De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 10.0.3 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 10 is de overstap naar Kodi versie 19.1 gemaakt en dat heeft nogal wat haken en ogen. Een automatische upgrade van versie 9.2 naar 10 is daarom niet mogelijk en ook wordt aangeraden om eerst een back-up te maken. Deze versie bevat overigens een bug waardoor het niet wordt aangeraden om te upgraden als de mediaspeler is uitgerust met een AMD-cpu. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0.3
LibreELEC 10.0.3 has been released, bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.4 with additional fixes from the Kodi Matrix branch (till Oct 2, 2022). Users of LibreELEC 10 Beta or RC1 get an automatic update to the final version. LibreELEC 9.2 setups will not be automatically updated, you will need to manually update. We can offer stable and good working versions for Allwinner, Generic and Rockchip devices. The RPi4 is also in good shape but the codebase is rather new, so it is not polished yet (keep reading for details).AMD users do not update !
There is a Linux kernel bug that crashes Kodi at start. This is hopefully fixed soon. Pls do not update your AMD system yet. LE10.0.4 will fix this. You can still downgrade from a “broken” 10.0.3 to 10.0.2 if needed. Link to the old version LibreELEC-Generic.x86_64-10.0.2.img.gzCHANGES SINCE 10.0.2
updates:
- update Kodi to latest version from the Matrix branch
- several minor package updates
fixes:
Raspberry PI 0-1
- RPi multiple decoder and playback fixes
- Bluetooth related fixes at the settings Add-On
There are no Raspberry Pi 0-1 releases for LE10.0. The RPi graphic drivers are still in progress of a complete rewrite, additionally the current development is focused on RPi 4.
Raspberry PI 2-3
- Support for RPi0-1 is dropped, its unlikely to return (lacking horsepower for the new graphic stack)
As new addition we support RPi2 and RPi3 at LE10. Please keep in mind this is still brand new and not widely tested. Likely bugs are still possible. Overall, the current version is properly useable.
Note that GPU accelerated b65 decoding is no longer available in LE 10 and future versions. If this is important to you stay at LE 9.2.Working (RPi4)
Known Issues
- HDMI output up to 4kp60
- b64 and b65 HW decoding
- NEW: HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)
- NEW: HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)
- NEW: deinterlacing support (PVR/DVD)
- NEW: 10/12bit video output
Important changes since LE9.2
- 50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need
force_turbo=1or
core_freq_min=500in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping
- Kodi runs in 4096x2160 instead of 3840x2160 on 4k TVs after fresh installation
Solution: Change resolution in system settings (1920x1080 50 or 60Hz plus setting up whitelist and enabling “Adjust display refresh rate” in player settings is recommended)
- Hyperion Add-on no longer works
No solution for now, Hyperion doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack yet
- The additional DVB drivers are not present.
-
hdmi_mode,
hdmi_group,
hdmi_edid_fileetc settings in config.txt can no longer be used to work around display issues.
Alternatives:
- Run
getedid createto install permanent EDID file (same as on Generic)
- Use
video=...kernel command line option to force a video mode Eg: add
video=HDMI-A-1:1280x720M@60Dto cmdline.txt
- Analog audio output is not enabled by default
Solution: add
dtparam=audio=onand
audio_pwm_mode=1to config.txt to enable it