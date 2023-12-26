Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. In versie 6.1.0 is onder meer ondersteuning voor PHP versie 8.3 toegevoegd en dat is ook meteen de enige ondersteunde versie. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changed Rule overview is lower in height. Removed Removed fixed sidebar again Fixed Nullpointer in rule trigger render code

Issue 8272 The sum for expected bills in a group includes unexpected bills as well

Issue 8273 Frontpage preferences indicate all accounts are shown on the frontpage, even when not true

Issue 8274 Semi specific dates do not work correctly with the "Transaction date is.." rule trigger

Issue 8277 Expected bill next month, but shown as not expected

Issue 8278 Net worth is empty in the dashboard due to division by zero

Issue 8281 Database CPU utilization after v6.1.0 upgrade

Issue 8291 Multiple "Any tag is" (negated or not) rule triggers don't all apply in strict mode Security HTML Injection Vulnerability in webhooks code, discovered by @stefan-schiller-sonarsource from Sonar. Thanks! API Issue 8282 Update transaction via API does not update the "updated_at" parameter