Software-update: LibreELEC 11.0.4

LibreELEC logo (75 pix) De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 11.0.4 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 11 wordt onder meer de overstap naar Kodi versie 20 gemaakt en is er ondersteuning voor add-ons in de Google Chrome-browser. Verder worden enkele oudere Amlogic-modellen, waarvoor de ondersteuning was komen te vervallen, weer ondersteund. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreELEC (Nexus) 11.0.4

With the final release of LibreELEC 11 we are adding experimental RPi5 support. The focus of RPi5 development is on Kodi 21, which will be released in early 2024. The only known issue so far is that updating the EEPROM is not yet supported in the LE setting (run rpi-eeprom-update -a from the shell).

Changes since 11.0.3

updates:

  • kodi: update to 20.2 with additional fixes
  • linux: update to 6.1.68
  • a complete list of fixes

fixes:

  • RPi: several small fixes
  • Allwinner: several small fixes
Raspberry Pi
  • 50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping
  • Kodi at RPi4 runs in 4096x2160 instead of 3840x2160 on 4k TVs after fresh installation. Configure Kodi as described at the wiki and optionally add hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 to config.txt and enable HDMI UltraHD Deep Color in your TV’s HDMI port configuration to get 4kp60 modes
Generic (x86_64)

The Generic image now runs the same GBM/V4L2 graphics stack we have long used with ARM platforms. It now supports HDR with recent AMD and Intel GPUs. We have added a Generic-Legacy image that runs the older X11 graphics stack used in LE v7-v10. You can update between the GBM and X11 images without issues.

Use the Generic-Legacy image if:

  • You need support for nVidia GPUs
  • You need support for the Chrome Browser add-on
  • You see graphical glitches on older hardware, e.g. NUC 6th Gen, AMD GPUs

NB: In the last year nVidia has made progress in their support for modern graphics standards. Drivers are now mesa/GBM compatible but still have dependencies on Wayland which we do not use, and Kodi has no plan to support proprietary NVDEC decoding (but VDPAU remains). We still recommend users avoid investing in nVidia GPUs.

Allwinner

Support for the Orange Pi 3 LTS board is still “work in progress” and there are known problems.

AMLogic

Support for Amlogic S905, S905X/D, and S912 devices resumes. b64 playback and seeking is solid. HEVC playback is okay and seeking recently improved from 2/10 to maybe 7/10. HDR works with HEVC/VP9 media on S905X/D and S912 devices. Multi-Channel PCM and Pass-Through audio works on HDMI up to 7.1 channels. With typical 1080p oriented media collections the AMLGX image is quite usable and provides access to the latest Kodi release and compatible add-ons. To be crystal clear: the AMLGX image is not perfect, but cost-of-living is high and $0 updates to old hardware are more appealing to users than $150+ purchases of new hardware. If we resume support (with caveats) fewer old boxes end up in landfill. There’s also an increased chance of people contributing improvements to smooth the rough edges that exist.

To set expectations, here’s the ‘No’ list:

  • No support for updates from older LE releases (clean install is mandatory)
  • No support for internal eMMC install except WeTek Hub/Play2 and SBC boards
  • No support for SSV6501 and S908CS WiFi chips
  • No drivers for in-box DVB tuners
  • No hardware deinterlacing
  • No HDR to SDR tonemapping
  • No formal support for newer S905X2/D2/Y2, S905X3, S922X, A311D devices (read below)

The reason for not formally supporting newer hardware generations is all about hardware decode drivers and user expectations. Amlogic hardware video decoding requires the “VDEC” driver for older GXBB/GXL/GXM hardware and “HEVC” driver (driver, not codec) for newer G12A/G12B/SM1 hardware, and both generations prefer a later iteration of “multi” decoder firmware. The current upstream driver code attempts to mix both drivers in a common codebase with partial success and does not support multi firmware blobs. As a result, the current drivers work well on older hardware, but bugs prevent 10-bit and 4K output on newer hardware, and users with newer and (on paper) more capable hardware generally have higher expectations and more demanding media. To avoid negative feedback and user frustration; if you have newer Amlogic hardware our recommendation is to run Kodi on the Android install that shipped with the box. If you choose to run AMLGX images on newer hardware; expect 1080p maximum output, and minimum interest from developers if you post known issues in the forums.

