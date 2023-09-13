Google heeft versie 117 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 117 rolt Google onder meer een nieuw ontwerp uit met meer afgeronde hoeken, nieuwe kleurenpalets en vernieuwde iconen. Ook zijn er enkele nieuwe functies toegevoegd aan de Web Store. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en securityfixes, kan bij How-to Geek worden gevonden.

It's not every day Google decides to update Chrome's design. The browser has changed a lot over the course of the past few years, adapting to Google's many design shifts along the way. Its basic layout has remained the same, but Google has changed the actual design a few times now. As the company celebrates 15 years of Chrome, the browser is getting redesigned once again.

Google Chrome's new look is based on Google's newer Material You guidelines, which have been in use on Android devices and other Google apps and services since 2021. We reported previously that Google was testing out a change to the Chrome's Web Store where the store was being redesigned with Google's new design guidelines. Not only has the company confirmed that change as part of this wider design update, but the change is also extending to the whole browser. This makeover has been in testing for several months now, but Google is finally making it official.

The actual changes are not too extensive. In fact, you might not even notice them unless you're really looking for them. Menu items and icons are being refreshed to become more legible. Also, you have a redesigned three-dot panel, and slightly more rounded corners throughout the UI. It's when you check the themes that you'll notice a bigger change. If you have ever used a Pixel phone on Android 12 or Android 13 (or an Android phone from most brands starting on Android 13), you've probably noticed how some apps change their UI colors based on the colors of your wallpaper. The Chrome browser isn't going quite that far, but you can still choose from a range of pre-made themes that look very similar from the colors an Android phone would pull from your wallpaper.

Themes are nothing new to Chrome, and you still have your classic themes to choose from, but if you're a fan of that Material You effect, you'll really like the changes Google has done here. The redesigned Chrome should begin rolling out within the next few weeks, so if you'd like to check it out, you should definitely keep an eye out for an update.