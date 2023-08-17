Software-update: UltraEdit 2023.1

UltraEdit logo (75 pix) IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 2023.1 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone Ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en HTML-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntaxhighlighting, een ingebouwde FTP-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. Het programma wordt primair voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar er zijn ook versies voor Linux en Mac. De changelog voor beide uitgaven ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and enhancements
  • Enhanced large file mode:
    • Brings all large file settings into a common location
    • Easily customize large file optimizations
    • Enable/disable line numbers, code folding, Intellitips, and more
  • New “Replace once” functionality added to Find/Replace dialog
  • Improved detection and highlighting of URLs in source files
  • Environment variables now supported for default backup directory
  • PowerShell terminal font can now be customized
Other notable quality improvements
  • Improved detection of PowerShell scripts
  • Addressed crash when loading specific project data
  • Selection after spell checking “Change” doesn’t work correctly
  • “Right-click”…”Only if Ctrl is pressed” spell check option not working
  • Focus is in wrong pane after opening file from FTP and invoking Find dialog
  • Display standard deletion confirmation message box when “Remove Script” is selected
  • Added setting to specify the number of recent projects shown in list in ribbon/submenu
  • Improved C# function detection for function list
  • Spaces at beginning of lines are dropped when inserting templates
  • Dragging a selection in column mode and dropping it doesn’t work as expected
  • Find next (F3) with unlimited columns not working as expected

UltraEdit 24.0 screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 2023.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website IDM Computer Solutions
Download https://www.ultraedit.com/downloads/ultraedit-download-thank-you/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-08-2023 07:10 7

17-08-2023 • 07:10

7

Bron: IDM Computer Solutions

Update-historie

21-12 UltraEdit 2024.2 6
04-'24 UltraEdit 2024.0 9
12-'23 UltraEdit 2023.2 20
08-'23 UltraEdit 2023.1 7
06-'23 UltraEdit 2023.0 3
08-'22 UltraEdit 2022.1 1
03-'22 UltraEdit 2022.0 5
04-'21 UltraEdit 28.10 9
01-'21 UltraEdit 28.00 2
09-'20 UltraEdit 27.10 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

UltraEdit

geen prijs bekend

Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
7
5
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Kanter 17 augustus 2023 10:20
Vind het een prettige editor. Jammer dat die best duur is.
Pasc66 @Kanter17 augustus 2023 10:46
Dat idd ook mijn probleem - is erg duur geworden..
kh65 17 augustus 2023 08:18
Weer wat geleerd.
Een 'hexadecimaal bestand' ?
Is dus eigenlijk een hex file en dat is weer een hexadecimal object file...
https://en.wikipedia.org/...d%20hardware%20emulators.
Hobbit13 17 augustus 2023 09:03
Vroeger veel gebruikt, maar ooit overgestapt naar Notepad++ , weet eigenlijk niet meer waarom. HEX support van Ultraedit is veel beter, denk dat ik weer eens terug ga naar UltraEdit
HeinWB 17 augustus 2023 10:46
Ooit 25+ jaar geleden een "lifetime license" gekocht voor $ 17 , gebruikt het nog steeds. Net als DirOpus een van die tooltjes waar je aan blijft hangen omdat ze werken.
Rinzwind 17 augustus 2023 09:34
Alles te danken aan God, I kid you not...
https://www.ultraedit.com/company/idm-full-story/
31 keer God in de tekst, het moet wel overkomen natuurlijk..
UTMachine @Rinzwind17 augustus 2023 10:18
Amerikanen hebben patent op overdrijven }:O

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq