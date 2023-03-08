Software-update: LibreELEC 11.0.0

LibreELEC logo (75 pix) De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben de finalrelease van versie 11 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 11 wordt onder meer de overstap naar Kodi versie 20 gemaakt en is er ondersteuning voor add-ons in de Google Chrome-browser. Verder worden enkele oudere Amlogic-modellen, waarvoor de ondersteuning was komen te vervallen, weer ondersteund. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreELEC (Nexus) 11.0

With the new release cycle we add a Generic-Legacy image supporting nVidia cards, Chrome Browser add-on, and older hardware. We also reintroduce support for older Amlogic devices (S905, S905X/D, S912). If you use them make sure to read the paragraphs below. LibreELEC 10.0 installs will not automatically update, but you can manually update. Older LibreELEC installs must make a clean install due to the Python 3 changes since Kodi v19.

Raspberry Pi
  • 50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping
  • Kodi at RPi4 runs in 4096x2160 instead of 3840x2160 on 4k TVs after fresh installation. Configure Kodi as described at the wiki and optionally add hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 to config.txt and enable HDMI UltraHD Deep Color in your TV’s HDMI port configuration to get 4kp60 modes
GENERIC (x86_64)

The Generic image now runs the same GBM/V4L2 graphics stack we have long used with ARM platforms. It now supports HDR with recent AMD and Intel GPUs. We have added a Generic-Legacy image that runs the older X11 graphics stack used in LE v7-v10. You can update between the GBM and X11 images without issues. Use the Generic-Legacy image if:

  • You need support for nVidia GPUs
  • You need support for the Chrome Browser add-on
  • You see graphical glitches on older hardware, e.g. NUC 6th Gen, AMD GPUs

NB: In the last year nVidia has made progress in their support for modern graphics standards. Drivers are now mesa/GBM compatible but still have dependencies on Wayland which we do not use, and Kodi has no plan to support proprietary NVDEC decoding (but VDPAU remains). We still recommend users avoid investing in nVidia GPUs.

AllWinner

Support for the Orange Pi 3 LTS board is still “work in progress” and there are known problems.

Amlogic

Support for Amlogic S905, S905X/D, and S912 devices resumes. b64 playback and seeking is solid. HEVC playback is okay and seeking recently improved from 2/10 to maybe 7/10. HDR works with HEVC/VP9 media on S905X/D and S912 devices. Multi-Channel PCM and Pass-Through audio works on HDMI up to 7.1 channels. With typical 1080p oriented media collections the AMLGX image is quite usable and provides access to the latest Kodi release and compatible add-ons. To be crystal clear: the AMLGX image is not perfect, but cost-of-living is high and $0 updates to old hardware are more appealing to users than $150+ purchases of new hardware. If we resume support (with caveats) fewer old boxes end up in landfill. There’s also an increased chance of people contributing improvements to smooth the rough edges that exist.

To set expectations, here’s the ‘No’ list:

  • No support for updates from older LE releases (clean install is mandatory)
  • No support for internal eMMC install except WeTek Hub/Play2 and SBC boards
  • No support for SSV6501 and S908CS WiFi chips
  • No drivers for in-box DVB tuners
  • No hardware deinterlacing
  • No HDR to SDR tonemapping
  • No formal support for newer S905X2/D2/Y2, S905X3, S922X, A311D devices (read below)

The reason for not formally supporting newer hardware generations is all about hardware decode drivers and user expectations. Amlogic hardware video decoding requires the “VDEC” driver for older GXBB/GXL/GXM hardware and “HEVC” driver (driver, not codec) for newer G12A/G12B/SM1 hardware, and both generations prefer a later iteration of “multi” decoder firmware. The current upstream driver code attempts to mix both drivers in a common codebase with partial success and does not support multi firmware blobs. As a result, the current drivers work well on older hardware, but bugs prevent 10-bit and 4K output on newer hardware, and users with newer and (on paper) more capable hardware generally have higher expectations and more demanding media. To avoid negative feedback and user frustration; if you have newer Amlogic hardware our recommendation is to run Kodi on the Android install that shipped with the box. If you choose to run AMLGX images on newer hardware; expect 1080p maximum output, and minimum interest from developers if you post known issues in the forums.

