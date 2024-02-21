Google heeft versie 122 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 122 heeft Google onder meer een assistent toegevoegd die moet helpen bij het schrijven van teksten. Verder wordt een pagina nu al geladen voordat de veiligheidscontrole is afgerond. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en securityfixes, kan bij How-To Geek worden gevonden.

Chrome 122 continues the gradual rollout of AI-related features with the addition of a writing assistant. When you right-click on a text box or text field, you’ll be able to select “Help me write” to get started. After you type a few words, Chrome will write a longer and properly formatted draft for you. At least, that’s what Google says—this hasn’t rolled out for us yet, so we can’t give it a proper test.