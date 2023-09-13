Software-update: Google Chrome 117.0.5938.63

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 117 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 117 rolt Google onder meer een nieuw ontwerp uit met meer afgeronde hoeken, nieuwe kleurenpalets en vernieuwde iconen. Ook zijn er enkele nieuwe functies toegevoegd aan de Web Store. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en securityfixes, kan bij How-to Geek worden gevonden.

Google Chrome’s Big Redesign Is Now Rolling Out

It's not every day Google decides to update Chrome's design. The browser has changed a lot over the course of the past few years, adapting to Google's many design shifts along the way. Its basic layout has remained the same, but Google has changed the actual design a few times now. As the company celebrates 15 years of Chrome, the browser is getting redesigned once again.

Google Chrome's new look is based on Google's newer Material You guidelines, which have been in use on Android devices and other Google apps and services since 2021. We reported previously that Google was testing out a change to the Chrome's Web Store where the store was being redesigned with Google's new design guidelines. Not only has the company confirmed that change as part of this wider design update, but the change is also extending to the whole browser. This makeover has been in testing for several months now, but Google is finally making it official.

The actual changes are not too extensive. In fact, you might not even notice them unless you're really looking for them. Menu items and icons are being refreshed to become more legible. Also, you have a redesigned three-dot panel, and slightly more rounded corners throughout the UI. It's when you check the themes that you'll notice a bigger change. If you have ever used a Pixel phone on Android 12 or Android 13 (or an Android phone from most brands starting on Android 13), you've probably noticed how some apps change their UI colors based on the colors of your wallpaper. The Chrome browser isn't going quite that far, but you can still choose from a range of pre-made themes that look very similar from the colors an Android phone would pull from your wallpaper.

Themes are nothing new to Chrome, and you still have your classic themes to choose from, but if you're a fan of that Material You effect, you'll really like the changes Google has done here. The redesigned Chrome should begin rolling out within the next few weeks, so if you'd like to check it out, you should definitely keep an eye out for an update.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 117.0.5938.63
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-09-2023 20:50
8 • submitter: danmark_ori

13-09-2023 • 20:50

8

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Google

Update-historie

01-07 Google Chrome 150 20
04-'24 Google Chrome 124.0.6367.60/61 0
03-'24 Google Chrome 123.0.6312.59 4
02-'24 Google Chrome 122.0.6261.58 10
01-'24 Google Chrome 121.0.6167.85/.86 5
12-'23 Google Chrome 120.0.6099.56 7
11-'23 Google Chrome 119.0.6045.106 3
10-'23 Google Chrome 118.0.5993.70 18
09-'23 Google Chrome 117.0.5938.63 8
08-'23 Google Chrome 116.0.5845.97 9
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:murb: 13 september 2023 21:51
Ars Technica:
Don't let Chrome's big redesign distract you from the fact that Chrome's invasive new ad platform, ridiculously branded the "Privacy Sandbox," is also getting a widespread rollout in Chrome today. If you haven't been following this, this feature will track the web pages you visit and generate a list of advertising topics that it will share with web pages whenever they ask, and it's built directly into the Chrome browser. It's been in the news previously as "FLoC" and then the "Topics API," and despite widespread opposition from just about every non-advertiser in the world, Google owns Chrome and is one of the world's biggest advertising companies, so this is being railroaded into the production builds.
naaitsab @:murb:13 september 2023 22:35
Als het goed is dan is dan zijn deze stappen nog steeds voldoende om deze 'feature' weer uit te zetten.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5Z6HNLuYk8
Jan VP @:murb:14 september 2023 11:45
Omwille van de "today" (8 sept):
Ik had de indruk dat die dingen er bij 116 al waren. Zie met 117 geen verschil op dat vlak.
Winduss 13 september 2023 21:30
Ik heb geüpdatet maar zie nog niks van het nieuwe ontwerp?
Antrax @Winduss13 september 2023 21:50
Anders even inschakelen via chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023 :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Antrax op 22 juli 2024 16:47]

Some12 14 september 2023 05:32
Waar ik mij gigantisch aan stoor is dat het onder Linux nog niet werkt met libcamera en pipewire.
Jerie 14 september 2023 12:55
Licentietype Freeware
Poeh, freeware. Dat had 20 jaar geleden een heel andere betekenis dan tegenwoordig.
YoMarK @Jerie14 september 2023 15:41
Klopt. Vroeger moest je dan uitkijken voor Spyware, maar was dat eerder uitzondering dan regel.
Tegenwoordig heeft niemand het meer over Spyware, want dat is by default eigenlijk al zo bij freeware (niet FOSS) en ignorance is bliss.

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