AMLGX has a different boot and SD card preparation process, i.e. no renaming of device-tree files, so PLEASE READ THIS WIKI ARTICLE for more info on differences between AMLGX and legacy images.

DVB

DVB Add-Ons are currently deactivated. Digital Devices and TBS have currently no support for recent kernels so we are out of options. If you require support for those devices please stay at LE10.

LibreELEC

Versienummer 11.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LibreELEC
Download https://libreelec.tv/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-12-2023 14:46 38

25-12-2023 • 14:46

38

Bron: LibreELEC

Update-historie

10-11 LibreELEC 12.2.1 16
01-'25 LibreELEC 12.0.2 1
08-'24 LibreELEC 12.0.1 9
05-'24 LibreELEC 12.0.0 1
02-'24 LibreELEC 11.0.6 3
01-'24 LibreELEC 11.0.5 2
12-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.4 38
07-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.3 10
03-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.1 0
03-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.0 45
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Reacties (38)

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whiner 25 december 2023 20:38
het indexeren op kodi vond ik altijd een gedoe, vandaar dat ik plex gebruik.
maar je hebt ook een plex plugin, dan heb je het beste van 2 werelden.

het verschil tussen coreelec en libreelec is er bijna niet. het is vooral de support wat het verschil maakt.
DaSuperGrover @whiner25 december 2023 22:20
Draai een emby server met de emby client voor Kodi op mijn Android box (Coreelec). Werkt supergoed, beter dan separate database die bijhoudt hoever je in een film/serie zit (advancedsettings......)
Call of Duty @DaSuperGrover26 december 2023 10:11
Dus je installeert de Emby cliënt op je Coreelec box. En dan de films en series die je daar op hebt kan je vanaf daar ook streamer naar je mobiel bijvoorbeeld? Dan is je box een soort NAS eigenlijk toch?
DaSuperGrover @Call of Duty26 december 2023 10:43
Nee, alleen client op de box en NAS met Emby server
joker1977 @DaSuperGrover26 december 2023 08:50
Ik sync die progress al 10+ jaar naar Trakt.tv - die plugins voor elke populaire media-applicatie inclusief Kodi, Emby, Jellyfin e.d. heeft.
Ortep @whiner25 december 2023 21:39
Oprechte vraag, wat voor gedoe? Het gaat helemaal automatisch in Kodi.
Ik vind Kodi aanzienlijk eenvoudiger in gebruik en veel beter aanpasbaar.
Call of Duty 25 december 2023 16:43
Al die verschillende systemen, Open- en LibreElec, OSMC, CoreElec. Welke is nou eigenlijk het beste?

