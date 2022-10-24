Versie 22.2.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.2.3 Data editor: Value display format option was added to grid data view Dictionary view panel now saves its ordering state Row number in the record mode was fixed Ability to open external editors for BLOB values was added

Database backup: variable ${schema} was added

SSH: Problem with redundant password prompt was fixed Tunnel config tab is now hidden for databases which don’t support SSH

Drivers: Driver version auto-update feature added Issue with driver download dialog was fixed (non-clickable dialog) Driver license info button was added to the connection edit page

Data transfer: Export to XLSX now support different modes for spreadsheet rows append Description column was added to XLSX format (configurable) An additional confirmation is shown if output file will be overwritten Fallback directory was added for data export tasks

Tasks: Tasks viewer now shows tasks only for the active project New task create command enablement was fixed Running tasks are now checked and confirmation is shown on DBeaver app shutdown Additional logging was added for tasks execution

Clickhouse: SSL support was fixed

Greenplum: table list read was fixed for recent GP server versions 6+.

MariaDB: UUID data type support was fixed

MySQL/MariaDB: problem with grave accent quoting was fixed

Oracle: DATE data type rendering was fixed (time part was removed)

PostgreSQL: Problem with result sets fetch was fixed (OutOfMemory on big results) Driver version was updated to 42.5.0 (security update) Issue with numeric fields formatting in struct types was fixed

OpenSearch driver configuration was added

General: Multi-connections behavior configuration was improved. Possibility to forcibly disable or enable additional metadata or SQL editor connections was added. Additional localization was done in many places of application We switched to a new Eclipse platform version (2022-09)

