Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: UltraEdit 2022.0

UltraEdit logo (75 pix) IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 2022.0 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

UltraEdit 2022.0 Changes
  • Improved startup speed and performance
    • Various optimizations to startup routines
    • Startup speed reduced by up to 50%
  • File view / explorer window improvements
    • Existing file view tabs split out into separate dockable windows
      • File explorer
      • Project
      • File lists (favorites, recents, etc.)
      • Open files
    • New ribbon / menu toggles and key mappings for new windows
  • Command palette enhancements
    • Command palette now fully resizable
    • More responsive and cleaner user interface
  • Macro improvements
    • Greatly improved macro playback speed
    • Reduced screen updates to improve performance
    • Comment support (use # to create a comment line ignored by macro parser)
    • GetValue supports 64-bit integers
    • SaveAs now uses default save directory in all cases
    • Addressed issue with duplicated key mappings
    • Addressed focus issue with GetValue prompt
  • Column mode enhancements
    • Improved performance for column editing in large files
    • New option for "Insert/Fill Column" to ignore last line if empty
  • Find String List (List lines containing string) improvements
    • Greatly improved performance, especially in large files
    • New option to automatically refresh results
    • Double-clicking result highlights match in file
    • Added F5 keyboard shortcut to refresh results
  • Favorite files improvements
    • Redesigned interface to show columns
    • Sort favorite files by name or path
    • Addressed issue with "+All open files" button
  • User tool improvements
    • Tool output now displayed in real-time
    • Run tools on remote (FTP) files
    • Tool runtime input via %modify% now uses active clipboard
    • Addressed issue with shifting key mappings when adding or removing tools
    • Tool tooltips in ribbon now display name
    • Improved scaling for custom tool icons in toolbar
  • Perl regular expression improvements
    • Perl regexp searches now case sensitive
    • Dot (.) no longer matches new line
    • Added support for Perl regexp DEFINE feature
    • Improved memory handling to support more complex regexps
  • Live preview improvements
    • Greatly improved DOM navigation via double-click in browser window
    • Improved selection of text in browser window
  • Settings dialog and user interface improvements
    • Settings dialog is fully resizable - text and options flow and wrap as dialog is resized
    • INI path selectable with new "Open" button for fast access to its folder in Application Layout » Advanced
    • Improved usability of Settings search
    • Improved settings for default file open directory in File Handling » Load
    • Various UI tweaks and fixes throughout settings
  • Smarter F3 (Find Next): Manual selection in source now searches for selection instead of previous regexp
  • New option to disable automatic expansion of nodes in XML Manager
  • New option to create new file when all other files are closed
  • Themed main application area when all files are closed
  • Improved file change detection for network files
  • FTP improvements for stability and usability
  • Auto-complete display improvements for non-Latin characters
  • Improved caret positioning with proportional characters and fonts
  • Better error reporting for JSON manager
  • Ctrl Left Arrow now stops at beginning of file

UltraEdit 24.0 screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 2022.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website IDM Computer Solutions
Download https://www.ultraedit.com/downloads/ultraedit-download/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-03-2022 06:47
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

26-03-2022 • 06:47

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: IDM Computer Solutions

Update-historie

06:47 UltraEdit 2022.0 0
04-'21 UltraEdit 28.10 9
01-'21 UltraEdit 28.00 2
09-'20 UltraEdit 27.10 2
09-'19 UltraEdit 26.20 7
05-'19 UltraEdit 26.0.0.74 7
09-'18 UltraEdit 25.20.0.60 26
03-'18 UltraEdit 25.00.0.58 11
10-'17 UltraEdit 24.20 1
02-'17 UltraEdit 24.00.0.42 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

UltraEdit

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True