Ik heb CoreElec op het emmc van een cheapo tv-box draaien, speelt 4k HDR. Wat zou er nog toegevoegd kunnen worden? Zijn andere dusdanig beter dag er kwaliteitsverschil is?
Wildfire @Call of Duty25 december 2023 17:07
OpenElec bestaat al een tijd niet meer en CoreElec is er alleen voor Amlogic chipsets. Dus de keus is simpel: Amlogic chipsets, dan CoreElec. Iets anders, dan LibreElec.
terradrone @Wildfire25 december 2023 17:38
Om het iets verwarrender te maken: coreelec richt zich vooral op nieuwere amlogic soc's, waar libreelec juist nog support bied voor legacy amlogic soc's, zoals de s905. Dat betekend dat met libreelec de kans dat je "oude" amlogic based tv box nog werkend te krijgen groter is.
To be crystal clear: the AMLGX image is not perfect, but cost-of-living is high and $0 updates to old hardware are more appealing to users than $150+ purchases of new hardware.
DaSuperGrover @terradrone25 december 2023 22:18
Mijn s905x draait gewoon Coreelec-ng. Box uit 2017 en draait nu Nexus (20). Zeer tevreden over, helaas ondersteunen ze bij de 'generic' devices het install2emmc niet meer. Draai het nu vanaf een SD kaart, maar merk geen snelheidsverschil.
terradrone @DaSuperGrover26 december 2023 15:37
Je hebt het over een s905x (GXL), da's een andere (nieuwere) soc dan de s905 (GXBB) die ik benoem. Coreelec werkt niet (meer) met de s905, libreelec nog wel. Dus zoals gezegd, libreelec richt zich op het supporten van oudere soc's om zo oudere amlogic boxes van de afvalberg te behoeden. Dan werken niet alle hardware features meer met s905 (zoals deinterlacing, zie changelog), maar deze apparaten zijn tenminste nog bruikbaar.
Call of Duty @terradrone26 december 2023 10:08
Ow dat is goed om te weten. Heb nog een oude Amlogic box liggen, die kreeg was issues met sommige 4k films. Kan ook aan de 1GB Ram liggen maar het is niet bij elke film. Ik ga het eens proberen voor de gein.
Roel1966 25 december 2023 23:55
Misschien dat het vast wel al eens ergens geschreven zal zijn maar weet iemand of het ook mogelijk is met LibreELEC om menu's van blueray en dvd te lezen ? Ben daar wel benieuwd naar want voor nu zit ik nog steeds vast aan mijn DuneHD vanwege dan de menu's.
ajbu @Roel196626 december 2023 00:43
DVD menu’s alle werken, blu-ray ook maar weet niet zeker of advanced java daarin volledig goed werken
https://kodi.wiki/view/VideoPlayer
Kodi's internal VideoPlayer is capable of playing DVD-Video and Blu-ray Disc as well as most other popular video formats. VideoPlayer supports DVD-Video with menus, from CD/DVD-media, harddrive, network, ISO/IMG-images and RAR/ZIP archives (and even RARed ISO/IMG-images as long as they are in 'stored/archive' mode and not compressed).
Roel1966 @ajbu26 december 2023 01:12
Ah, dank je !
JeroenED @Roel196626 december 2023 15:42
Voor Blu-Ray heb je ook de BD-J plugin nodig welke gewoon aanwezig is in de Libreelec addons. Daarnaast ook de VUK Database. (Deze is grijze zone dus kan ik niet expliciet posten maar die vind je makkelijk via een google search)
wim1928 25 december 2023 19:52
Ben altijd trouwe fan geweest van XBMC later Kodi...en ook jaren LibreElec op een pc gebruikt werkte altijd zonder problemen met mijn opslag Synology..

Maar..

Begin dit jaar overgestapt naar Plex server op mijn Synology.
En Plex HTPC app op een Nuc geplaatst...
Maar wat werkt dit mooi zeg, dit had ik nooit verwacht..zo mooi.

Het enige wat ik moest veranderen was iso en nog wat andere file,s naar MKV bestanden overzetten.
Was ff wat werk maar dan werkt het ook subliem in de meta data.
Was zo tevreden dat ik gelijk een Plex Pass heb gekocht
Hulde voor Plex ..
ABD @wim192825 december 2023 20:19
Het zal allemaal best, maar jij hebt grof geld uitgegeven aan dure hardware, je nas en je nuc, en je hebt een plex abonnement waar je voor moet betalen. LibreElec draai je op een goedkoop, energiezuinig, superklein form factor.

De term 'appels en peren' is dan van toepassing.

Zo heb ik van de week met LibreElec en de Kodi plugin VTM go, waarmee je het Vlaamse VTM legaal kan streamen, gratis naar het PDC WK Darts gekeken. Dat is mogelijk met gratis DPG media account, bv van nu.nl of ad.nl. Dat is een hele andere toepassing. VOor de duidelijkheid, Viaplay heeft dat WK bij RTL weggekaapt, dus je kunt het niet meer op onze open kanalen kijken.

