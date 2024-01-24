Versie 5.17.5 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de gangbaarste besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en een betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Het programma is ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. In deze uitgave is OpenSSL bijgewerkt naar een nieuwere versie om zo enkele beveiligingsproblemen te verhelpen.

General features Improved global product navigation for Zoom desktop client

Free account users will have greater control of the product tabs shown on the Zoom desktop client, having greater flexibility over display order and which product tabs are always visible or hidden within the More option. This will initially be available for free accounts, with users on paid accounts getting this functionality in another later release.

Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options Disable assigning manual captioning typist - DisableAssignTypist

Disabled by default, admins can enable this policy to disable the ability for users to assign a participant the role of manually entering captions. This does not affect the use of automated captions or captions provided by a third-party service. Disable P2P STUN traffic - DisableP2PStunTraffic

Disabled by default, admins can enable this policy to disable P2P STUN traffic from the Zoom app. This traffic is the Zoom app checking if admin web settings allow for P2P meetings on the network.

Meeting/webinar features Screen share presenter layout

Meeting users wanting a more engaging sharing session can utilize this new presenter layout, which combines your video and shared screen to present everything in one frame. Presenters have a few different layout options, ranging from having the content appear over-the-shoulder of your video, the presenter appearing in front of the content, or the presenter and the content appearing side-by-side. These options are available in the sharing window where users can select what they want to share, the layout of their video and the shared content, and a common virtual background for both you and the content. Admins can also control the use of this through web settings available at the account, group, and user-level settings pages.

Automated and translated captioning support is expanding to include captioning for Cantonese and Thai languages. These are enabled by default, but admins can control the availability of this language through the Automated captions and Translated captions settings within the web portal.

Accounts using the translated captions feature will be able to have automated captions translated from English to Greek, facilitating easier communication between participants in Zoom Meetings. This language is enabled by default, but admins can control availability of this through settings in the web portal.

If the Allow host to create meeting polls and quizzes setting is enabled by admins, users can attach polls to a meeting or webinar instance and save a copy of polls attached to a meeting or webinar to their Personal Library. Team Chat features Team Chat Quick Schedule with AI Companion

The Team Chat Quick Schedule with AI Companion simplifies meeting scheduling in chats using AI technology, eliminating the need to switch between different applications to coordinate and schedule a meeting. When activated, the system identifies potential meeting scenarios in chat messages and streamlines the scheduling process to boost productivity.

In addition to restricting who can post in a channel, channel admins can choose to allow all other channel members to post, but only as a reply to a message. This provides announcement channels with only threaded replies, keeping discussions focused on the announcements provided by approved posters.

The Drafts section in the left side panel for Team Chat will be renamed to Drafts and Sent and include a dedicated section for Sent Messages, helping users quickly find messages they sent.

Channel, group chat, and continuous meeting chat owners can manually archive their unused chat channels, group chats, and continuous meeting chats. When these are archived, they are closed to new activity, but the message history is retained and searchable, allowing members to continue to access messages, files, and other information if needed again in the future. These chats can also be unarchived if the discussion needs to be re-opened. Admins can also set auto-archive policies from the web portal.

The latest sent message in a 1:1 chat or small group chat or channel (20 members max) can show read receipts of who has read the message so far. Visibility of read receipts can potentially be disabled through the Team Chat section of client settings, if allowed by admins. Mail and Calendar features Support for document preview in the Zoom Mail client

Users can preview documents that are attached to emails in the Zoom Mail client. PDF, image files, and all other file formats are supported for document preview.

The Zoom Calendar client supports labeling an event with colors.

When an event organizer adds an attendee to an event, the attendee’s profile card will be displayed so that the event organizer can view their contact details.

When all attendees have declined a meeting, the event organizer will see a warning label in Zoom Calendar. The warning label will not appear when only a few attendees have declined the meeting.

Users can decline and remove invited meetings so that they no longer appear in the meetings list on the Zoom client’s Meetings tab.

When a user opens a whiteboard from the Zoom Mail client, the whiteboard will open in the Zoom Mail client. Previously, the whiteboard would open in a new window.

Users can adjust the font size by choosing Small, Medium, or Large. When users zoom in and out of Zoom Mail, the font size will automatically adjust. Phone features Voicemail transcription support for French

Users have the option to switch their voicemail transcriptions to French and establish it as their default language. By default, voicemail transcriptions are in English. Zoom Clips features Presenter immersive view in shared screen

The presenter's video can now seamlessly integrate with the content presented in their clips through the immersive view feature.

In Zoom Clips comments, users have the option to mention other commenters by typing @username. This action highlights the mentioned individual's name and triggers a notification for them. Commenters can tag specific individuals or everyone authorized to view the clip. Furthermore, individuals who haven't been authorized to view a clip cannot be tagged in a comment. Contact Center features Saved Replies

Saved Replies allow agents to respond faster to common questions by inserting pre-written responses into their messaging engagements (SMS, web chat, in-app chat, Facebook). Agents can quickly insert replies using shortcuts or the reply assistant.

During a warm voice call transfer, agents and supervisors can easily alternate between the original caller and the transfer recipient before completing the warm transfer. This provides a seamless way to get information from either party during the warm transfer process.

The notification message for unanswered or unconnected outbound calls provide more context about why the call did not complete based on the SIP response code received. Agents see the enhanced notification in the language they have set in their Zoom desktop client. Previously, a generic English message was displayed. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding certain presence statuses preventing the the Switch option for meetings to appear

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent displaying of phone numbers between Voicemail and Call History tabs

Resolved an issue regarding pasting 2-factor authentication codes received during sign-in

Resolved an issue regarding delays in joining a meeting due to slower GPU detection

Resolved an issue regarding voicemails being marked as read too quickly

Resolved an issue with presence status not syncing properly within Zoom Phone call history

Resolved an issue regarding incoming Zoom calls inadvertently disconnecting an active Teams meeting

Resolved an issue regarding calls from a queue not being routed to available agents