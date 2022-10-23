De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben enkele dagen geleden versie 10.0.3 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 10 is de overstap naar Kodi versie 19.1 gemaakt en dat heeft nogal wat haken en ogen. Een automatische upgrade van versie 9.2 naar 10 is daarom niet mogelijk en ook wordt aangeraden om eerst een back-up te maken. Deze versie bevat overigens een bug waardoor het niet wordt aangeraden om te upgraden als de mediaspeler is uitgerust met een AMD-cpu. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreELEC 10.0.3 has been released, bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.4 with additional fixes from the Kodi Matrix branch (till Oct 2, 2022). Users of LibreELEC 10 Beta or RC1 get an automatic update to the final version. LibreELEC 9.2 setups will not be automatically updated, you will need to manually update. We can offer stable and good working versions for Allwinner, Generic and Rockchip devices. The RPi4 is also in good shape but the codebase is rather new, so it is not polished yet (keep reading for details).

There is a Linux kernel bug that crashes Kodi at start. This is hopefully fixed soon. Pls do not update your AMD system yet. LE10.0.4 will fix this. You can still downgrade from a “broken” 10.0.3 to 10.0.2 if needed. Link to the old version LibreELEC-Generic.x86_64-10.0.2.img.gz

updates:

update Kodi to latest version from the Matrix branch

several minor package updates

fixes:

RPi multiple decoder and playback fixes

Bluetooth related fixes at the settings Add-On

There are no Raspberry Pi 0-1 releases for LE10.0. The RPi graphic drivers are still in progress of a complete rewrite, additionally the current development is focused on RPi 4.

Support for RPi0-1 is dropped, its unlikely to return (lacking horsepower for the new graphic stack)

As new addition we support RPi2 and RPi3 at LE10. Please keep in mind this is still brand new and not widely tested. Likely bugs are still possible. Overall, the current version is properly useable.

Note that GPU accelerated b65 decoding is no longer available in LE 10 and future versions. If this is important to you stay at LE 9.2.

HDMI output up to 4kp60

b64 and b65 HW decoding

NEW: HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)

NEW: HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)

NEW: deinterlacing support (PVR/DVD)

NEW: 10/12bit video output

50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping

or in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping Kodi runs in 4096x2160 instead of 3840x2160 on 4k TVs after fresh installation

Solution: Change resolution in system settings (1920x1080 50 or 60Hz plus setting up whitelist and enabling “Adjust display refresh rate” in player settings is recommended)

Solution: Change resolution in system settings (1920x1080 50 or 60Hz plus setting up whitelist and enabling “Adjust display refresh rate” in player settings is recommended) Hyperion Add-on no longer works

No solution for now, Hyperion doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack yet

No solution for now, Hyperion doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack yet The additional DVB drivers are not present.