On topic, ik sla deze update over, 11.3 werkt als een tierelier op mijn Pi en ik heb deze updates niet nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ABD op 23 juli 2024 05:38]

wim1928 @ABD25 december 2023 20:50
je kan Plex inrichten zoals je zelf wilt.

ik kan Plex server en Plex HTPC ook gewoon op mijn i7-1260p.... gekocht voor 380 Euro nieuwe Nuc zetten met een paar externe HDD dan ben ik ook klaar.
ik heb nu alles in een ..en kan hem overal voor gebruiken.

vergeet niet 40/80 gb zware bestanden afspelen op een Pi of een andere lichte pc niet goed gaat lukken.
ze gaan lawaai maken beeld gaat haperen enz enz.
ook op de veelgeprezen Nvidia Shield lukt niet alles.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 23 juli 2024 05:38]

ABD @wim192825 december 2023 21:26
Dat je iets niet kan afspelen met apparaat X heeft met de codec waarmee het videobestand is gecodeerd te maken, en met de hardware decoding ondersteuning van de GPU, en niet met de grootte van het bestand.

Daarnaast kan Plex transcoden, dus naar het formaat omzetten wat je afspeelapparaat aankan. Maar je gaat geheel langs bij wat ik bedoel. €380 voor een NUC om bestanden naartoe te streamen, waar hebben we het over? Dat is nergens voor nodig, je kunt content van je NAS ook naar je telefoon, tablet, smart tv of wat voor apparaat dan ook streamen ipv dedicated nuc voor je TV; volgens mij is dat het hele idee van transcoding met plex? Als ik geld zou investeren in mijn setup, dan ging dat maar mijn plexserver, die alle nodige codecs kan transcoden.

Die Pi4 4GB van mij die ik al bijna 4 jaar heb, was slechts €80, incl 3rd party fanless behuizing, voeding, kabels en sd card - kan praktisch alles met gemak aan, zonder actieve koeling(behuizing is alu), dus waar hebben we het over? Ik heb AV1 codec problemen gehad met audio/video syncing, en daar schijn ik wat aan te kunnen doen, maar daar heb ik geen zin in om tijd in te besteden. Nergens voor nodig want ik kom AV1 files zelden tegen.

Hoe dan ook, LibreElec/Kodi is wat anders dan Plex, sterker nog, je kunt het prima samen gebruiken, het is complementair; er zijn kodi plugins voor Plex. Je kunt met Plex je eigen 'Wim1928flix' maken. Gezien je reacties in dit topic heb ik sterk de indruk dat je niet weet wat je aan het doen bent en waarom je je setup hebt gebouwd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ABD op 23 juli 2024 05:38]

wim1928 @ABD25 december 2023 22:01
mijn Synology kan transcoderen decoderen maar niet alles.
dat doen mijn afspeel apparaten.
daarom wordt transcoderen/decoderen steeds minder gebruikt op een Plex server
ik gebruik hem als fileserver en webserver en Plex en bewaking enz.
mijn Nuc, alles in èèn htpc die pakt alles ook AV1
waar YouTube in de toekomst "meer" gebruik van wil maken.

ik merk dat je mijn verhaal niet helemaal goed leest of begrijpt.
nogmaals: mijn nuc kan ik alles mee doen, het is niet enkel een mediaplayer.

ps.ik kan je aanraden om geen SD kaart meer te gebruiken op je Pi4 maar gewoon een SSD
want een SD card is zeer onbetrouwbaar gebleken.
ABD @wim192825 december 2023 22:11
Ik denk dat jij het niet snapt(ik vermoed dat je een enorme overkill hebt aan hardware). Ook betreft die SD kaart. Die SD kaart doet het langer dan 4 jaar, ik had hem al. Dat is niet zo heel raar, want ik schrijf daar nauwelijks heen, alleen met updates en als ik met een terminal wat files installeer, dus die gaat niet stuk. Ik heb in een schoenendoos een 11 jaar oude 2,5" ssd liggen die voor wanneer die SD kaart het begeeft, maar die kaart wil niet stuk en om nou weer een extra kastje(behuizing) erbij te zetten. Nergens voor nodig. Mocht het ooit nodig zijn, de conf file van Kodi wordt maandelijks geupdate naar de nas, dus de install en configuratie incl alle geinstalleerde addons zijn zo gepiept.

