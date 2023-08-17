Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 116.0.3

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een derde update voor versie 116 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 116, de eerste versie die niet langer ondersteuning biedt voor Windows 7 en 8, en macOS 10.12, 10.13 en 10.14, heeft Mozilla de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om bestanden van de computer te kopiëren en in de browser te plakken. Ook heeft het scherm in een picture-in-picturevideo nu eindelijk een volumeregelaar gekregen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:

Fixed
  • Fixed an issue for OPFS users (especially those using the Adobe Photoshop) that broke access to files that were locally cached in a previous version. (bug 1847989, bug 1847619)
  • Fixed an issue that was breaking screensharing for some users on Wayland. (bug 1841851)
  • Fixed an issue where a fullscreen notification was persistently being shown to a user, even after disabling it. (bug 1847901)
  • Fixed an issue where Firefox would hang when doing a Google search. (bug 1847066)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0.3 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0.3 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0.3 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0.3 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0.3 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0.3 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0.3 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0.3 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0.3 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 116.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-08-2023 06:58
2 • submitter: danmark_ori

17-08-2023 • 06:58

2

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

10-06 Mozilla Firefox 139.0.4 1
27-05 Mozilla Firefox 139.0 21
18-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.4 13
13-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.3 10
02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 9
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
2
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
poststamp 17 augustus 2023 07:02
De volumeregelaar is een welkome toevoeging.
Jerie @poststamp17 augustus 2023 12:37
Maar dat is niet een verandering in 116.0.3

Of je draait ESR, of je draait de laatste release. Voor .3 was dat .2 (116.0.2).

Zo te zien zitten er trouwens geen security fixes. Het betreft 4 niche bugfixes. Dus ik update netjes, maar effect gaat het niet hebben.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq