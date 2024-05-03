De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 12.0.0 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 12 wordt onder meer de overstap naar Kodi versie 21 gemaakt en is voor de meeste apparaten overgestapt naar een 64bit-versie van de software. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

With the new release cycle we changed many devices to 64-bit, including Rasberry Pi 4 and 5. If using Widevine DRM (required for various copyprotected video add-ons like Prime Video, Netflix, etc.) on one of these devices and updating from LibreELEC 11, Widevine DRM will need to be reinstalled on these devices due to the changed architecture.

LibreELEC 11.0 installs will not automatically update, but you can manually update. LibreELEC installs from before LibreELEC 10.0 must make a clean install due to the Python 3 changes since Kodi v19.

linux: update to 6.6.28

a complete list of fixes

Allwinner OrangePi Win does not work properly, currently unfixed.

Allwinner and Rockchip devices are not widely tested. If there are problems please report them.

Rockchip RK3328 (Rock64 …) devices are currently are not working.

50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping

The Generic image runs the same GBM/V4L2 graphics stack we have long used with ARM devices. It supports HDR with recent AMD and Intel GPUs. We added a Generic-legacy image that runs the older X11 graphics stack used in LibreELEC 7.0-10.0. Devices may update between the GBM and X11 images without issues. Use the Generic-legacy image if:

You need support for nVidia GPUs

You need support for the Chrome Browser add-on

You see graphical glitches on older hardware, e.g. NUC 6th Gen

NB: In the last year nVidia has made progress in their support for modern graphics standards. Drivers are now mesa/GBM compatible but still have dependencies on Wayland which we do not use, and Kodi has no plan to support proprietary NVDEC decoding (but VDPAU remains). We still recommend users avoid investing in nVidia GPUs.

Support for Amlogic S905, S905X/D, and S912 devices resumes. b64 playback and seeking is solid. HEVC playback is okay and seeking recently improved from 2/10 to maybe 7/10. HDR works with HEVC/VP9 media on S905X/D and S912 devices. Multi-Channel PCM and Pass-Through audio works on HDMI up to 7.1 channels. With typical 1080p oriented media collections the AMLGX image is quite usable and provides access to the latest Kodi release and compatible add-ons. To be crystal clear: the AMLGX image is not perfect, but cost-of-living is high and $0 updates to old hardware are more appealing to users than $150+ purchases of new hardware. If we resume support (with caveats) fewer old boxes end up in landfill. There’s also an increased chance of people contributing improvements to smooth the rough edges that exist. To set expectations, here’s the ‘No’ list:

No support for updates from older LibreELEC releases (clean install is mandatory)

No support for internal eMMC install except WeTek Hub/Play2 and SBC boards

No support for SSV6501 and S908CS WiFi chips

No drivers for in-box DVB tuners

No hardware deinterlacing

No HDR to SDR tonemapping

No formal support for newer S905X2/D2/Y2, S905X3, S922X, A312D devices (read below)

The reason for not formally supporting newer hardware generations is all about hardware decode drivers and user expectations. Amlogic hardware video decoding requires the “VDEC” driver for older GXBB/GXL/GXM hardware and “HEVC” driver (driver, not codec) for newer G12A/G12B/SM1 hardware, and both generations prefer a later iteration of “multi” decoder firmware. The current upstream driver code attempts to mix both drivers in a common codebase with partial success and does not support multi firmware blobs. As a result, the current drivers work well on older hardware, but bugs prevent 10-bit and 4K output on newer hardware, and users with newer and (on paper) more capable hardware generally have higher expectations and more demanding media. To avoid negative feedback and user frustration; if you have newer Amlogic hardware our recommendation is to run Kodi on the Android install that shipped with the box. If you choose to run AMLGX images on newer hardware; expect 1080p maximum output, and minimum interest from developers if you post known issues in the forums.

AMLGX has a different boot and SD card preparation process, i.e. no renaming of device-tree files, so please read this wiki article for more info on differences between AMLGX and legacy images.

We always recommend you to create a backup BEFORE you upgrade. Otherwise, rolling back is basically impossible. Kodi does not support downgrades; if it ever worked for you in the past it was luck, not design. The Python3 changes that took place between LE9.x and LE10.x guarantee in-situ upgrade challenges, so unless you are already running LE10 a clean install is mandatory.