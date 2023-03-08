Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.1.2 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

This is mainly a reliability update with fixes in assorted subsystems. Of note is the OpenVPN authentication framework rewrite in order to take advantage of the upcoming OpenVPN 2.6 deferred authentication feature and the fix for DHCP renew behaviour that was reported on 23.1.

The roadmap for 23.7 was published, but at this point mainly consists of MVC/API porting efforts for existing static pages. While the rewrite is not strictly necessary from a user perspective it will move us a lot closer to our mission goal to introduce privilege separation and to provide an API for all components.