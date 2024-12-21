Software-update: UltraEdit 2024.2

UltraEdit logo IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 2024.2 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. Het programma wordt primair voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar er zijn ook versies voor Linux en Mac. Sinds versie 2024.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

UltraEdit 2024.2

Features and enhancements
  • Pieces for Developers Plugin
    • AI Copilot and assistant
    • Available both offline and online
    • Choose your favorite LLM/service:
      • OpenAI’s ChatGPT
      • Google’s Gemini
      • Anthropic’s Claude
      • More details
  • Hex mode enhancements:
    • Select range command
    • Delete selected bytes
    • Insert/Delete dialog: Insert arbitrary byte value
  • Option to underline URLs in open files
Other notable quality improvements
  • Line number in “Find String List” window is incorrect
  • Prevent duplicate clipboard history entries
  • Add setting to use an audio cue (“beep”) when search string is not found
  • Add setting to disable Quick Find control animation
  • Function list is shown for wrong file after application restart if second file has a bookmark
  • CTRL+B followed by DELETE doesn’t select and delete XML tag/element
  • Global templates exist in UETMPLTE.TPL file but are not shown in UE after trying to add new template
  • Templates with non-ASCII characters stored with entities in template file are loaded wrong
  • Make ESC key in Find hex cancel the dialog
  • Create empty hex file with new document command
  • Impossible to position cursor correctly in long wrapped line preceded by tabs/spaces
  • Function list content changes after minor edit and save
  • Create a new file in hex editor mode
  • Default C++ templates are incorrect

UltraEdit 2024.1

Enhancements
  • New “Start support request” command
    • Generates new email using default system email client
    • Captures commonly needed user and system information
    • Captures current application information
  • Enhanced XML manager editing for attributes and values
  • New horizontal split view for Live Preview
  • New remote file upload/download progress bar in application status bar
  • New compare file command added to file tab menu for easy access
  • Compare tool configuration UI added to support any compare utility
  • Enabled horizontal scrolling with secondary mouse wheel, trackpad, gestures, etc.
  • New underline setting for URLs instead of highlighting
  • Improved readability and usability of compare settings dialog
  • New command to start default email application by clicking any email address in open documents
  • Automatically recover previously open files after a crash without a prompt (reduces user interaction)
  • Full cloud storage support in FTP Browser
  • PowerShell and SSH terminal enhancements for text and command colors
Other notable quality improvements
  • Improved code folding support for ASP code
  • Improved positioning and selection range for “active line highlighting for wrapped lines
  • Addressed selection issues with specific search ranges and EOF conditions
  • Resolved discrepancies with differing search count results from different search features
  • Addressed dialog control enable/disable state discrepancies with user tool configuration dialog
  • Corrected negative column number display for certain HTML files
  • Addressed multiple issues with display and editing with non-English text, code pages, and encodings
  • Resolved multiple issues with tab settings and tab displays
  • Resolved multiple printing issues with indentation, positioning, and wrapping

UltraEdit 24.0 screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 2024.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website IDM Computer Solutions
Download https://www.ultraedit.com/downloads/ultraedit-download-thank-you/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-12-2024 • 16:00

21-12-2024 • 16:00

6

Bron: IDM Computer Solutions

nubro01 21 december 2024 16:26
Ooit gekocht, maar na een nieuwe versie kon ik weer betalen. Notepad++ is voor mij voldoende want een hex plugin is beschikbaar.
beerse
@nubro0124 december 2024 20:53
Volgens mij is het al 20 jaar geleden dat ik nog UltraEdit gebruikte. Sinds ik NotePad++ heb leren kennen heb ik eigenlijk niet meer omgekeken naar UltraEdit. Dat had toen ook iets met de licentie te maken maar al jaren echt geen behoefte of verlangst naar UE. Dit in tegenstelling tot vi, waar ik al meer dan 30 jaar aan vast zit...
HSG 21 december 2024 16:22
Hoe zit het me XML?
gimbal @HSG21 december 2024 22:18
Dat bestaat nog? Spendeer toch meer dan 5 woorden aan een vraag, hoeveel moeite is het :/
HSG @gimbal21 december 2024 22:36
Gezien jouw eerste zin heb jij de vraag wel begrepen.
beerse
@HSG24 december 2024 20:55
als ascii altijd goed leesbaar ook xml is een ascii gebaseerd formaat. Als taal ongetwijfeld goed, het is een gekende taal en UE doet aan xml.

Maar als je weet waar xml de basis is voor veel andere toepassingen en dat je het als zodanig verwerkt zou willen hebben, dan ga ik er van uit dat daar add-ons voor nodig zijn.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

