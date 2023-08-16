Software-update: Google Chrome 116.0.5845.97

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 116 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 116 treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om permissies, zoals toegang tot de microfoon, slechts eenmalig toe te staan. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en securityfixes, kan bij How-to Geek worden gevonden.

Google Chrome 116 Arrives With One-Time Permissions

The most important change in this update might be one-time permissions, which the company was testing as far back as April. When you visit a site that asks for permission for a certain feature, like your location or microphone, you can now temporarily allow the permission with a new "Allow this time" button. Before now, you could only block the request or click allow — both of which would remain until you went back and changed the setting. The older options have been renamed to "Allow on every visit" and "Don't allow" to be more clear.

Google says the change will help clear up confusion around browser permissions, especially because it mirrors the three-button prompt already used for many permissions prompts on Android, iPhone, and iPad. A blog post in the developer blog explains, "Chrome user research has shown that users often are not ready to make a persistent decision for website permissions, trying to assess if they get value in return for granting permissions. Offering a one-time Allow option accommodates this need and makes allowing access less risky."

Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari already support one-time permissions, but the implementation varies based on the permission. For example, the location permission in Safari is one-time by default, and there's a checkbox to keep the permission for 24 hours. Firefox allows location, camera, and microphone to be granted one time, also with a checkbox for persistent access. Google Chrome 116 allows one-time permissions for location, camera, and microphone, and other features "are unchanged for now, but may change in the future." Some permissions, such as file system access, are already limited to one-time and don't even have an option to maintain access. Google is also rolling out slowly, so even if you update to Chrome 116, you might not see it right away.

Finally, there are a few new web APIs either enabled by default or available for early testing. Web apps can now create Picture-in-Picture windows that contain anything, not just videos, and more animations can be built with pure CSS instead of JavaScript.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 116.0.5845.97
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-08-2023 21:47
9 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

16-08-2023 • 21:47

9

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Google

Update-historie

04-'24 Google Chrome 124.0.6367.60/61 0
03-'24 Google Chrome 123.0.6312.59 4
02-'24 Google Chrome 122.0.6261.58 10
01-'24 Google Chrome 121.0.6167.85/.86 5
12-'23 Google Chrome 120.0.6099.56 7
11-'23 Google Chrome 119.0.6045.106 3
10-'23 Google Chrome 118.0.5993.70 18
09-'23 Google Chrome 117.0.5938.63 8
08-'23 Google Chrome 116.0.5845.97 9
07-'23 Google Chrome 115.0.5790.90 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Google Chrome

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
9
9
5
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
Cybergamer 17 augustus 2023 00:39
Sinds kort terug naar Edge, Chrome geeft mij om een of andere manier teveel problemen op websites de laatste tijd (knoppen die onder een footer staan, spontaan linkjes die niet werken en een blank tabblad openen, etc).

Met Edge heb ik die problemen helemaal niet?
ultimasnake @Cybergamer17 augustus 2023 08:34
Onder de motorkap is Edge gewoon Chrome, dus zou je die problemen ook daar moeten hebben? Misschien heb je een extensie die roet in het eten gooit?
Kenhas @ultimasnake17 augustus 2023 11:02
Is niet Chrome maar Chromium. Toch een groot verschil. Edge heeft ondertussen al redelijk wat "features" die niet in Chrome zitten en (waarschijnlijk) ook omgekeerd
ultimasnake @Kenhas17 augustus 2023 12:02
Je hebt gelijk, maar de gebruikte render engine sleutelen ze volgens mij onderling niet veel aan toch? Het is voor ux/ui
flowerp @Cybergamer17 augustus 2023 00:46
Met Edge heb ik die problemen helemaal niet?
Dat is toch geen vraag die je ons kunt stellen. Alleen jij weet of je die problemen wel of niet hebt.
Cybergamer @flowerp17 augustus 2023 00:58
[...]
Alleen jij weet of je die problemen wel of niet hebt.
En nu weet Tweakers het ook, dus mischien dat er iemand is die wel een antwoord heeft op mijn vraag.
Marve79 @Cybergamer17 augustus 2023 09:24
Misschien te strenge adblocker?
CriticalHit_NL 16 augustus 2023 22:17
Volgens mij hebben ze ook wat met het thema gedaan want de balk onder de tabbladen is nu anders vormgegeven, maar ik gebruik dan ook een inmiddels antiek thema. :+

Voorheen had de balk geen blauwe gloed/lijn maar was vrijwel gelijk vormgegeven als de tabbladen balk.
Anonymoussaurus
16 augustus 2023 22:17
Ook niet onbelangrijk: vanaf versie 116 worden er wekelijks updates uitgerold: https://security.googlebl...ome-security-updates.html

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq