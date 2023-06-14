Software-update: Total Commander 11.00 bèta 7

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De zevende bètarelease van het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander versie 11.00 is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt en doordat het scherm in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren. Het programma kan echter veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.00-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

What's new in beta 7:
  • Lister: React to Shift+F10 or context menu key to show context menu at caret position (if shown), or otherwise end of selection
  • Copy, Move, Upload, Download, Send to plugin, Receive from plugin: Show speed progress bar from the start
  • Synchronize dirs, right click context menu: New context menu items added to rename left or right file
General:
  • Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl+Shift+A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers
  • Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)
  • Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders
  • Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone
  • Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder
  • Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content
  • Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars
  • In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl+Left/Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters
  • Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized
File operations:
  • High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
  • F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
  • F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available
  • File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying
  • Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression
  • Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files
Directory history:
  • New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu
  • Quick search and quick filter support
  • Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk
  • Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab
  • Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard
  • Context menu, option to remove entries from history
  • Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled
  • Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries
  • Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC
Lister:
  • Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content
  • Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl+Shift+C or via the right-click menu
Internal commands:
  • CM_COPY, CM_RENMOV, CM_CREATESHORTCUT support parameters to set dialog box options
  • New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther
  • New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickSearch 1, cm_QuickFilter
  • New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex
  • New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline
  • New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu
Command line parameters in button bar/start menu:
  • New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty
  • New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L
  • New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.00 bèta 7
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1100_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 6,13MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-06-2023 22:18 3

14-06-2023 • 22:18

3

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

29-05 Total Commander 11.58 RC1 1
21-05 Total Commander 11.57a RC1 3
07-05 Total Commander 11.57 26
26-03 Total Commander 11.57 RC1 10
27-02 Total Commander 11.57 bèta 1 8
08-'25 Total Commander 11.56 16
08-'25 Total Commander 11.56 RC1 2
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 10
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 RC 7 4
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 RC 6 3
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gwystyl 15 juni 2023 09:24
Fantastisch programma, die ik al gebruik sinds het Windows Commander heette. Ik schrok wel toen ik laatst weer naar de licentiepagina ging. Het kost nu € + BTW, samen zo'n € 47,19. Ik weet vrij zeker dat ik er dat als student toentertijd niet voor neer heb gelegd.

De changelog is elke keer een plek waarbij ik met de neus op de feiten gedrukt wordt: ik gebruik nog geen 1% van de mogelijkheden van het programma, maar wat ik wel gebruik vind ik ook zo handig dat dit een programma is dat ik altijd portable meesleep en als één van de eerste installeer op een verse Windows-installatie.

Mooi om te zien dat het nog zo actief onderhouden wordt. Het verbaast me dat er steeds zoveel beta-releases (en een paar RC's) aan een nieuwe versie vooraf gaan. Tot nu toe heb ik steeds de laatste beta/RC/release gedraaid, en ik ben nog nooit verrast door ongewenste bijwerkingen (bugs).

[Reactie gewijzigd door gwystyl op 23 juli 2024 05:04]

grun93 15 juni 2023 09:41
Ik heb inderdaad iets van 47 euro voor een licentie betaald, maar het is iedere cent waard en ook levenslang geldig. Vooral de multi-rename functie heeft me veel tijd en moeite bespaard bij het hernummeren van een omvangrijke collectie.
In het DOS tijdperk had je al een soortgelijk programma dat toen de Norton Commander heette, dacht ik.
CAP-Team @grun9315 juni 2023 10:38
De multi-rename tool is inderdaad super handig.
Ik gebruik hem zelf vaak om foto's te renamen via de EXIF data (plugin)

En inderdaad vroeger onder DOS ook nog met Norton Commander gewerkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CAP-Team op 23 juli 2024 05:04]


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