AMLGX has a different boot and SD card preparation process, i.e. no renaming of device-tree files, so PLEASE READ THIS WIKI ARTICLE for more info on differences between AMLGX and legacy images.

DVB Add-ond

DVB Add-Ons are currently deactivated. Digital Devices and TBS have currently no support for recent kernels so we are out of options. If you require support for those devices please stay at LE10.

Make backups

We always recommend you to create a backup BEFORE you upgrade. Otherwise, rolling back is basically impossible. Kodi does not support downgrades; if it ever worked for you in the past it was luck, not design. The Python3 changes that took place between LE9.x and LE10.x guarantee in-situ upgrade challenges, so unless you are already running LE10 a clean install is mandatory.

LibreELEC

Versienummer 11.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LibreELEC
Download https://libreelec.tv/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-03-2023 07:01
45 • submitter: Choenzer

08-03-2023 • 07:01

45

Submitter: Choenzer

Bron: LibreELEC

Update-historie

10-11 LibreELEC 12.2.1 16
01-'25 LibreELEC 12.0.2 1
08-'24 LibreELEC 12.0.1 9
05-'24 LibreELEC 12.0.0 1
02-'24 LibreELEC 11.0.6 3
01-'24 LibreELEC 11.0.5 2
12-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.4 38
07-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.3 10
03-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.1 0
03-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.0 45
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gielie 8 maart 2023 07:47
Even een serieuze vraag? Gebruiken mensen dit nog veel? Heb zelf jaren lang met veel plezier deze software gebruikt op de raspberry pi, beginnend bij de pi1 en als laatste de pi4, op elke tv hing er wel een pi wat erg goed werkte. Alleen bij elke mayor update was er wel wat stuk. Ik gebruik nu alweer een tijdje een Apple TV en wil echt niet meer terug, geen geklooi meer.
TheDudez @gielie8 maart 2023 07:51
Omdat er weinig goede hardware is die alles ondersteunt in combinatie met een Kodi. Ik wil geen Apple spul in huis te beperkt. Apps die niet toegestaan worden door Apple. Ik gebruik een Odriod n2 daar werkt wel alles op.

De laatste keer dat ik keek werkte audio passthrough bij Apple met Kodi niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheDudez op 23 juli 2024 01:26]

The Zep Man @TheDudez8 maart 2023 09:41
Omdat er weinig goede hardware is die alles ondersteunt in combinatie met een Kodi. (...) Ik gebruik een Odriod n2 daar werkt wel alles op.
De Odroid N2 heeft geen Widevine L1-ondersteuning. Daardoor werken DRM-beschermde streamingdiensten enkel met beperkte resoluties en met software decoding (d.m.v. Widevine L3).

Android TV biedt betere ondersteuning voor het afspelen van officiële content (via officiële applicaties, en onofficieel via Kodi) en 'eigen' content (via Kodi). Uiteraard enkel via ondersteunde apparaten (populaire voorbeelden: Chromecast with Google TV en Nvidia Shield TV).

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 01:26]

TheDudez @The Zep Man8 maart 2023 10:22
Ja klopt streamings diensten werken niet goed. Die gebruik ik ook niet op mijn Odriod. Maar je kan er nu wel Android op installeren. En dan zou het wel moeten werken denk ik. (niet getest)
The Zep Man @TheDudez8 maart 2023 10:31
Ja klopt streamings diensten werken niet.
Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, etc. kunnen werken onder Kodi met de juiste addon en voldoende CPU-kracht voor software decoding. Met de CPU van de N2 moet dat wel lukken. De resolutie is dan wel beperkt.
aar je kan er nu wel Android op installeren. En dan zou het wel moeten werken denk ik. (niet getest)
Android gaat niets veranderen. Widevine L1-ondersteuning komt vanuit een combinatie van hard- en software. Odroid-bordjes missen de benodigde ondersteuning ('certificering').

