniseerd. Ook bij opslagconflicten geeft KeepassXC keurig een melding met de vraag wat je wil doen.
RobertLos 16 augustus 2023 11:34
Je kunt het kdbc bestand op een cloud file server zetten zoals dropbox of zo en dat dan overal gebruiken. Dit heeft dan dubbele beveiliging (je moet eerst toegang tot de cloud filespace hebben en dan ook nog het keepass wachtwoord weten).
baszie @RobertLos16 augustus 2023 13:18
én dan ook nog een sleutelbestand gebruiken die je weer niet in de cloud zet maar alleen op je phone/laptop/device...
soundblast @baszie17 augustus 2023 10:08
Als extra laag kan je ook nog een versleuteld volume (met Veracrypt o.i.d.) op de cloud file server aanmaken met daarin het kdbc bestand.

