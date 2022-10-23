Software-update: LibreELEC 10.0.3

LibreELEC logo (75 pix) De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 10.0.3 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 10 is de overstap naar Kodi versie 19.1 gemaakt en dat heeft nogal wat haken en ogen. Een automatische upgrade van versie 9.2 naar 10 is daarom niet mogelijk en ook wordt aangeraden om eerst een back-up te maken. Deze versie bevat overigens een bug waardoor het niet wordt aangeraden om te upgraden als de mediaspeler is uitgerust met een AMD-cpu. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0.3

LibreELEC 10.0.3 has been released, bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.4 with additional fixes from the Kodi Matrix branch (till Oct 2, 2022). Users of LibreELEC 10 Beta or RC1 get an automatic update to the final version. LibreELEC 9.2 setups will not be automatically updated, you will need to manually update. We can offer stable and good working versions for Allwinner, Generic and Rockchip devices. The RPi4 is also in good shape but the codebase is rather new, so it is not polished yet (keep reading for details).

AMD users do not update !

There is a Linux kernel bug that crashes Kodi at start. This is hopefully fixed soon. Pls do not update your AMD system yet. LE10.0.4 will fix this. You can still downgrade from a “broken” 10.0.3 to 10.0.2 if needed. Link to the old version LibreELEC-Generic.x86_64-10.0.2.img.gz

CHANGES SINCE 10.0.2

updates:

  • update Kodi to latest version from the Matrix branch
  • several minor package updates

fixes:

  • RPi multiple decoder and playback fixes
  • Bluetooth related fixes at the settings Add-On
Raspberry PI 0-1

There are no Raspberry Pi 0-1 releases for LE10.0. The RPi graphic drivers are still in progress of a complete rewrite, additionally the current development is focused on RPi 4.

  • Support for RPi0-1 is dropped, its unlikely to return (lacking horsepower for the new graphic stack)
Raspberry PI 2-3

As new addition we support RPi2 and RPi3 at LE10. Please keep in mind this is still brand new and not widely tested. Likely bugs are still possible. Overall, the current version is properly useable.

Note that GPU accelerated b65 decoding is no longer available in LE 10 and future versions. If this is important to you stay at LE 9.2.

Working (RPi4)
  • HDMI output up to 4kp60
  • b64 and b65 HW decoding
  • NEW: HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)
  • NEW: HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)
  • NEW: deinterlacing support (PVR/DVD)
  • NEW: 10/12bit video output
Known Issues
  • 50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping
  • Kodi runs in 4096x2160 instead of 3840x2160 on 4k TVs after fresh installation
    Solution: Change resolution in system settings (1920x1080 50 or 60Hz plus setting up whitelist and enabling “Adjust display refresh rate” in player settings is recommended)
  • Hyperion Add-on no longer works
    No solution for now, Hyperion doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack yet
  • The additional DVB drivers are not present.
Important changes since LE9.2
  • hdmi_mode, hdmi_group, hdmi_edid_file etc settings in config.txt can no longer be used to work around display issues.
    Alternatives:
    • Run getedid create to install permanent EDID file (same as on Generic)
    • Use video=... kernel command line option to force a video mode Eg: add video=HDMI-A-1:1280x720M@60D to cmdline.txt
  • Analog audio output is not enabled by default
    Solution: add dtparam=audio=on and audio_pwm_mode=1 to config.txt to enable it

LibreELEC

Versienummer 10.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LibreELEC
Download https://libreelec.tv/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-10-2022 • 19:55

23-10-2022 • 19:55

17

Bron: LibreELEC

LibreELEC

Muncher 24 oktober 2022 09:14
Ik ben blij dat er weer een release is. Ik was bang dat het project stil was gevallen, zeer weinig releases de afgelopen tijd.

Was al op zoek naar een alternatief voor mijn rpi (niet gevonden overigens).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Muncher op 23 juli 2024 17:49]

TommyGun @Muncher24 oktober 2022 09:37
Ik ben uiteindelijk afgestapt van LibreELEC / kodi en overgegaan naar PLEX...

Zeker 4k / HDR / bepaalde audio codecs blijft een ellende bij eerstgenoemde.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TommyGun op 23 juli 2024 17:49]

Wildfire @TommyGun24 oktober 2022 09:40
LibreElec/Kodi speelt bij mij alles probleemloos af (via een Pi 4). 4K HDR gaat prima met HD audio passthrough.