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 01:26]

TheDudez @The Zep Man8 maart 2023 14:21
Je dat bedoel ik de resolutie.
Vrijdag @gielie8 maart 2023 07:50
Ik heb een Eminent mediaspeler gebaseerd op deze software en nog een simpel AliExpress Android boxje met ook Kodi als mediaspeler. Vind ik ideale software. Het speelt vrijwel alles af wat ik heb en is lekker snel.

Usb hdd of via het netwerk en gaan :)
bussie66 @Vrijdag8 maart 2023 23:30
Eens!

Ik gebruik de EM7680.

Snel en speelt zo ongeveer alles af.
jpfx @gielie8 maart 2023 07:59
Dagelijks meerdere uren.
Cybje @gielie8 maart 2023 08:12
Ik gebruik het regelmatig op m’n Raspberry Pi. De Apple TV is niet met USB op mijn DAC aan te sluiten, waardoor de geluidskwaliteit veel lager ligt. Naast dat het ook echt een stuk minder mooi klinkt, zelfs als je simpelweg 16bit/44kHz audio hebt. Het is net alsof de Apple TV en veel andere devices echt een minder goede decoder hebben. Maar vooral met muziek is het verschil best groot.
batjes @gielie8 maart 2023 09:02
Jazeker, bijna dagelijks. Het is wat geklooi om op te zetten, maar als het werkt. Heerlijk.

De Netflix app alleen is al reden genoeg. De extra vrijheid doet het hem voor mij vooral. Geen fabrikant die er stekkers uit kan trekken, geen beperkte support. Toegang tot de wat minder legale content. Af en toe lekker een (S)NES spelletje kunnen spelen is best cool. Maar ook popcorntime is mogelijk (al is die ik een keer geprobeert heb in het Duits, lol).

Er zijn ook thema's om Apple TV of whatever na te bootsen, al vind ik zelf de standaard thema wel prettig.

Ook is het naar mijn mening beter om in dit soort gevallen meer Open Source te gebruiken. Fuck dat gesloten karakter van al die digitale media.
mhnl1979 @gielie8 maart 2023 09:10
Sinds kort gebruik ik Apple TV icm met Plex.
Ik heb wel vanaf de Pi2 Kodi gebruikt en was daar heel blij mee. Maar sinds ik overgestapt ben met Plex en Apple TV gebruik ik mijn Pi(4) niet meer met Kodi.
warp @gielie8 maart 2023 09:16
Ik heb net als @Vrijdag een Eminent mediabox, met CoreElec (een port van LibreElec die geoptimaliseerd is voor devices met een Amlogic SoC).

Ik gebruik hem vooral als muziekspeler, want ik heb een nogal een grote muziekcollectie. Heb hem ook aangesloten op een externe DAC. Zelfs met een grote collectie blijft het allemaal snel en soepel werken. En met de officiele Kodi Remote app kun je alles ook beluisteren en bedienen via je telefoon of tablet zonder dat de tv aanstaat.
Ro-Maniak2 @gielie8 maart 2023 09:55
Vroegah heel veel. Sinds Netflix niet meer veel. Maar wel soms voor eehhhhh oude dingen en dingen die niet op mijn streamingdienst staan (...).

Maar blijft super top als tool om mediabestanden DIE je hebt af te spelen.

Aanvullende vraag, zijn er veel mensen die dit gebruiken om Netflix (en/of andere streaming diensten) mee af te spelen? Als ik het goed begrijp, werkt dat inmiddels goed? Was voorheen lastig, moeilijke plugins die veel hacks nodig hadden en dan nog vaak maar half werkten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ro-Maniak2 op 23 juli 2024 01:26]

Heidistein @Ro-Maniak28 maart 2023 10:32
Ja, ik gebruik het voor Netflix, Disney en NPOstartplus.
Ik ben er erg blij mee, zelfs de vrouw vind het acceptabel werken. Soms is het stuk, dat klopt. Ik ga dan trouw logfiles verzamelen en een bugreportje maken dat dan al bestaat.
Dan leg ik mij er maar bij neer dat ik even geen TV kan zien. Doe ik toch al zelden.
iAR @gielie8 maart 2023 10:01
Ik heb het vroeger heel veel gebruikt. Begonnen met XBMC in 2009 gok ik.

