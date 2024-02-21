Software-update: Google Chrome 122.0.6261.58

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 122 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 122 heeft Google onder meer een assistent toegevoegd die moet helpen bij het schrijven van teksten. Verder wordt een pagina nu al geladen voordat de veiligheidscontrole is afgerond. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en securityfixes, kan bij How-To Geek worden gevonden.

Google Chrome 122 Now Available: Here's What's New

Chrome 122 continues the gradual rollout of AI-related features with the addition of a writing assistant. When you right-click on a text box or text field, you’ll be able to select “Help me write” to get started. After you type a few words, Chrome will write a longer and properly formatted draft for you. At least, that’s what Google says—this hasn’t rolled out for us yet, so we can’t give it a proper test.

The AI writing assistant was announced last month, and at the time, Google said it was coming in “next month’s Chrome release.” Presumably, that means Chrome 122, but there also seems to be a server-side component that might not be activated for everyone yet. It’s also unclear which AI model is being used to generate draft text, as Google just announced an updated Gemini 1.5 model.
Chrome 122 also introduces some changes to Safe Browsing, as Google revealed earlier this month. Previous versions of the browser checked each loaded website in Google’s Safe Browsing database, so the site could be blocked if it is known to distribute malware or cause other security issues. Starting with Chrome 122, web pages will start loading before the Safe Browsing check is complete, which should speed up browser performance with a minimal impact on security. Chrome also now checks PDF downloads less often, because PDF exploits are rare these days
Google said in a blog post, “Starting in Chrome 122, we will begin to introduce an asynchronous mechanism which will allow sites to load even while real-time checks with Safe Browsing servers are in progress. We expect this to reduce page load time and improve user experience as real-time server-side checks will no longer block page load, although if a site is found to be dangerous after the page loads then a warning will still be shown.”
Chrome 122 also has improvements for WebGPU, the feature that allows video editors, games, and other graphically demanding web apps to boost performance. WebGPU first rolled out in Chrome 113, and this update adds a “compatibility mode” for WebGPU applications to run on devices that only support DirectX 11 graphics (like older PCs) and OpenGL ES (like some Android devices and Chromebooks). The goal is to allow WebGPU applications and games to run on more types of computers and mobile devices, but it’s still an experimental feature.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 122.0.6261.58
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-02-2024 21:29 10

21-02-2024 • 21:29

10

Bron: Google

Update-historie

04-'24 Google Chrome 124.0.6367.60/61 0
03-'24 Google Chrome 123.0.6312.59 4
02-'24 Google Chrome 122.0.6261.58 10
01-'24 Google Chrome 121.0.6167.85/.86 5
12-'23 Google Chrome 120.0.6099.56 7
11-'23 Google Chrome 119.0.6045.106 3
10-'23 Google Chrome 118.0.5993.70 18
09-'23 Google Chrome 117.0.5938.63 8
08-'23 Google Chrome 116.0.5845.97 9
07-'23 Google Chrome 115.0.5790.90 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Google Chrome

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
10
10
2
0
0
6
Wijzig sortering
HollowGamer 21 februari 2024 22:36
Uh? Ik dacht juist dat PDF exploits booming waren, of bedoelen ze dat ze zichzelf voordoen als een PDF?

Ik vind de wijziging niet zo fijn, want dat betekent dat de site dus wel al geladen is, en dan pas later wordt geblokkeerd. Dat lijkt me die beveiliging ook zinloos, want dan zit de malware mogelijk al op je systeem?
closefuture @HollowGamer22 februari 2024 11:17
Ik dacht juist dat PDF exploits booming waren,
PDF exploits waren booming toen iedereen Adobe Acrobat Reader gebruikte. Nadat Firefox en Chrome zelf PDF's gingen renderen (omdat er zoveel exploits waren voor Adobe Acrobat Reader) binnen hun eigen sandboxes werd een PDF exploit een stuk lastiger.
ultimasnake 22 februari 2024 07:45
Hopelijk komt deze ook met een stabielere developers console. Sinds 120(?) is deze so instabiel dat ie meer dan regelmatig bij meerdere collega’s eruit knalt of het browser venster zelf laat crashen (ongeacht extensions of app platform die we debuggen)
moonlander 21 februari 2024 22:47
Die screenshot is al een oudje. Geen grote sidebar buttons!
Dragony @moonlander21 februari 2024 23:02
Die screenshot :+
gimbal @Dragony22 februari 2024 16:28
"Die schermafdruk" dan. Nederlands en Engels mengen klinkt nu eenmaal raar.
Dragony @gimbal22 februari 2024 17:12
Ja, of dat screenshot. Mag ook.
TimVdE @Dragony24 februari 2024 12:24
Zowel "de" als "het" screenshot zijn correct volgens het Groene Boekje / de Taalunie :) Misschien even nakijken voordat je iemand "verbetert" ;)

https://woordenlijst.org/zoeken/?q=screenshot
Dragony @TimVdE24 februari 2024 13:57
Ja en ik heb min. twee sites waar het gebruikt wordt, waaronder vandale.nl

Wat nu? :9
Jerie @moonlander25 februari 2024 16:05
Het mooiste aan de screenshot is Mozilla Firefox 62.0 ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq