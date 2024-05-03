Software-update: AIMP 5.30 build 2549

AIMP logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

New:
  • Plugins: MyClouds - OneDrive - support for sub-folders inside the "Shared With Me" category
  • Plugins: SACD - support for DSD512
Updated:
  • Audio converter: CDDA - MusicBrainz - support for multi-discs releases
  • Audio converter: OPUS encoder has been updated to v1.5.1
Fixed:
  • General - UI notes and suggestions
  • Audio converter - BASS Decoder settings are being ignored
  • Audio converter - an error occurs on attempt to abort multithreaded encoding
  • Audio converter - WMA - the "invalid floating-point operation" occurs on attempt to encode to 24-bit Pro using x64 app version
  • Sound engine - errors in operations with certain VST2-plugins
  • Playlist - XSPF - unable to import the playlist by URL if server does not return content length
  • Tag editor - MP3 in DASH-container is being detected as .mp3
  • Tag editor - macros preprocessors works incorrectly with CUE-splitted albums
  • Skin engine - minor issues has been fixed
  • Music library - table smart-refresh works incorrectly in certain cases

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.30 build 2549
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-05-2024 • 16:30

03-05-2024 • 16:30

6

Bron: AIMP

Reacties (6)

Willem - Putten 4 mei 2024 10:55
Juist de skins van dit programma zijn zo aardig.

Ik gebruik een nostalgisch Revox Cassettedeck.

Doet me denken aan mijn tijd ooit bij de Arnhemse Ziekenomroep waar we zaten te pielen met Revoxen A77, een Uher Royal de Luxe en Uher Report voor het “draagbare” werk
JoHnnY-Btm 3 mei 2024 16:39
los van dat het mogelijk een leuke tool is ziet het er zeker niet hetzeflde uit als Winamp.
KrommeNeus @JoHnnY-Btm4 mei 2024 10:07
Ooh neen ????
Die van mij wel. Ik bedoel het oerklassieke blauwe van 15 à 20 jaar geleden. Later heeft winamp er wel een nieuw sausje overgegooid maar toch, buiten anders ogende knoppen blijft WinAmp nog steeds identiek.
AIMP kan je alle vormen, ramen geven die ik ken van Wimamp. Voor mij is een identieke kopie van WinAmp.

JoHnnY-Btm, je moet eens wat layouts proberen. Je zal verbaasd opkijken.
JoHnnY-Btm @KrommeNeus4 mei 2024 23:52
ik zal het eens een keer naast elkaar bekijken als jij dat zegt dan is dat natuurlijk het uit proberen waard ;)
John Stopman 3 mei 2024 16:37
Prima speler, maar het enige dat ik mij al een tijdje afvraag is waarom de uninstall.exe van AIMP door Windows Security als een low-level bedreiging wordt gezien, want dat is mij niet helemaal duidelijk (e.g. PUA:Win32/Packunwan) :)

Edit: na verwijdering van de uninstall.exe blijft AIMP wel gewoon werken :Y)

Edit2: link toegevoegd dat het e.e.a verduidelijkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door John Stopman op 26 juli 2024 03:57]

MeNTaL_TO @John Stopman3 mei 2024 19:14
Dat lijkt me eigenlijk wel logisch, uninstall.exe wordt gebruikt bij het deinstalleren (van in die geval AIMP).

Ik denk een false positive mijn kpn veilig (oftewel f-secure) slaat niet op hol van AIMP/uninstall.exe, wellicht even uninstall.exe opsturen naar MS?

