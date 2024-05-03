Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.
New:
Updated:
- Plugins: MyClouds - OneDrive - support for sub-folders inside the "Shared With Me" category
- Plugins: SACD - support for DSD512
Fixed:
- Audio converter: CDDA - MusicBrainz - support for multi-discs releases
- Audio converter: OPUS encoder has been updated to v1.5.1
- General - UI notes and suggestions
- Audio converter - BASS Decoder settings are being ignored
- Audio converter - an error occurs on attempt to abort multithreaded encoding
- Audio converter - WMA - the "invalid floating-point operation" occurs on attempt to encode to 24-bit Pro using x64 app version
- Sound engine - errors in operations with certain VST2-plugins
- Playlist - XSPF - unable to import the playlist by URL if server does not return content length
- Tag editor - MP3 in DASH-container is being detected as .mp3
- Tag editor - macros preprocessors works incorrectly with CUE-splitted albums
- Skin engine - minor issues has been fixed
- Music library - table smart-refresh works incorrectly in certain cases