Wat voor exotische codecs tref jij dan?
TommyGun @Wildfire24 oktober 2022 09:48
Dan is dat wellicht de laatste maanden / half jaar opgelost (of verbeterd), maar was voor mij een van de redenen om er vanaf te stappen.

EDIT; bijv https://forum.libreelec.t...raspberry-pi-4b-possible/

[Reactie gewijzigd door TommyGun op 23 juli 2024 17:49]

gravitone @TommyGun24 oktober 2022 11:03
Als je even 5 seconden de release notes had gelezen, die notabene gewoon direct in dit bericht hierboven zijn toegevoegd, Dan was je het volgende opgevallen onder het kopje Pi4.

NEW: HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)
NEW: HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)
NEW: deinterlacing support (PVR/DVD)
NEW: 10/12bit video output
Wildfire @gravitone24 oktober 2022 11:06
Dat is niet nieuw in deze release. Dat zit er al lang in, de releasenotes zijn waar onduidelijk geschreven.
Muncher @TommyGun24 oktober 2022 10:34
Wat is je ervaring in het gebruik van Plex op een RPI?

Mijn volledige netwerk bestaat uit PI's, dus heb geen toffe CPU die lekker kan transcoden (wat mij altijd doet struikelen bij een Plex implementatie).

Ik draai wel Jellyfin op een machine ergens, dat werkt nagenoeg net zo fijn als Plex.
TommyGun @Muncher24 oktober 2022 10:37
Niet, ik heb een zwaardere NAS gekocht die wel lekker kan transcoden en draai PLEX op een Google Chromecast with Google TV - al wil ik die gaan vervangen door een (2022 model) Apple TV 4k omdat laatstgenoemde meer direct kan afspelen en dus de NAS ontzien wordt.
sirotilc @TommyGun24 oktober 2022 15:28
Ik ben ook ovegestapt van kodi naar plex omdat alles bij plex op de server (mn nas) wordt bijgehouden in plaats van per kodi installatie (denk aan watched vinkjes, etc).

Ik merk nu juist dat ik niet meer alles kan afspelen, oudere avi files vertikt plex bij mij bijvoorbeeld.

Dus heb ik nu gekozen voor een kodi met plex-addon oplossing op mn pi, zodat ik alsnog de exoten via kodi kan afspelen mocht het echt nodig zijn :).
blinchik @sirotilc24 oktober 2022 17:03
Vinkjes enzo centraal bijhouden kan in Kodi ook, als je van een remote MySQL databank gebruik maakt.
sirotilc @blinchik24 oktober 2022 18:45
Klopt, ook een tijdje geprobeerd, ging goed tot er een installatie werd geüpdate en de database van de een niet meer compatibel was met de ander 😬. Eén centrale server scheelt wel een hoop hoofdpijn imo
blinchik @sirotilc24 oktober 2022 23:18
je moet inderdaad alle versies hetzelfde houden (dus allemaal upgraden). Hier werkt dat al jaren prima hoor!
Tuskermalt @sirotilc25 oktober 2022 09:06
Je hebt voor Kodi ook een add-on plex kodi connect. Speelt kodi rechtstreeks van de nas maar houd wel je proggresie bij in plex.
Golikell @Muncher24 oktober 2022 09:22
OSMC zou een alternatief kunnen zijn. Heeft inderdaad wel erg lang geduurd!
Slofsky @Muncher24 oktober 2022 09:44
Dit komt door het feit dat XBMC 19.5 nogal lang duurt. De huidige 10.0.3 is zelfs nog gebaseerd op de 19.4 waar de eerdere versie ook op gebaseerd is. Ligt dus niet aan LibreELEC :). Wanneer je updates kan verwachten: https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/milestones.
T-men 24 oktober 2022 08:41
Wat een bijzondere keuze om een release uit te brengen met zo'n duidelijke storende bug !

Ik begrijp dat je soms door wil gaan omdat anderen geen last hebben van de bug. Maar waarom wordt het installatieporoces niet gewoon geblokkeerd bij een AMD-processor ?
Dat is simpel te doen door een pre-check in te bouwen die controleert of de processor niet een AMD is, en bij een positief antwoord gewoon de installatie weigert.
CypherMK 24 oktober 2022 11:35
Draai al een hele tijd 10.0.2 op een Pi4. Werkt probleemloos. En het mooie is, dat ik 2 HDMI uitgangen kan gebruiken. Een gaat er naar mijn LG C1 voor 4K en HDR, en de andere gaat naar mijn oudere receiver (wel 4K, geen HDR) die ook DTS-HD Master Audio en True HD ondersteund. Dat heb ik nog niet op een ander apparaat gezien.

