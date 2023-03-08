Software-update: OPNsense 23.1.2

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.1.2 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

OPNsense 23.1.2 released

This is mainly a reliability update with fixes in assorted subsystems. Of note is the OpenVPN authentication framework rewrite in order to take advantage of the upcoming OpenVPN 2.6 deferred authentication feature and the fix for DHCP renew behaviour that was reported on 23.1.

The roadmap for 23.7 was published, but at this point mainly consists of MVC/API porting efforts for existing static pages. While the rewrite is not strictly necessary from a user perspective it will move us a lot closer to our mission goal to introduce privilege separation and to provide an API for all components.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: use singleton boot detection everywhere
  • system: protect against more stray scripts on boot
  • system: several shell_safe() conversions
  • system: when applying auto-far default route make sure the local address is not empty
  • system: refactor system_default_route() to prevent empty $gateway
  • system: create system_resolver_configure() and cron job support
  • system: add simple script and configd action to list current group membership (configctl auth list groups)
  • system: prevent alias reload in routing reconfiguration like we do in rc.syshook monitor reload
  • interfaces: protect against empty GIF host route
  • interfaces: fix parsing of device names with a dot in packet capture
  • interfaces: force newip calls through DHCP/PPP/OVPN on IPv4
  • interfaces: force newip calls through DHCP/PPP on IPv6
  • firewall: fix NAT dropdowns ignoring VIPs
  • firewall: fix validation of alias names such as "A_BC"
  • fIrewall: show all applicable floating rules when inspecting interface rules
  • firewall: prevent networks from being sent to DNS resolver in update_tables.py
  • reporting: make all status mapping colors configurable for themes in the Unbound DNS page
  • dnsmasq: add dns_forward_max, cache_size and local_ttl options to GUI (contributed by Dr. Uwe Meyer-Gruhl)
  • firmware: remove retired LibreSSL flavour handling and annotations
  • ipsec: reqid should not be provided on mobile sessions
  • ipsec: validate pool names on connections page
  • ipsec: allow "@" character in all other eap_id fields for new connections
  • ipsec: add connection data to XMLRPC sync
  • ipsec: "Dynamic gateway" (rightallowany) option should be translated to 0.0.0.0/0,::/0
  • network time: remove "disable monitor" to get rid of log warnings (contributed by Dr. Uwe Meyer-Gruhl)
  • openvpn: replace authentication handler to prepare for upcoming OpenVPN 2.6 with deferred authentication
  • openvpn: rename -cipher option to --data-ciphers-fallback and adjust GUI accordingly
  • unbound: fix typo in logger and create a pipe early in dnsbl_module.py (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • unbound: fix type cast to prevent unnecessary updateBlocklist action
  • unbound: add missing blocklist
  • ui: solve deprecation in PHP via html_safe() wrapper
  • wizard: unbound hardened DNSSEC setting moved
  • plugins: os-acme-client 3.16
  • plugins: os-crowdsec 1.0.2
  • plugins: os-rfc2136 1.8
  • plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.33 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-tucan 1.26 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-vicuna 1.44 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • src: fix multiple OpenSSL vulnerabilities
  • src: pfsync: support deferring IPv6 packets
  • src: pfsync: add missing bucket lock
  • src: pfsync: ensure 'error' is always initialised
  • ports: filterlog 0.7 fixes unknown TCP option print
  • ports: lighttpd 1.4.69
  • ports: monit 5.33.0
  • ports: nss 3.88.1
  • ports: openldap 2.6.4
  • ports: openssh 9.2p1
  • ports: php 8.1.16
  • ports: phalcon 5.2.1
  • ports: sqlite 3.41.0
  • ports: strongswan 5.9.10
  • ports: sudo 1.9.13p2

OPNsense

Versienummer 23.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-03-2023 10:38
9 • submitter: terradrone

08-03-2023 • 10:38

9

Submitter: terradrone

Bron: OPNsense

Update-historie

22-07 OPNSense 26.7.1 8
15-07 OPNsense 26.7 23
10-07 OPNsense 26.1.11 2
17-06 OPNsense 26.1.10 7
03-06 OPNsense 26.1.9 2
12-05 OPNsense 26.1.8 17
02-05 OPNsense 26.1.7 10
09-04 OPNsense 26.1.6 4
24-03 OPNsense 26.1.5 5
12-03 OPNsense 26.1.4 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

OPNsense

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
9
9
6
1
0
1
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
deelerke 10 maart 2023 08:23
Ondertussen is er ook alweer een 23.1.3 update...
Fantastische software zonder twijfel, maar ik blijf er bij: wees niet te snel met de updates te installeren; vaak komt er een hotfix/extra update uit de dagen erna.
DieMitchell 8 maart 2023 10:58
Andere mensen ook het probleem dat upnp niet werkt met stable releases?
EverLast2002 @DieMitchell8 maart 2023 11:34
Waarom zou je upnp gebruiken...
Leg je bevindingen neer bij het OPNsense team,
ze reageren (in mijn geval) snel op berichten.
Blorgg @EverLast20028 maart 2023 11:59
Omdat je bijvoorbeeld met bepaalde consoles/games anders niet fatsoenlijk online kunt gamen. Dan kan een workaround zijn om enkel voor de console UPNP toe te staan.

Er zijn ook nog andere scenario's te bedenken. Dat jij het niet gebruikt wil niet zeggen dat het voor andere mensen niet nuttig kan zijn. Laat ze lekker.
EverLast2002 @Blorgg8 maart 2023 12:04
Helder.
Ik wilde eigenlijk de TS meegeven om na te denken over upnp.
Veel mensen zetten dit klakkeloos aan zonder verder stil te staan bij eventuele security issues.
Verwijderd @Blorgg8 maart 2023 14:54
Relax, hij doelt waarschijnlijk op het probleem dat UPNP beveiligingsproblemen introduceert. Het is tegenwoordig ook wel standaard practice om het uit te schakelen.

Maar dank voor je verheldering, ik wist ook niet dat consoles hier nog gebruik van maken. Persoonlijk nooit problemen ervaren zonder UPNP.
Rolfie @DieMitchell8 maart 2023 11:22
Net geupdate zonder problemen.

Maar upnp gebruik ik niet.
eelco_akker @DieMitchell8 maart 2023 11:33
Gaat bij mij goed tot nu toe uPNP, geen rare dingen (XBOX / PS4 / PS5 / Switch)
Fairy 9 maart 2023 19:54
Ik heb geupdate en geen enkele port forward werkt meer. Ik kan niet bij mijn P1 monitor, homeassistant, camera's etc.

Meer mensen last van?

Never mind. Toevallig tegelijkertijd was mijn dyndns verlopen :X

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fairy op 23 juli 2024 21:59]


Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.