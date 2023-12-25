Versie 23.3.1 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 23.3.1: SQL Editor: New highlighting and script validation were enabled by default SQL highlighting performance was improved Connection variables and system environment variables now accessible from SQ Leditor Handling of special characters was fixed

Data Editor: Value selector panel was improved: you can switch the active panel with ‘Ctrl+Tab’ and change the active value in the context menu Advanced paste of multiple records was enhanced Spatial data zooming was improved (thanks to @kalkun)

ER Diagrams: Diagram layout was enhanced

Data Transfer: Users can change the data export task output format Data export from table to table was fixed

Security: Oracle driver version was updated to 23.2.0.0

General: We switched to Eclipse 2023-12 Language detection for locale containing language and country was fixed Workspace opening was fixed ‘Statistic’ tab display was fixed Broken links in connection dialogs were fixed New foreign key name generation was fixed

Databases: DB2: Loading schema statistics was fixed EDB: Packages duplicating schemas in the Database Navigator were removed Firebird: Function and procedure presentation was enhanced Google Bigtable name was corrected Greenplum: Rows policies were supported MariaDB: Result fetch size was fixed PostgreSQL: Indexes and constraints are displayed in partition DDL Backup of several schemas and several tables was enhanced

