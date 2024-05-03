Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.89.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al net mei is, wordt deze versie nog als de apriluitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
April 2024 (version 1.89)
Welcome to the April 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Preview Markdown images & videos - Hover over a link to preview images & videos in Markdown.
- Enhanced branch switching - Restore open editors seamlessly when switching between branches.
- Middle-click paste support - Paste text quickly in the terminal using a mouse middle-click.
- WSL over Remote - SSH - Use WSL when connected to a remote machine via Remote - SSH.
- Accessible View - Navigate through comments, chat code blocks & terminal commands from the Accessible View.
- Keyboard shortcuts for UI actions - Customize keybindings for UI actions directly with a right-click.
- Quick Search - Search for text across your workspace with Quick Search.
- AI-powered rename suggestions - Get intelligent rename suggestions in the editor with Copilot.
- Copilot content exclusion - Exclude files from being used in the Copilot context.
- Local workspace extension - Include and install extensions directly in your workspace.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.