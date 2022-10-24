Software-update: DBeaver 22.2.3

DBeaver logo (79 pix) Versie 22.2.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource-CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.2.3
  • Data editor:
    • Value display format option was added to grid data view
    • Dictionary view panel now saves its ordering state
    • Row number in the record mode was fixed
    • Ability to open external editors for BLOB values was added
  • Database backup: variable ${schema} was added
  • SSH:
    • Problem with redundant password prompt was fixed
    • Tunnel config tab is now hidden for databases which don’t support SSH
  • Drivers:
    • Driver version auto-update feature added
    • Issue with driver download dialog was fixed (non-clickable dialog)
    • Driver license info button was added to the connection edit page
  • Data transfer:
    • Export to XLSX now support different modes for spreadsheet rows append
    • Description column was added to XLSX format (configurable)
    • An additional confirmation is shown if output file will be overwritten
    • Fallback directory was added for data export tasks
  • Tasks:
    • Tasks viewer now shows tasks only for the active project
    • New task create command enablement was fixed
    • Running tasks are now checked and confirmation is shown on DBeaver app shutdown
    • Additional logging was added for tasks execution
  • Clickhouse: SSL support was fixed
  • Greenplum: table list read was fixed for recent GP server versions 6+.
  • MariaDB: UUID data type support was fixed
  • MySQL/MariaDB: problem with grave accent quoting was fixed
  • Oracle: DATE data type rendering was fixed (time part was removed)
  • PostgreSQL:
    • Problem with result sets fetch was fixed (OutOfMemory on big results)
    • Driver version was updated to 42.5.0 (security update)
    • Issue with numeric fields formatting in struct types was fixed
  • OpenSearch driver configuration was added
  • General:
    • Multi-connections behavior configuration was improved. Possibility to forcibly disable or enable additional metadata or SQL editor connections was added.
    • Additional localization was done in many places of application
    • We switched to a new Eclipse platform version (2022-09)

DBeaver

Versienummer 22.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Webgnome 24 oktober 2022 08:41
Is dit stukje software inmiddels al wat stabieler op Ubuntu? Begin augustus naar Ubuntu overgestapt en op aanraden van collega's deze tool in gebruik genomen. Nu was ik al wat gewend van HeidSQL dat op windows draait ( en ook niet altijd even stabiel te noemen is ) maar DbBeaver spant echt wel de kroon met onstabiliteit. Daarom maar naar Mysql Workbench overgeschakeld en dat werkt toch een heel stuk stabieler.
desmond @Webgnome24 oktober 2022 12:01
Ik heb alleen ervaring op Windows met DBeaver en Teradata/MSSQL/Oracle. Het valt mij op dat stabiliteit en bruikbaarheid sterk verschillen per DB engine. Met Oracle en MSSQL meer bruikbare functionaliteit, sneller en een stuk stabieler dan met Teradata. Welke DB gebruik jij?
Webgnome @desmond24 oktober 2022 12:13
MariaDb.
sfranken @Webgnome24 oktober 2022 13:37
Gebruik je de snap variant, de flatpak of een andere methode? Ik draai zelf Fedora (36, 37 en Rawhide) met de DBeaver flatpak en daarmee heb ik, met mijn MariaDB instance(s) op andere server(s), nooit stabiliteitsklachten
Webgnome @sfranken24 oktober 2022 13:42
direct gedownload. Maar maakt niet uit verder. Gebruik nu naar alle tevredenheid Workbench
HollowGamer @Webgnome24 oktober 2022 09:48
Vreemd, ik heb nergens last van.

Hoe connect je naar de database? Ik neem aan niet lokaal?
Webgnome @HollowGamer24 oktober 2022 10:04
Niet lokaal, maar ook als ik lokaal connect werkt DbBeaver beduidend minder soepel dan Workbench
karelvandongen @Webgnome24 oktober 2022 18:02
Op fedora heb ik de snap versie vaak weken open staan zonder problemen, om connectie met mariadb te maken. En daar kom ik eigenlijk nooit problemen mee tegen.