Toen ik een Apple TV met Infuse kreeg heb ik het direct laten zitten. Ik heb nog wel eens MrMC gebrobeerd maar het zag er ineens heel ouderwets uit.
@TheDudez wat is er dan precies beperkt? Ik doe echt alles op mijn Apple TV. En voor dit specifieke doel is Plex of Infuse (of een combi) echt geniaal.
gielie @iAR8 maart 2023 12:06
Apple TV met infuse is voor mij echt een uitkomst, ik wil niks anders meer.
arbraxas @gielie8 maart 2023 10:26
De mediabox van Ziggo ondersteund geen plex, dus heb ik er een oude NUC met Kodi naast staan.
Gebruik hem ook voor internet radio via kodi. En alles werkt nog met de versie 18.weet ik veel.
Voor mij helemaal niet nodig om elke keer direct de major update uit te voeren.
TyKH @gielie8 maart 2023 10:36
Ik gebruik het op een pi4 in mijn slaapkamer voor 40 inch tv uit 2008. Kodi heb ik draaien op htpc in de woonkamer. Daarnaast draai ik een gedeelte db op mijn synology. Ik zorg er gewoon voor dat ik pas een update doe als LibreElec die ook heeft anders lopen de db's naast elkaar.
hatross @gielie8 maart 2023 13:09
Jazeker, ik gebruik Kodi (Openelec variant) met een Pi-IIB om films van mijn NAS te streamen, werkt prima.
DaRk PoIsOn 8 maart 2023 10:37
Die Youtube addon werkt toch al 200 jaar niet meer?
De enige manier waarop ik hem kijk is door het filmpje op de telefoon op te zoeken en dan via Yatse naar KODI te gooien.
crazyboy01 @DaRk PoIsOn8 maart 2023 13:19
Addons in Kodi stoppen er vroeg of laat altijd wel mee is mijn ervaring na jaaarenlang gebruik. Gelukkig poppen er altijd alternatieven of forks op, maar lastig is het wel want daardoor wordt het minder betrouwbaar om een dergelijk systeem bijvoorbeeld bij ouders te draaien die zelf minder handig zijn.
DaRk PoIsOn @crazyboy018 maart 2023 15:25
De Youtube addon is de officiële van het KODI team zelf. Waarom die nog steeds te downloaden is, snap ik niet, maar met Yatse werkt deze gewoon. Ik zal het straks eens proberen zonder de Youtube addon want volgens mij werkt het ook gewoon met het Yatse Matrix Helper Script!
TyKH @DaRk PoIsOn8 maart 2023 11:19
Precies dit. De addon werkt al jaren niet meer met het koppelen van je eigen account. Ik zou zeggen installeer Yatse en dan sharen. Werkt 95% vlekkeloos.
Skywalker 8 maart 2023 07:59
Al jaren een Pi draaien met LibreELEC. Nog steeds tevreden. Begonnen op een Pi2, inmiddels een Pi4 met deze laatste versie.
Comp User @Skywalker8 maart 2023 10:38
Hier hetzelfde, het enige wat ik nog niet voor elkaar gekregen heb is 4k resolutie, dat vind ik wel jammer.
Skywalker @Comp User8 maart 2023 11:10
Ook niet met deze tip uit de release info?
'optionally add hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 to config.txt and enable HDMI UltraHD Deep Color in your TV’s HDMI port configuration to get 4kp60 modes'

Of anders even kijken in de Wiki?

https://wiki.libreelec.tv/configuration/4k-hdr
Comp User @Skywalker8 maart 2023 20:29
Ik ga zeker de wiki nakijken, ik wist niet dat de "hdmi enable" command in libreelec gebruikt kan, aangezien het een minimum installatie van - geen idee welke - Linux onderwater gebruikt word.
Aristo @Skywalker8 maart 2023 13:55
Hier ook, al ben ik van een Pi2 naar Pi3 gegaan en daar nog blijven hangen. Full HD gaat nog steeds prima zelfs met bepaalde HEVC/h265 videos, zolang de video maar geen 10bit of een te hoge bitrate heeft.
Fairy 8 maart 2023 08:48
Ik gebruik intussen een Chromecast met Google TV 4K op mijn TV's. Voorheen ook Raspberry Pi gebruikt, maar de Chromecast heeft Kodi, NLZiet, SmartTubeNext, dus eigen alles wat ik nodig heb.

