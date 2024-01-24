Software-update: Google Chrome 121.0.6167.85/.86

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 121 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 121 heeft Google onder meer een aantal met AI-ondersteunde mogelijkheden, waaronder een manier om tabbladen te organiseren en om thema's te maken. Later zal er ook een optie komen die moet assisteren bij het schrijven van content. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en securityfixes, kan bij How-To Geek worden gevonden.

Google Chrome 121 Has New AI Features for Writing & Organization

Google Chrome 121 includes the first wave of AI-powered features. Google is calling them "early public experiments," and for the moment, they're turned off for enterprise and educational accounts. The company is also emphasizing that the features aim to solve existing problems in the browser, rather than the approach we've seen with browsers like Microsoft Edge and Opera, which just added an AI chatbox to the sidebar and not much else.

The first new feature is Tab Organizer, which can automatically suggest and create tab groups based on your open tabs. Chrome has offered tab groups for years, but there are probably a lot of people who don't use them, or just find the feature more effort than it's worth. You can try it out by right-clicking on a tab, and selecting the 'Organze Similar Tabs' menu option.

Google said in a blog post, "This can be particularly helpful if you’re working on several tasks in Chrome at the same time, like planning a trip, researching a topic and shopping. [...] Chrome will even suggest names and emoji for these new groups so you can easily find them again when you need them next."

The browser is also adding a custom theme generator for the browser, using a similar technology as the generative AI wallpapers in Google Pixel phones running Android 14. You'll be able to quickly create custom Chrome themes based on "a subject, mood, visual style and color that you choose."

The last feature is an AI-powered writing assistant, but it isn't coming until "next month's Chrome release" (presumably Chrome version 122). Similiar to the drafting features in Gmail and other applications, you can right-click on a text box or field on any site, and select "Help me write." Then you just type in a few words, and Google's AI will whip up a draft.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 121.0.6167.85/.86
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-01-2024
submitter: mikeoke

24-01-2024 • 07:00

5

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Google

Raven__NL 24 januari 2024 07:52
Zo te lezen op andere sites US only.
Nergens zie ik namelijk deze opties wat hier wordt beschreven.
Requirements
To use this feature, make sure that you:

Are located in the US and at least 18 years old.
Are signed in to your Google Account.
Turn on Sync and make sure you sync your History. Learn more about sync in Chrome.
Turn on Experimental AI.
https://support.google.co...reate_themes_with_ai&rd=1
Kenhas @Raven__NL24 januari 2024 08:48
Je hebt het nu toch enkel over de custom theme's aangezien je daar naar linkt?
Raven__NL @Kenhas24 januari 2024 08:48
Geld voor alle AI functies die hier wordt omschreven.
warzaw @Raven__NL24 januari 2024 09:06
Lijkt inderdaad te kloppen. Ik heb bijgewerkt naar die versie en ben hier ingelogd met mijn Google account en dit is niet zichtbaar bij rechterklik. Lijkt dus alleen een feature voor in de US (voorlopig).

Groeperen van tabs heb ik nog nooit gebruikt (teveel moeite en weinig rendement).
Jenk-Han @warzaw24 januari 2024 10:44
Ik heb het tegenovergestelde: kleine moeite, veel rendement.

