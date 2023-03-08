Software-update: Google Chrome 111.0.5563.64

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 111 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 111, die niet meer op Windows 7 of 8.1 is te gebruiken, worden onder meer permissies die aan websites worden gegeven, na verloop van tijd automatisch weer ingetrokken en treffen we verbeteringen aan in het downloadmenu. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, kan bij How-to Geek worden gevonden.

Further Improvements to the New Download UI

Google has been working on an improved download UI since Chrome 99. The big row for downloads at the bottom of the screen is replaced with a “download bubble” in the top toolbar. Click the icon and you will see a list of recent downloads.

Chrome 111 is continuing to improve this UI with a number to indicate how many things are being downloaded at once. (We don’t see the number on our testing system yet.) It’s a small but welcome touch. The download bubble is available via two Chrome flags: chrome://flags/#download-bubble and chrome://flags#download-bubble-v2.

Smoother Transitions in Web Apps

Web apps are always an area of focus for Chrome updates. With Chrome 111, Google is bringing a new API to the browser to make it easier for developers to implement smooth transitions between pages. This will go a long way toward making web apps feel like native apps. While there were methods for doing this already, the new API aims to make it much easier.

Revoke Permissions From Forgotten Websites

A lot of websites ask for various permissions when you visit them. Location, notifications, clipboard, camera, etc. You’re only asked to grant access once and then it’s allowed indefinitely. That’s not great, which is why Chrome 111 can automatically revoke those permissions—just like Android.

This is part of Google’s goal of expanding what the “Safety Check” feature can do. It now includes more personalized recommendations and reminders, including the ability to revoke permissions for sites you haven’t visited in over two months. Find Safety Check in the “Privacy and Security” tab.

Custom Keyboard Shortcuts for Chromebooks

Chrome OS 111 includes a brand-new keyboard shortcuts app that can be used to make your own shortcuts. This is a pretty awesome little feature since it’s not super easy to do this on other desktop operating systems.

The keyboard shortcuts can be found at Settings > Device > Keyboard > View Keyboard Shortcuts. The shortcuts are pre-mapped, but they’ll eventually be programmable—at least it looks that way. Currently, clicking the shortcut allows you to edit it, but you can’t actually save the configuration yet.

Expanded Picture-in-Picture Functionality

Chrome 111 is testing a new Document Picture-in-Picture API that enables developers to open a PiP window that can be filled with any desired HTML content—like a Pomodoro timer—not just videos.

This new API builds upon the previous Picture-in-Picture API, which only permitted the use of an HTMLVideoElement in a PiP window. With this enhancement, web developers can provide an improved PiP experience to their users.

What Else Is New?

Chrome releases don’t have as many big new features these days. However, there’s still a lot happening under the hood. You can read about many of these changes on Google’s developer blog. We’ll highlight a few changes here:

  • Chrome 111 adds window-management as an alias for window-placement permission and permission-policy strings.
  • All features described in CSS Color Level 4 are now enabled. The color-mix() function from CSS Color 5 is also available.
  • previousslide and nextslide actions have been added to the existing Media Session API.
  • ArrayBuffer constructors have been extended to take an additional maximum length that allows in-place growth and shrinking of buffers.
  • The ability for Web Payment API to bypass the connect-src CSP policy when fetching the manifest has been deprecated in Chrome 111.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 111.0.5563.64
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-03-2023 12:11
11 • submitter: mikeoke

08-03-2023 • 12:11

11

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Google

Update-historie

01-07 Google Chrome 150 20
04-'24 Google Chrome 124.0.6367.60/61 0
03-'24 Google Chrome 123.0.6312.59 4
02-'24 Google Chrome 122.0.6261.58 10
01-'24 Google Chrome 121.0.6167.85/.86 5
12-'23 Google Chrome 120.0.6099.56 7
11-'23 Google Chrome 119.0.6045.106 3
10-'23 Google Chrome 118.0.5993.70 18
09-'23 Google Chrome 117.0.5938.63 8
08-'23 Google Chrome 116.0.5845.97 9
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mikeoke
8 maart 2023 13:23
De volgende nieuwe functie kan handig zijn voor Azure AD single sign-on (SSO) gebruikers

Chrome 111 now supports automatic sign-on into Microsoft identity providers using account information from Microsoft Windows. This feature is disabled by default and can be enabled using the CloudAPAuthEnabled


Beschrijving:
Hiermee wordt automatisch inloggen voor gebruikers ingesteld voor accounts die worden ondersteund door een Microsoft®-cloudidentiteitsprovider.

