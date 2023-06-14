IDM Computer Solutions heeft eind april versie 2023.0 van UltraEdit uitgebracht en zojuist is daar een eerste update voor verschenen. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. Het programma wordt primair voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar er zijn ook versies voor Linux en Mac. De changelog voor beide uitgaven ziet er als volgt uit:

UltraEdit version 2023.0.0.48 PowerShell: “Run selection” command improvements with selected and pasted content

PowerShell: Cannot press Ctrl + C to cancel running PowerShell script

+ to cancel running PowerShell script PowerShell: Added commands to command palette

PowerShell: Handling of escaped quotes

Remove line comment should only remove the comment at the beginning of the line

Focus jumps to wrong pane while typing after using F-10 to switch active pane

Result from sum selection involving negative numbers is wrong

Function definition isn’t returned in function list

Crash after “an unnamed file contains an incorrect path” error

Crash when scrolling in certain ASP files Selection issues with long lines and unlimited column mode

Perl regular expression is highlighted incorrectly Valid C# function not included in function list UltraEdit version 2023.0 Application scripting update Modern JavaScript support and full browser capabilities Legacy JavaScript support by default for full backwards compatibility Enable latest JavaScript by adding header to script: // @Engine=WebView2

Dockable PowerShell terminal Dockable window, place anywhere you wish as a floating window or dock in any orientation Execute any valid shell commands Edit and run PowerShell scripts from the ribbon Run selected portions of PowerShell scripts

Enhanced live preview: Dev Tools & Select/Capture/Print Select Inspect from the live preview context menu Review DOM and loaded resources Select command from live preview context menu Capture as text Capture as image Print rendered page to printer or PDF

Spell check improvements

FTP/FTPS/SFTP improvements

Other notable enhancements and quality improvements Caret position is incorrect with certain UTF-8 content Comment/Uncomment improvements URL highlighting and interaction improvements Highlighting incorrect after replace all in selected text Inserting multi-line HTML templates positions the closing tag incorrectly Incorrect highlighting of inline PHP comments Active string isn’t highlighted correctly after quick find Crash on startup with specific command line parameters Caret jumps to beginning of line when editing with Live Preview enabled Enable updated JavaScript support for command line script execution Spellcheck checks entire document instead of selection Added PHP, Python, Ruby, and PowerShell commands to Coding ribbon Crash in command palette with \ root path Crash when inserting a template Unable to scroll to leftmost tab when single line scrollable tabs are enabled FTP: Parsing certain large directories is very slow FTP: Issue loading PPK v3 keys FTP: Files opened in wrong tab group when using tiled windows mode FTP: Extra line added to files opened using ASCII transfer mode FTP: Rename Folder navigates into folder instead of renaming with Show Current Directory Only enabled FTP: F5 triggers Capitalize command in active file when focus is in FTP pane Caret position and auto complete dialog incorrect with Ctrl + Backspace Brace matching incorrectly highlights brace inside string Macro quick record forces Find Up for find actions Crash after sorting file with specific content Quick find skips first occurrence in file after search wraps from end to beginning of UTF-16 file Find (and subsequent find string selection) works in ANSI file, but not in UTF-16 files Find Next skips first occurrence of search string in large file Find skips valid matches for search string JSON manager hangs/crashes when trying to work with very large files (30GB+)

