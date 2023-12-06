Software-update: Google Chrome 120.0.6099.56

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 120 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 120 heeft Google onder meer een proactive safety check toegevoegd en kunnen wachtwoorden met anderen worden gedeeld. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en securityfixes, kan bij GHacks worden gevonden.

Chrome 120: security fixes

Google Chrome 120 includes 10 patches for different security issues. The official announcement on the Chrome Releases website lists five of them only as Google has a policy of not listing internally discovered security issues publicly. The five listed security issues have an aggregate severity rating of high. The patches address use after free and inappropriate implementation issues in Media Stream and Capture, Side Panel Search, Autofill and Web Browser UI.

Non-Security changes

Chrome 120 introduces a number of important changes that are non-security related. The new version is the first that does not support Android 7 Nougat anymore. Android users who use Nougat devices won't get the update, unless they are able to update to Android 8 or newer versions. Speaking of support changes, Chrome 120 deprecates and also removes Theora support from the browser.

Google is rolling out a "new proactive Safety Check" feature on the desktop that runs checks regularly. The announcement says that it "checks the browser for safety-related issues" and notifies the user about issues discovered during these checks. There is also a new Safety Check page in Settings that returns the results of the last scan and recommendations. You can enable this new feature by setting chrome://settings/safetyCheck to Enabled. Users who do not want it can set the flag to Disabled instead. Note that Google will remove the flag eventually, leaving users without option to turn frequent checks off.

Google has also changed the Permission Suggestion Service. It is now sending URL-based signals to Google Servers. Administrators could prevent this in previous versions with the help of the SafeBrowsingProtectionLevel policy, but this has no effect anymore in Chrome 120 in this regard according to Google.

Another new feature in Chrome 120 is the ability to share passwords. This is integrated into Chrome's native password manager and works only for Google Family Group accounts. Members may share one password at a time with other members of the group. Google notes that shared passwords can't be "updated or revoked by the sender".

Google starts the deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome 120. About 1% of all Chrome users will have third-party cookies disabled by January 2024. This growth to the entire population by mid-2024.

Chrome 120 includes two iOS specific changes as well. The first enables the saving of images to Google Photos, the second package tracking. Developers may want to check out the Platform Status entry for Chrome 120, as it lists information about development-related changes in the new stable version.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 120.0.6099.56
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-12-2023 12:40
7 • submitter: mikeoke

06-12-2023 • 12:40

7

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Google

Update-historie

04-'24 Google Chrome 124.0.6367.60/61 0
03-'24 Google Chrome 123.0.6312.59 4
02-'24 Google Chrome 122.0.6261.58 10
01-'24 Google Chrome 121.0.6167.85/.86 5
12-'23 Google Chrome 120.0.6099.56 7
11-'23 Google Chrome 119.0.6045.106 3
10-'23 Google Chrome 118.0.5993.70 18
09-'23 Google Chrome 117.0.5938.63 8
08-'23 Google Chrome 116.0.5845.97 9
07-'23 Google Chrome 115.0.5790.90 3
Meer historie

Reacties (7)

vinkjb 6 december 2023 13:25
vreemd bij mij eindigt het op 6090.63 weliswaar W10 misschien dat dat verschil maakt.
asing @vinkjb6 december 2023 13:31
Google rapporteert diverse builds.

Windows : 120.0.6099.63
Linux : 120.0.6099.62

Het maakt het vervelend voor bedrijven met SCCM of Intune omdat de check op het buildnummer niet klopt met wat ze opgeven.
mikeoke
@asing6 december 2023 16:08
De Google Enterprise Download geeft ook build 120....62 aan maar de download zelf is versie 120.....63

De build versie wordt al langere tijd foutief weergegeven.
Ik heb dit al paar maanden geleden aangegeven maar wordt niets mee gedaan.
Komt door een interne BUG bij Chromium
beerse @vinkjb8 december 2023 11:27
Volgens mijn observatie lees je het chrome versie nummer als volgd:

120.0.6099.63
VVV.SS.BBBB.OO
VVV == Versie nummer (lees: Nieuwe functionaliteit)
.SS == Subversie nummer (lees: Verbeteringen aan de bestaande functionaliteit)
.BBBB == Build nummer (lees: bugs en dergelijke er uit gehaald)
.OO == Omgeving (lees: voor welk platform, geen vast nummer voor elk platform)
Daarmee: Zolang vvv.ss.bbbb gelijk is, zou het allemaal op de zelfde source gebaseerd zijn. Verschillen in het (achterste) .oo deel is mogelijk een andere compiler optie, een bijgewerkte (externe) library of andere bijgewerkte platform specifieke (externe) zaken.

Dit is vooral mijn observatie gebaseerd op msWindows (10 & 11), ChormeOS en Linux (via Chromuim).
Commandor1961 6 december 2023 15:33
op mijn computer wordt Versie 120.0.6099.63 (Officiële build) (64-bits) vermeld.
Robertdw 6 december 2023 16:05
Bij mijn Windiws 11 net geüpdatet van 119.6045.196 naar 120.0.6099.63
Tweaker1958 10 december 2023 13:09
De browser loopt steed vast en mijn scherm is bevroren, na een aantal pagina's browsen. Net update gedaan naar versie 120.0.6099.71. Lijkt opgelost.

