Google heeft versie 118 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 118 heeft Google diverse verbeteringen met betrekking tot de beveiliging aangebracht. Zo staat Encrypted Client Hello nu standaard aan en kan Google extensies uitschakelen die niet via de Chrome Web Store zijn geïnstalleerd. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en securityfixes, kan bij GHacks worden gevonden.

Google informs users on the official Chrome Releases blog that it has patched 20 unique security issues in the Chrome web browser. 14 of those are listed on the page, the remaining six were discovered internally. The main issue is CVE-2023-5218. It is a critical security issue, an use after free in Site Isolation. The remaining publicly disclosed vulnerabilities have a severity rating of medium or low. They address additional use after free and heap buffer overflow issues, as well as "inappropriate implementations".

Chrome 118 is the first stable version of Google's web browser with Encrypted Client Hello support. Google introduced support in Chrome Canary back in 2022 and has been working on the feature since. Without going into too many details, Encrypted Client Hello protects the domain name from being leaked to network operators when users open sites and services in the browser. It improves privacy as a consequence, as network operators such as the ISP, do not know anymore which sites a user accesses. One effect of this is that DNS-based blocking is no longer working, provided that the site and server in question support the new technology. Mozilla introduced support for Encrypted Client Hello in Firefox 118 and most Chromium-based browsers will support the feature soon.

Another security feature gives Google the ability to disable extensions remotely that were not installed from the Chrome Web Store. Enhanced Safe Browsing needs to be enabled in Chrome for this to work and Google claims that it will use the feature only to disable malicious extensions. The disabling may happen manually or through automated detection systems according to Google.

Another Enhanced Safe Browsing change improves the deep scanning functionality. Chrome 118 users may now be prompted to provide the password for an archive file to allow Safe Browsing to analyze it.

Chrome is now also collecting "telemetry information about chrome.tabs API calls made by extensions" if Enhanced Safe Browsing is enabled. The information is analyzed on Google servers to improve the "detection of malicious and policy violating extensions".

Door Bart van Klaveren

CH4OS 11 oktober 2023 08:28
Chrome is now also collecting "telemetry information about chrome.tabs API calls made by extensions" if Enhanced Safe Browsing is enabled. The information is analyzed on Google servers to improve the "detection of malicious and policy violating extensions".
Dan komt hier ook de vraag: is dit uit te schakelen? Het zal vast goedbedoeld zijn, toch vertrouw ik juist Google niet... :$
NinjaTrek2891 @CH4OS11 oktober 2023 08:35
Maar als je Google niet vertrouwd, dan gebruik je toch geen Chrome? Er zijn genoeg alternatieven (die ook geen Chromium zijn).
CH4OS @NinjaTrek289111 oktober 2023 08:43
Ik gebruik Chrome primair ook niet, maar heb het voor mijn werk wel nodig af en toe om zaken te testen of vergelijken. Ik kan er zakelijk gezien er dus niet echt omheen, juist omdat de massa het wél gebruikt. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 16:24]

NinjaTrek2891 @CH4OS11 oktober 2023 10:01
Ok, dat zijn inderdaad hele goede beweegredenen. :)
beerse @CH4OS11 oktober 2023 11:30
Ook in dat geval zou je Chromium en/of ontgoogled-chrome kunnen gebruiken. Dat is al een bak minder google en test je wel tegen de standaard. Misschien wel beter, dan zorg je er voor dat anderen ook met zo min mogelijk google kunnen werken.

