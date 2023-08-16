Google heeft versie 116 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 116 treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om permissies, zoals toegang tot de microfoon, slechts eenmalig toe te staan. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en securityfixes, kan bij How-to Geek worden gevonden.

The most important change in this update might be one-time permissions, which the company was testing as far back as April. When you visit a site that asks for permission for a certain feature, like your location or microphone, you can now temporarily allow the permission with a new "Allow this time" button. Before now, you could only block the request or click allow — both of which would remain until you went back and changed the setting. The older options have been renamed to "Allow on every visit" and "Don't allow" to be more clear.

Google says the change will help clear up confusion around browser permissions, especially because it mirrors the three-button prompt already used for many permissions prompts on Android, iPhone, and iPad. A blog post in the developer blog explains, "Chrome user research has shown that users often are not ready to make a persistent decision for website permissions, trying to assess if they get value in return for granting permissions. Offering a one-time Allow option accommodates this need and makes allowing access less risky."

Mozilla Firefox and Apple Safari already support one-time permissions, but the implementation varies based on the permission. For example, the location permission in Safari is one-time by default, and there's a checkbox to keep the permission for 24 hours. Firefox allows location, camera, and microphone to be granted one time, also with a checkbox for persistent access. Google Chrome 116 allows one-time permissions for location, camera, and microphone, and other features "are unchanged for now, but may change in the future." Some permissions, such as file system access, are already limited to one-time and don't even have an option to maintain access. Google is also rolling out slowly, so even if you update to Chrome 116, you might not see it right away.

Finally, there are a few new web APIs either enabled by default or available for early testing. Web apps can now create Picture-in-Picture windows that contain anything, not just videos, and more animations can be built with pure CSS instead of JavaScript.