Ik heb een oude Netgear nas staan in mijn meterkast, die was spotgoedkoop omdat die bijna eol was toen ik heb kocht, die kan alles wat jij doet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ABD op 23 juli 2024 05:38]

psychicist @ABD25 december 2023 21:49
Ik heb ook laatst LibreElec op mijn Orange Pi Win Plus van €40 uit 2017 gezet na uren aanmodderen met Kodi op Debian voor gebruik als een TV box. Ik weet niet wat Plex is en of het op dit soort hardware draait, maar LibreELEC zal nog wel enkele jaren op deze oude, zuinige SBC kunnen blijven draaien.

Met een licht besturingssysteem kun je zonder krachtige hardware vooruit en dat is precies hoe het zou moeten zijn. Ergens in de komende maanden zal ik dan een Orange Pi 5 Plus aanschaffen als nieuwe ARM desktop. Over 5-6 jaar wordt dat dan weer een vervanger voor de Orange Pi Win Plus.
MartineEekhof @wim192826 december 2023 11:15
Wat een onzin. Op mijn Raspberry pi2 transcoded blu-ray van 60GB kijken draaide uitstekend. x265 kun je met deze pi vergeten maar voor 5 tientjes heb je een Pi4 te pakken. Die kan dat wel.
Ortep @wim192825 december 2023 20:02
Laat ik het zo zeggen : Smaken verschillen. Ik kan geen kant op met plex en de interface is voor mij onooglijk.
i-chat @Ortep25 december 2023 20:26
Even los nog van plexpass en plexTV dat volgens mij meer weg heeft van Netflix dan van iets dat je eigen materiaal af te spelen
wim1928 @i-chat25 december 2023 21:07
het is beide met Plex pass

eigen materiaal afspelen films ,series, eigen video, muziek is super.
plex online en tv staat bij mij zelf uit.

met de pass krijg je beter beeld (minder grijs tinten)
en de telefoon app werkt via internet.
waarmee je kan streamen naar je eigen afspeel apparaat werk subliem.
ook wordt alle films en series meta data gevonden als je er even in verdiept hoe je dat moet invullen
met S.01.E01 .....MKV en .....SRT enz.

het probleem is dat mensen zich niet in Plex verdiepen naar de mogelijkheden
dat merk ik ook aan jou reactie.
D43m0n @wim192825 december 2023 22:07
Ik had Kodi (OpenELEC) op een NAS met nfs/samba. Ben toen eens gaan proberen met Plex op diezelfde zelfbouw NAS en een Chromecast. Maar die Chromecast kon maar een beperkte set aan codecs direct afspelen en soms was ondertiteling dusdanig dat Plex besloot te gaan transcoden wat totaal niet mogelijk was met mijn langzame maar zuinige NAS. Ik heb toen Kodi met LibreELEC maar eens geprobeerd en die speelt vrijwel alles direct af waardoor Plex niet meer hoefde te transcoden.

Ik ben toch verder gaan kijken dan Plex omdat mijn muziekcollectie ooit geript en jarenlang samengesteld met iTunes gewoon niet makkelijk en betrouwbaar werkte met Plex. Emby vond ik net wat prettiger werken en daar zat tenminste een zeer behulpzame ontwikkelaar op het forum die echt samenwerkte met gebruikers, of je nu betaald of niet. Maar Emby bleek niet soepel met mijn wifi speakers en DLNA op te kunnen schieten, dat deed Plex dan weer wel goed.

Na Emby ben ik Jellyfin maar eens gaan proberen, geen account nodig (en daarmee onafhankelijk). Jellyfin ging net als Emby prettiger om met m’n zorgvuldig samengestelde iTunes collectie maar had hetzelfde probleem met DLNA en m’n wifi speakers. De oorzaak daarvan bleek toch bij m’n wifi speakers te zitten. Dankzij een handige knakker die ook gebruik maakte van Jellyfin met mitmproxy dat opgelost. Met een (zeer) goedkope Thin cliënt met LibreELEC erop speelt dat vrijwel alles af met Jellyfin, kan ik makkelijk mijn iTunes afspeellijsten blijven gebruiken en werkt DLNA ook goed. En.. no strings attached, alles open source _/-\o_
joker1977 @wim192826 december 2023 08:46
Kodi en Plex zijn niet hetzelfde. Kodi is de-facto enkel een afspeel-applicatie waarin veel extra mogelijkheden zitten qua plugins, live-TV, media-management weergave e.d.

Plex is ook een afspeel-applicatie, maar het vereist een server. Met de server kunnen dan ook meerdere Plex-clients verbinden.

Plex moet je vergelijken met Emby, Jellyfin, etc. Niet met Kodi
wim1928 @joker197726 december 2023 09:07
Ja precies.

Dit schrijf ook hier in posten van mij.
Kodi en Plex zijn verschillend.

Ik merk gewoon dat hier mensen zitten.
die niet goed begrijpen hoe Plex werkt.

En jij weet het wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 23 juli 2024 05:38]

Puffino @wim192826 december 2023 10:51
...
Kodi en Plex zijn verschillend.

...
Waarom begin je dan over Plex bij een artikel over iets anders?

Jouw reacties horen thuis onder een artikel over Plex. Niet over LibreElec.
LittleTycoon @wim192825 december 2023 22:57
Wat een absolute kolder is dit. Plex is absoluut niet beter dan kodi. Als je zo nodig een client server oplossing wil, a la. Synology is gewoon langzame bagger

[Reactie gewijzigd door LittleTycoon op 23 juli 2024 05:38]

wim1928 @LittleTycoon25 december 2023 23:15
Wat is een cliënt server ?
In welke context bedoel je dat ?
En ik zeg ook niet dat het beter is?

Kodi is ook niet te vergelijken met Plex... werkt totaal anders

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 23 juli 2024 05:38]

LittleTycoon @wim192825 december 2023 23:54
Hoe bedoel je dat je niet weet wat client-server is.

Plex is client-server, emby is client-server, mezmo is client-server, etc. Jriver kun je ook een server opzetten, maar in essentie geen client-server.

Tuurlijk zijn kodi en Plex te vergelijken, features zijn niet hetzelfde. Maar voor de use case afspelen van content via een NAS/server in een thuisnetwerk met boxjes (tv) voor afspelen is kodi superieur.
L0g0ff @wim192826 december 2023 09:26
Cliënt-server wil zeggen dat die cliënt een server nodig heeft om iets te kunnen doen.

In het geval van plex doet de server al het rekenwerk (transcoden, schalen, metadata, subtitels, etc) en de cliënt speelt alleen maar af.

Kodi speelt zelf alles af en heeft geen server nodig. Of je nu een smb share, local disk of usb disk gebruikt; Kodi speelt alles af, haalt zelf de metadata op, regelt de subtitels, etc.
wim1928 @L0g0ff26 december 2023 09:33
Precies
En het rekenwerk kan je ook overlaten aan de cliënt.
Het is maar net hoe je Plex instellingen staan

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 23 juli 2024 05:38]

Yarisken 26 december 2023 03:12
Boys pak gewoon het beste van 2 werelden. Ik heb een optiplex mff 2dehands wat je nu koopt voor 125 euro. Windows licentie is ingebakken, zet windows erop, installeer kodi en plex/jellyfin/emby whatever.
Kodi doet tegenwoordig HDR onder windows.
Sluit de mini pc aan via hdmi op je TV.
Whatever je wil afspelen, kodi doet het op je TV en op smartphone of tablet zet speel je af via plex/jellyfin/emby.
Via de browser kan je nog netflix, vtm go, vrt, youtube, ( met adblocker ) etc... afspelen dus niet gelimiteerd door apps die problemen geven in kodi etc... .
Nikvdw 28 december 2023 18:37
Kodi, software dat is blijven stilstaan in de tijd. Lang voorbijgestreefd door Plex and the likes..

Al meer dan 10j geleden overgestapt, never looked back.

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