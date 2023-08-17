Mozilla heeft een derde update voor versie 116 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 116, de eerste versie die niet langer ondersteuning biedt voor Windows 7 en 8, en macOS 10.12, 10.13 en 10.14, heeft Mozilla de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om bestanden van de computer te kopiëren en in de browser te plakken. Ook heeft het scherm in een picture-in-picturevideo nu eindelijk een volumeregelaar gekregen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:

Fixed Fixed an issue for OPFS users (especially those using the Adobe Photoshop) that broke access to files that were locally cached in a previous version. (bug 1847989, bug 1847619)

Fixed an issue that was breaking screensharing for some users on Wayland. (bug 1841851)

Fixed an issue where a fullscreen notification was persistently being shown to a user, even after disabling it. (bug 1847901)

Fixed an issue where Firefox would hang when doing a Google search. (bug 1847066)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

