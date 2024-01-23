WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder eerst te worden geïnstalleerd. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.17 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.17: "Include" and "exclude" filters are now applied WHILE scanning non NTFS drives (folders, network shares, mobile phones, etc.) This can greatly speed up scans by prevening certain folders from being scanned at all, and can also greatly reduce memory use. This also works when exporting via the command line.

Toggle filters on/off by clicking on the filter button under the Scan button, or Options->Filter Scan Results (Ctrl+Shift+F)

For example, if you use Synology NAS, you can get WizTree to ignore snapshot and recycle folders by setting the "exclude filter" to: #snapshot|#recycle|@recycle

before starting a scan. Note that there should not be any spaces between the vertical pipes (vertical pipes are interpreted as "OR" and spaces interpreted as "AND"). The example above will exclude any file or folder name that contains "#snapshot" OR "#recycle" OR "@recycle".

Another example:

To exclude the "C:\Windows\WinSxS" and "C:\Program Files" folders from being scanned, you would set the exclude filter to C:\Windows\WinSxS\|"C:\Program Files\"

Note that double quotes are required around filter items that contain spaces.

Exploring a folder containing an exe with the same name as the folder would launch the exe instead of opening the folder - fixed

WizTree will now automatically remove any spaces between vertical pipes in filter and search fields to ensure they work as expected

Slovak, Turkish and Swedish translations updated