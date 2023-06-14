Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.6.3

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.6.3 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.6 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn diverse beveiligingsproblemen verholpen:

What's New in this Release of Visual Studio 2022 version 17.6.3
  • A regression was introduced into the razor compiler that broke certain tag helpers with explicit partial classes. Until this bug is fixed customers can work around by pinning back to the 7.0.203 SDK.
Security Advisories Addressed

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-06-2023 22:16
4 • submitter: dikkemuu

14-06-2023 • 22:16

4

Submitter: dikkemuu

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-12 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.22 7
24-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.21 0
12-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.20 4
10-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.18 2
10-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.17 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.16 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.15 0
09-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.14 12
08-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.13 0
08-'25 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.12 1
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Macron 15 juni 2023 09:14
A regression was introduced into the razor compiler that broke certain tag helpers with explicit partial classes. Until this bug is fixed customers can work around by pinning back to the 7.0.203 SDK
Dit zorgde bij ons voor een groot probleem omdat onze Azure pipeline niet meer buildde. Terugschakelen naar 7.0.203 SDK was wel in te stellen maar maakte vervolgens alsnog gebruik van de nieuwste MSBuild-versie, die dit probleem alsnog heeft. De versie hiervan is niet in te stellen en de build bleef dus falen.

De enige manier om dit op te lossen was door onze code aan te passen. Hier wordt veel over geklaagd, en terecht. Erg slecht van MS om dit niet onmiddellijk te fixen.
SpookyManus @Macron15 juni 2023 09:44
Mogelijk dat het issue niet makkelijk te fixen was en heeft dat niks met goed of erg slecht te maken
Macron @SpookyManus15 juni 2023 10:02
Ze hebben iets gewijzigd in 7.0.302 SDK dat dit veroorzaakt. Als dit zulke grote effecten heeft dan is het het beste om die SDK terug te trekken totdat het probleem intern gefixt kan worden.
SpookyManus @Macron15 juni 2023 10:06
Dat een SDK een deprecation krijgt zou inderdaad duidelijker mogen zijn. Van NUGET packages zie je dat wil in VS2022.

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