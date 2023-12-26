Software-update: Firefly III 6.1.1

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. In versie 6.1.0 is onder meer ondersteuning voor PHP versie 8.3 toegevoegd en dat is ook meteen de enige ondersteunde versie. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changed
  • Rule overview is lower in height.
Removed
  • Removed fixed sidebar again
Fixed
  • Nullpointer in rule trigger render code
  • Issue 8272 The sum for expected bills in a group includes unexpected bills as well
  • Issue 8273 Frontpage preferences indicate all accounts are shown on the frontpage, even when not true
  • Issue 8274 Semi specific dates do not work correctly with the "Transaction date is.." rule trigger
  • Issue 8277 Expected bill next month, but shown as not expected
  • Issue 8278 Net worth is empty in the dashboard due to division by zero
  • Issue 8281 Database CPU utilization after v6.1.0 upgrade
  • Issue 8291 Multiple "Any tag is" (negated or not) rule triggers don't all apply in strict mode
Security API
  • Issue 8282 Update transaction via API does not update the "updated_at" parameter

Firefly III screenshot

Versienummer 6.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/v6.1.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-12-2023 13:23 0

26-12-2023 • 13:23

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Bron: Firefly III

Update-historie

19-04 Firefly III 6.6.1 5
15-03 Firefly III 6.5.5 1
23-02 Firefly III 6.5.0 0
14-02 Firefly III 6.4.21 0
07-02 Firefly III 6.4.18 0
17-01 Firefly III 6.4.16 1
07-01 Firefly III 6.4.15 0
14-12 Firefly III 6.4.14 0
29-11 Firefly III 6.4.9 0
11-'25 Firefly III 6.4.6 4
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