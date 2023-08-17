IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 2023.1 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone Ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en HTML-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntaxhighlighting, een ingebouwde FTP-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. Het programma wordt primair voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar er zijn ook versies voor Linux en Mac. De changelog voor beide uitgaven ziet er als volgt uit:
Features and enhancements
Other notable quality improvements
- Enhanced large file mode:
- Brings all large file settings into a common location
- Easily customize large file optimizations
- Enable/disable line numbers, code folding, Intellitips, and more
- New “Replace once” functionality added to Find/Replace dialog
- Improved detection and highlighting of URLs in source files
- Environment variables now supported for default backup directory
- PowerShell terminal font can now be customized
- Improved detection of PowerShell scripts
- Addressed crash when loading specific project data
- Selection after spell checking “Change” doesn’t work correctly
- “Right-click”…”Only if
Ctrlis pressed” spell check option not working
- Focus is in wrong pane after opening file from FTP and invoking Find dialog
- Display standard deletion confirmation message box when “Remove Script” is selected
- Added setting to specify the number of recent projects shown in list in ribbon/submenu
- Improved C# function detection for function list
- Spaces at beginning of lines are dropped when inserting templates
- Dragging a selection in column mode and dropping it doesn’t work as expected
- Find next (
F3) with unlimited columns not working as expected