IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 2022.0 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
UltraEdit 2022.0 Changes
- Improved startup speed and performance
- Various optimizations to startup routines
- Startup speed reduced by up to 50%
- File view / explorer window improvements
- Existing file view tabs split out into separate dockable windows
- File explorer
- Project
- File lists (favorites, recents, etc.)
- Open files
- New ribbon / menu toggles and key mappings for new windows
- Command palette enhancements
- Command palette now fully resizable
- More responsive and cleaner user interface
- Macro improvements
- Greatly improved macro playback speed
- Reduced screen updates to improve performance
- Comment support (use # to create a comment line ignored by macro parser)
- GetValue supports 64-bit integers
- SaveAs now uses default save directory in all cases
- Addressed issue with duplicated key mappings
- Addressed focus issue with GetValue prompt
- Column mode enhancements
- Improved performance for column editing in large files
- New option for "Insert/Fill Column" to ignore last line if empty
- Find String List (List lines containing string) improvements
- Greatly improved performance, especially in large files
- New option to automatically refresh results
- Double-clicking result highlights match in file
- Added F5 keyboard shortcut to refresh results
- Favorite files improvements
- Redesigned interface to show columns
- Sort favorite files by name or path
- Addressed issue with "+All open files" button
- User tool improvements
- Tool output now displayed in real-time
- Run tools on remote (FTP) files
- Tool runtime input via %modify% now uses active clipboard
- Addressed issue with shifting key mappings when adding or removing tools
- Tool tooltips in ribbon now display name
- Improved scaling for custom tool icons in toolbar
- Perl regular expression improvements
- Perl regexp searches now case sensitive
- Dot (.) no longer matches new line
- Added support for Perl regexp DEFINE feature
- Improved memory handling to support more complex regexps
- Live preview improvements
- Greatly improved DOM navigation via double-click in browser window
- Improved selection of text in browser window
- Settings dialog and user interface improvements
- Settings dialog is fully resizable - text and options flow and wrap as dialog is resized
- INI path selectable with new "Open" button for fast access to its folder in Application Layout » Advanced
- Improved usability of Settings search
- Improved settings for default file open directory in File Handling » Load
- Various UI tweaks and fixes throughout settings
- Smarter F3 (Find Next): Manual selection in source now searches for selection instead of previous regexp
- New option to disable automatic expansion of nodes in XML Manager
- New option to create new file when all other files are closed
- Themed main application area when all files are closed
- Improved file change detection for network files
- FTP improvements for stability and usability
- Auto-complete display improvements for non-Latin characters
- Improved caret positioning with proportional characters and fonts
- Better error reporting for JSON manager
- Ctrl Left Arrow now stops at beginning of file