Als je dit beleid instelt op 1 (Enabled), kunnen gebruikers die op hun computer inloggen met een account dat wordt ondersteund door een Microsoft®-cloudidentiteitsprovider (zoals Microsoft® Azure® Active Directory® of de Microsoft®-accountidentiteitsprovider voor consumenten) of die een werk- of schoolaccount hebben toegevoegd aan Microsoft® Windows®, automatisch worden ingelogd bij webproperty's die gebruikmaken van die identiteit. Informatie over het apparaat en account van de gebruiker wordt voor elke verificatiegebeurtenis overgedragen naar de cloudidentiteitsprovider van de gebruiker.

Als je dit beleid instelt op 0 (Disabled) of niet instelt, wordt automatisch inloggen zoals hierboven beschreven uitgezet.

Deze functie is beschikbaar vanaf Microsoft® Windows® 10.

Opmerking: Dit beleid is niet van toepassing op de incognito- of gastmodus.

Locatie van Windows-register:
Software\Policies\Google\Chrome\CloudAPAuthEnabled
REG_DWORD 0 of 1
0 = Microsoft®-cloudverificatie uitzetten
1 = Microsoft®-cloudverificatie aanzetten
CH4OS @mikeoke8 maart 2023 14:34
Laten we eerlijk wezen, dit is waarschijnlijk een feature dat via Microsoft (Edge) en Chromium uiteindelijk ook bij Google Chrome terecht is gekomen, anders had dit waarschijnlijk niet geïmplementeerd geweest bij Google Chrome. ;)
Anonymoussaurus
@CH4OS8 maart 2023 15:51
Mooi toch? Zo wisselen browser-makers allerlei features uit. Snap nooit die hele discussies nooit over "ja maar dat hebben ze gejat van die of die".
CH4OS @Anonymoussaurus8 maart 2023 16:19
Zeker, ik bedoel het ook zeker niet slecht! Ik wil alleen aangeven dat als MS het niet ontwikkeld had, het ook niet in Chrome was gekomen. Er is immers een groter belang voor MS om dit wel in Edge te hebben, dan voor Google om het in Chrome te hebben. Nu MS het toegevoegd heeft in Edge, kan Google simpel Leentje Buur spelen. Maar bedoelde er zeker niets slechts mee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 17:39]

mikeoke
@CH4OS8 maart 2023 20:37
Zou mooi zijn als de features voor elke Chromium browser door gebruiker te activeren/selecteren zou zijn.

Nog paar mooie features van Edge die ik mis in Chrome zijn
CTRL+SHIFT+S (Webopname)
CTRL+SHIFT+X (Web selecteren)
en dan ook nog mogelijkheid om met rechtermuisklik op feature deze feature op werkbalk weer te geven.
beerse @mikeoke10 maart 2023 09:57
Goed te zien dat chrome nu ook de microsoft single sign on kan gebruiken.
Hopelijk gaat dit ook werken op de niet-microsoft platformen zoals apple en chromium.
Hopelijk kunnen we dit ook vanuit chrome zelf aan en uit zetten, vooral handig op niet-microsoft platformen.

Zelf gebruik ik msEdge voor de single sign on toepassingen waar ik het wel wil gebruiken. En daarnaast firefox voor de omgevingen waarbij ik zelf controle wil houden over het account dat ik gebruik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 17:39]

