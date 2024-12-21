UltraEdit 2024.2

IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 2024.2 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. Het programma wordt primair voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar er zijn ook versies voor Linux en Mac. Sinds versie 2024.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
UltraEdit 2024.2Features and enhancements
Other notable quality improvements
- Pieces for Developers Plugin
- AI Copilot and assistant
- Available both offline and online
- Choose your favorite LLM/service:
- OpenAI’s ChatGPT
- Google’s Gemini
- Anthropic’s Claude
- More details
- Hex mode enhancements:
- Select range command
- Delete selected bytes
- Insert/Delete dialog: Insert arbitrary byte value
- Option to underline URLs in open files
- Line number in “Find String List” window is incorrect
- Prevent duplicate clipboard history entries
- Add setting to use an audio cue (“beep”) when search string is not found
- Add setting to disable Quick Find control animation
- Function list is shown for wrong file after application restart if second file has a bookmark
- CTRL+B followed by DELETE doesn’t select and delete XML tag/element
- Global templates exist in UETMPLTE.TPL file but are not shown in UE after trying to add new template
- Templates with non-ASCII characters stored with entities in template file are loaded wrong
- Make ESC key in Find hex cancel the dialog
- Create empty hex file with new document command
- Impossible to position cursor correctly in long wrapped line preceded by tabs/spaces
- Function list content changes after minor edit and save
- Create a new file in hex editor mode
- Default C++ templates are incorrect
UltraEdit 2024.1Enhancements
Other notable quality improvements
- New “Start support request” command
- Generates new email using default system email client
- Captures commonly needed user and system information
- Captures current application information
- Enhanced XML manager editing for attributes and values
- New horizontal split view for Live Preview
- New remote file upload/download progress bar in application status bar
- New compare file command added to file tab menu for easy access
- Compare tool configuration UI added to support any compare utility
- Enabled horizontal scrolling with secondary mouse wheel, trackpad, gestures, etc.
- New underline setting for URLs instead of highlighting
- Improved readability and usability of compare settings dialog
- New command to start default email application by clicking any email address in open documents
- Automatically recover previously open files after a crash without a prompt (reduces user interaction)
- Full cloud storage support in FTP Browser
- PowerShell and SSH terminal enhancements for text and command colors
- Improved code folding support for ASP code
- Improved positioning and selection range for “active line highlighting for wrapped lines
- Addressed selection issues with specific search ranges and EOF conditions
- Resolved discrepancies with differing search count results from different search features
- Addressed dialog control enable/disable state discrepancies with user tool configuration dialog
- Corrected negative column number display for certain HTML files
- Addressed multiple issues with display and editing with non-English text, code pages, and encodings
- Resolved multiple issues with tab settings and tab displays
- Resolved multiple printing issues with indentation, positioning, and wrapping