Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

New: Plugins: MyClouds - OneDrive - support for sub-folders inside the "Shared With Me" category

Plugins: SACD - support for DSD512 Updated: Audio converter: CDDA - MusicBrainz - support for multi-discs releases

Audio converter: OPUS encoder has been updated to v1.5.1 Fixed: General - UI notes and suggestions

Audio converter - BASS Decoder settings are being ignored

Audio converter - an error occurs on attempt to abort multithreaded encoding

Audio converter - WMA - the "invalid floating-point operation" occurs on attempt to encode to 24-bit Pro using x64 app version

Sound engine - errors in operations with certain VST2-plugins

Playlist - XSPF - unable to import the playlist by URL if server does not return content length

Tag editor - MP3 in DASH-container is being detected as .mp3

Tag editor - macros preprocessors works incorrectly with CUE-splitted albums

Skin engine - minor issues has been fixed

Music library - table smart-refresh works incorrectly in certain cases