Daarnaast heb je dan natuurlijk ook alle andere browsers tot je beschikking. Dat dan wel in een nette test omgeving dus niet gekoppeld aan je eigen accounts.
jydis @CH4OS11 oktober 2023 10:04
Vanuit de quote maak ik op dat het alleen ingeschakeld is wanneer de enhanced optie voor safe browsing is geselecteerd. Bij standard of no protection zal dit dus niet ingeschakeld zijn.
MarcoC 11 oktober 2023 09:45
One effect of this is that DNS-based blocking is no longer working, provided that the site and server in question support the new technology.
Dat betekent dat dus DNS-based adblockers zoals Adguard en Pihole ook niet meer werken?
PikachuNL @MarcoC11 oktober 2023 09:53
Lijkt er helaas wel op. Beiden gebruiken de DNS als "doorvoerluikje" om het goede van het kwade te scheiden.
Uchy @MarcoC11 oktober 2023 14:20
Lijkt mij van wel, want die DNS wordt ws afgevangen clientside voordat ie encrypted het web op gaat.
MarcoC @Uchy11 oktober 2023 19:21
Ja, mij ook, maar dat is wel een belangrijke conclusie om te vermelden. Aangezien ik mijn eigen lokale DNS-server heb, heb ik geen behoefte aan deze extra veiligheidsstap dus ik hoop dat het ook uit kan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MarcoC op 23 juli 2024 16:24]

Uchy @MarcoC12 oktober 2023 08:54
Dit gaat om om de versleuteling van je dns query, maar ech gaat om de versleuteling van je tls handshake, die rechtstreeks met de webserver van de site waarmee je verbinding wilt maken.
DUs jouw lokale DNS server gaat nog steeds goed werken omdat dit gaat om de versleuteling van de handshake naar de website toe die je bezoekt, dan is je dns-actie al gebeurt.
Zie deze blogpost van mozilla voor een uitleg

edit: link toegevoegd naar uitleg over ech

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uchy op 23 juli 2024 16:24]

Jimbolino @MarcoC11 oktober 2023 11:21
Encrypted Client Hello (ECH) is een extensie van TLS. Je https handshake wordt iets anders waardoor ie niet afgeluisterd kan worden.
spellcoder 11 oktober 2023 09:22
Hier staat de changelog voor (website en browser extension) developers:
https://developer.chrome.com/blog/new-in-chrome-118/

Het artikel komt neer op:
  • Declare specific styles within a component with the @scope css rule.
  • There are two new media features: scripting and prefers-reduced-transparency.
  • DevTools has improvements in the Sources panel.
  • WebUSB API is now exposed to Service Workers registered by browser extensions allowing developers to use the API when responding to extension events.
  • To help developers reduce friction in Payment Request flows, we are removing the user activation requirement in Payment Request and Secure Payment Confirmation.
  • Chrome's release cycle is becoming shorter, stable versions will be released every three weeks, starting with Chrome 119 that will be here in three weeks.
Verder kan je de changes zien op de "Chrome platform status" pagina:
https://chromestatus.com/features#milestone%3D118

Daar staan nog een paar punten die niet vermeld staan op de pagina voor developers. Deze punten vond ik nog interresant om te vermelden:
- implementatie van CSS logical flow-relative values
- Horizontal rules inside select elements

Maar van alles vind ik de @scope nog het meest interresant.
De functionaliteit die het bied overlapt wel met :has, :where, CSS variabelen, nested CSS, shadowroot en in het bezonder "style queries". Maar elk van die methoden hebben verschillende use-cases en het is fijn opties te hebben :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door spellcoder op 23 juli 2024 16:24]

Dark Angel 58 11 oktober 2023 10:33
Nog geen echte nieuwe update... wanneer komt er nieuwe update voor Chrome interface, want ik zie 3 dots venster nog steeds hoekig :')
Anonymoussaurus
@Dark Angel 5811 oktober 2023 11:26
chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023 :)
Dark Angel 58 @Anonymoussaurus11 oktober 2023 13:11
chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023 :)
thanks
MichaelP 11 oktober 2023 18:20
Ik heb sinds de laatste update ook problemen met het afspelen van video's.
Dumpert, Youtube, noem maar op, ze vertragen en gaan weer verder, audio is ook niet in orde.
tweakradje 11 oktober 2023 22:23
Ok. Nu is tab hover card images van Flags naar Settings: "Show images on tab hover preview cards"
Memory usage in tab hover is vind ik ook nuttig. Verder nog geen problemen gehad.
edit: de setting verschijnt pas in settings (Vromgeving) als de flag "Tab Hover Card Image Setting" aan gezet is. Zag alter dat die ook al in 117 beschikbaar was.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tweakradje op 23 juli 2024 16:24]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

