Versie 2.7.3 van de opensourcewachtwoordmanager KeePassXC is uitgekomen. Het programma is een afgeleide van KeePass Password Safe en wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Met KeePassXC kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen met alle bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en URL. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes Enhance Tags Support and Add Saved Searches [#8435, #8607]

Significant improvements to entry preview panel [#7993]

Add password strength indicator to all password fields [#7885]

Limit zxcvbn entropy estimation length to 128 characters [#7748]

Try full URL path when fetching favicon [#8565]

Hide usernames in preview panel when hidden in entry view [#8608]

Enable dark title bar on windows when accent color is not used [#8498]

Add option to display passwords in color in preview panel [#7097]

Add XML Export option to GUI [#8524]

Increase entropy required for a "good" password rating to 75 [#8523]

Add shortcut to copy password with TOTP appended [#8443]

Show entry count in status bar [#8435]

Allow KeePassXC to be built without X11 [#8147]

Enable use of VivoKey Apex and Dangerous Things FlexSecure tokens [#8332]

Add setting for number of recent files [#8239]

Add Ctrl+Tab shortcut to cycle databases in unlock dialog [#8168]

Replace offensive words in eff_large.wordlist [#7968]

Auto-Type: PICKCHARS can specify attribute and ignore BEEP [#8118]

Linux: Add isHardwareKeySupported and refreshHardwareKeys to DBus methods [#8055]

Add config variable to specify default database file name [#8042]

Support numeric aware sorting on Windows and macOS [#8363]

CLI: Add db-edit command [#8400]

command [#8400] CLI: Add option to display all attributes with show command [#8256]

command [#8256] CLI: Show UUID and tags with show and clip commands [#8241]

and commands [#8241] Browser: Move socket into separate directory on Linux [#8030]

Browser: Add group setting to omit WWW subdomain when matching URLs [#7988]

FdoSecrets: Ask to unlock the database when creating items [#8022, #8028]

FdoSecrets: Skip entries in recycle bin when searching [#8021] Fixes Fix potential deadlock in UI when saving [#8606]

Fix newlines when copying notes from preview panel [#8542]

Fix dark mode detection on Linux [#8477]

Fix crash when deleting items in recycle bin while searching [#8117]

Fix crash when trying to close database during unlock [#8144]

Fix tabbing around the interface [#8435, #8520]

Fix OPVault import when there are multiple OTP fields [#8436]

Fix various Windows Hello bugs [#8354]

Fix use of Apple Watch for Quick Unlock [#8311]

Better handling of "Lock on Minimize" setting [#8202]

Check for write permission before entering portable mode [#8447]

Correct regex escape logic to prevent parse errors [#7778]

Normalize slashes and file case for last used databases [#7864, #7214]

Link ykcore against pthread [#7807]

Auto-Type: Fix menu entries in selection dialog on Windows [#7987]

Auto-Type: Fix use of modifiers under macOS [#8111]

CLI: Fix output when using clip with the -t flag [#8271]

Browser: Use asynchronous access confirm dialog [#8273]

Browser: Always send database locked/unlocked status [#8114]