Anonymoussaurus
8 maart 2023 12:16
Volgens Google zijn er in deze release 40 kwetsbaarheden gedicht:
https://bugs.chromium.org...me+label%3ARelease-0-M111
  • [$15000][1411210] High CVE-2023-1213: Use after free in Swiftshader. Reported by Jaehun Jeong(@n3sk) of Theori on 2023-01-30
  • [$10000][1412487] High CVE-2023-1214: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Man Yue Mo of GitHub Security Lab on 2023-02-03
  • [$7000][1417176] High CVE-2023-1215: Type Confusion in CSS. Reported by Anonymous on 2023-02-17
  • [$4000][1417649] High CVE-2023-1216: Use after free in DevTools. Reported by Ganjiang Zhou(@refrain_areu) of ChaMd5-H1 team on 2023-02-21
  • [$3000][1412658] High CVE-2023-1217: Stack buffer overflow in Crash reporting. Reported by sunburst of Ant Group Tianqiong Security Lab on 2023-02-03
  • [$3000][1413628] High CVE-2023-1218: Use after free in WebRTC. Reported by Anonymous on 2023-02-07
  • [$TBD][1415328] High CVE-2023-1219: Heap buffer overflow in Metrics. Reported by Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero on 2023-02-13
  • [$TBD][1417185] High CVE-2023-1220: Heap buffer overflow in UMA. Reported by Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero on 2023-02-17
  • [$10000][1385343] Medium CVE-2023-1221: Insufficient policy enforcement in Extensions API. Reported by Ahmed ElMasry on 2022-11-16
  • [$7000][1403515] Medium CVE-2023-1222: Heap buffer overflow in Web Audio API. Reported by Cassidy Kim(@cassidy6564) on 2022-12-24
  • [$5000][1398579] Medium CVE-2023-1223: Insufficient policy enforcement in Autofill. Reported by Ahmed ElMasry on 2022-12-07
  • [$5000][1403539] Medium CVE-2023-1224: Insufficient policy enforcement in Web Payments API. Reported by Thomas Orlita on 2022-12-25
  • [$5000][1408799] Medium CVE-2023-1225: Insufficient policy enforcement in Navigation. Reported by Roberto Ffrench-Davis @Lihaft on 2023-01-20
  • [$3000][1013080] Medium CVE-2023-1226: Insufficient policy enforcement in Web Payments API. Reported by Anonymous on 2019-10-10
  • [$3000][1348791] Medium CVE-2023-1227: Use after free in Core. Reported by @ginggilBesel on 2022-07-31
  • [$3000][1365100] Medium CVE-2023-1228: Insufficient policy enforcement in Intents. Reported by Axel Chong on 2022-09-18
  • [$2000][1160485] Medium CVE-2023-1229: Inappropriate implementation in Permission prompts. Reported by Thomas Orlita on 2020-12-20
  • [$2000][1404230] Medium CVE-2023-1230: Inappropriate implementation in WebApp Installs. Reported by Axel Chong on 2022-12-30
  • [$TBD][1274887] Medium CVE-2023-1231: Inappropriate implementation in Autofill. Reported by Yan Zhu, Brave on 2021-11-30
  • [$2000][1346924] Low CVE-2023-1232: Insufficient policy enforcement in Resource Timing. Reported by Sohom Datta on 2022-07-24
  • [$1000][1045681] Low CVE-2023-1233: Insufficient policy enforcement in Resource Timing. Reported by Soroush Karami on 2020-01-25
  • [$1000][1404621] Low CVE-2023-1234: Inappropriate implementation in Intents. Reported by Axel Chong on 2023-01-03
  • [$1000][1404704] Low CVE-2023-1235: Type Confusion in DevTools. Reported by raven at KunLun lab on 2023-01-03
  • [$TBD][1374518] Low CVE-2023-1236: Inappropriate implementation in Internals. Reported by Alesandro Ortiz on 2022-10-14
Whatts 8 maart 2023 13:27
Ik heb al versie 111.0.5563.65?
Chrome is up to date
Version 111.0.5563.65 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Anonymoussaurus
@Whatts8 maart 2023 13:36
Komt omdat Chrome sinds kort experimenteert met een incrementele uitrol, zie: https://chromereleases.go...update-for-desktop_6.html
as part of our early stable release to a small percentage of users
https://developer.chrome.com/blog/early-stable/
paardje 8 maart 2023 19:05
Oh handig even die bubble geprobeerd en ziet er goed uit ipv die dikke lelijke balk onderaan het beeld. Welkome aanvulling! _/-\o_
Crim 11 maart 2023 02:21
Ik ben juist fan van de downloadbalk, lekker overzichtelijk en snel toegang tot je downloads.

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