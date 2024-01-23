Software-update: WizTree 4.17

WizTree logo (79 pix) WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder eerst te worden geïnstalleerd. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.17 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.17:
  • "Include" and "exclude" filters are now applied WHILE scanning non NTFS drives (folders, network shares, mobile phones, etc.) This can greatly speed up scans by prevening certain folders from being scanned at all, and can also greatly reduce memory use. This also works when exporting via the command line.
    Toggle filters on/off by clicking on the filter button under the Scan button, or Options->Filter Scan Results (Ctrl+Shift+F)
    For example, if you use Synology NAS, you can get WizTree to ignore snapshot and recycle folders by setting the "exclude filter" to: #snapshot|#recycle|@recycle
    before starting a scan. Note that there should not be any spaces between the vertical pipes (vertical pipes are interpreted as "OR" and spaces interpreted as "AND"). The example above will exclude any file or folder name that contains "#snapshot" OR "#recycle" OR "@recycle".
    Another example:
    To exclude the "C:\Windows\WinSxS" and "C:\Program Files" folders from being scanned, you would set the exclude filter to C:\Windows\WinSxS\|"C:\Program Files\"
    Note that double quotes are required around filter items that contain spaces.
  • Exploring a folder containing an exe with the same name as the folder would launch the exe instead of opening the folder - fixed
  • WizTree will now automatically remove any spaces between vertical pipes in filter and search fields to ensure they work as expected
  • Slovak, Turkish and Swedish translations updated

Versienummer 4.17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Antibody Software
Download https://wiztreefree.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

28-02 WizTree 4.25 6
31-01 WizTree 4.24 2
03-12 WizTree 4.23 10
28-10 WizTree 4.22 5
24-10 WizTree 4.21 9
07-'24 WizTree 4.20 7
03-'24 WizTree 4.19 15
02-'24 WizTree 4.18 7
01-'24 WizTree 4.17 5
11-'23 WizTree 4.16 7
Meer historie

WizTree

Aloys Riswick 23 januari 2024 22:29
Mensen die nog steeds WinDirStat gebruiken weten niet wat ze missen. Probeer deze tool. Hij is 100x sneller.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Aloys Riswick24 januari 2024 08:20
Dat komt door de manier hoe de tool de schijf uitleest. WizTree leest de MFT uit; dat is heel erg snel maar het kan in sommige gevallen ook problemen geven / onnauwkeurig zijn. Deze aanpak werkt trouwens niet voor non NTFS schijven / locaties en netwerk shares. Wanneer je het daar gebruikt moet het programma simpelweg de hele disk / map bij langs waardoor het net zo traag werkt als alle andere tools op dit gebied.
Wdude124 24 januari 2024 00:13
Deze tool heb ik gebruikt bij data-recovery van een defecte ssd van een oude laptop. Gelukkig kon ik de file table inladen en opslaan. Met een stuk of 30 exclude filters een bestandenlijst gemaakt om daarna met een script te kopiëren.
(de drive was al te ver heen voor typische Linux recovery cli tools of manueel copy paste)
1superheld 23 januari 2024 21:07
By far een van de snelste tool om disk usage per folder te checken!

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1superheld op 22 juli 2024 20:14]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@1superheld24 januari 2024 21:34
Dat is niet geheel waar. Er zijn meerdere tools die de MFT uitlezen (wat de reden voor de snelheid van Wiztree is) zoals Treesize. De snelheid is in dit geval vergelijkbaar.