Als ik een film wil afspelen die écht zwaar is, zoals een bluray rip heb ik nog altijd een HTPC met i5 er onder staan die alles af kan spelen.

De Pi's draaien tegenwoordig in mijn meterkast voor Home Assistant en voor P1 Monitor van Ztatz.
copyer 8 maart 2023 08:49
Ik gebruik Coreelec, vork van libre, je start gelijk in je mediaspeler, ideaal.
Jammer dat s922 chip niet officieel ondersteund word. (Odroid N2 gebruiker)
rikster @copyer8 maart 2023 09:43
Ja, dat is wel jammer (hier een Odroid N2+), maar op HD (1920*1080) werkt het prima. Net even getest. Het kan maar zo zijn dat het mijn HTPC (NUC met Win10+PlexApp) gaat vervangen.
copyer @rikster8 maart 2023 12:49
Heb je Nexus 20.0 draaien? werkt zonder problemen?
rikster @copyer8 maart 2023 14:00
Ja, alleen de Plex Plugin werkt nog niet. Vanavond even debuggen.

Helaas, die krijg ik net aan de praat. Ik ga nu eerst de DietPi-versie uitproberen en dan evt. nog de OpenELEC.

Testen, het lot van de geek. :)

Ok, Dietpi heeft nog de oude versie (19.1.0), maar Kodi draait probleemloos en de Plex-add-on werkt hier wel op. Voor nu volstaat dat wel even, ik test later alles nog wel een keertje. Enige echte nadeel: Kodi start niet automatisch, maar dat valt natuurlijk wel te regelen... 8-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door rikster op 23 juli 2024 01:26]

Klojum
8 maart 2023 09:17
LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen.
Dit is nu al 7 jaar geleden gebeurd. Moet dit nog steeds elke keer weer opgerakeld worden?
renrom 8 maart 2023 09:42
Jaren geleden met een Pi mee gestart, best plezier van gehad. Uiteindelijk toch een keer overgestapt naar een nvidia shield, speelt gewoon vrijwel alles af zonder problemen en een afstandsbediening die lekker in de hand ligt.
Bamboozled @renrom8 maart 2023 10:33
Libre op een Rpi4 speelt ook alles en de ab is dezelfde als die van je TV (cec) ipv weer een extra ab.
The Zep Man @Bamboozled8 maart 2023 11:32
Libre op een Rpi4 speelt ook alles
Niet zaken als Netflix in maximale resolutie.
Bamboozled @The Zep Man8 maart 2023 11:33
Dat doe ik inderdaad via de app op de TV.
The Zep Man @Bamboozled8 maart 2023 12:59
Ik speel wat je Pi 4 en wat je TV doen op een enkel apparaat af. Een stuk simpeler en WAF-compatibel.
Bamboozled @The Zep Man8 maart 2023 13:01
Netflix op een Pi of andere stb vind ik zeker niet simpeler, maar dat is voorkeur.
The Zep Man @Bamboozled8 maart 2023 14:04
Netflix op een Pi of andere stb vind ik zeker niet simpeler, maar dat is voorkeur.
Simpeler dan Android TV gaat niet, inclusief een klassieke afstandsbediening.
Jets 8 maart 2023 09:57
Ik gebruik het dagelijks, alleen zit nu te *** met de Youtube plugin waarbij een account is gekoppeld en krijg steeds een foutmelding, wordt er beroerd van, zeker omdat je een api zo moet instellen dat het werkt met een token brrrr wat een geklooi steeds
Breezz 8 maart 2023 10:58
Op een dag ontdekt dat Xbox een Kodi app heeft, sindsdien nooit meer omgekeken naar deze oplossing :Y)
Destiny @Breezz8 maart 2023 11:35
Dat is wel grappig. Kodi is begonnen als XBMC (Xbox media center) op de oorspronkelijke Xbox. Nu dus weer terug naar zijn oorsprong :)

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