WizTree logo (79 pix) WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder eerst te worden geïnstalleerd. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.19 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.19:
  • WizTree can now locate duplicate files by Name and Size, or Name, Size and Date.
    WizTree considers file names that have been automatically renamed by Windows as equivalent. e.g. "NAME.EXT", "NAME (1).EXT", "NAME (2).EXT", "NAME - COPY.EXT", "NAME - COPY (1).EXT" are equivalent
    Note that WizTree currently doesn't compare the file contents, so take care before deleting files that might not be true duplicates.
    To locate duplicates, select the "File View" then select the duplicate detection method from the "Duplicate Files" drop down box. If any duplicate files are located while scanning, they will be indicated by a "+" symbol next to the file name - click on the plus to expand the list of duplicate files which will be displayed under the original file.
    New "Dup Count" (number of duplicates the file has) and "Dup Size" (total size of all other duplicate files) columns will appear and the list can be sorted by these to quickly locate duplicates. Select the "Duplicates only" checkbox to quickly display only files that have duplicates.
  • A new separate "File Name" column has been added to the "File View" that displays just the file name, excluding the path
  • File view might not have shown all relevant files when "max files" was not set to "ALL" and sorting was not by size - fixed
  • File view sorting is much quicker now
  • Regular expression filters would incorrectly be applied to "entire path" when match by "name only" was selected if the reg expression contained a backslash - fixed
  • Themes are now automatically disabled when WizTree is running as local system account ("SYSTEM") as this would cause some display elements not to render correctly when using remote access tools such as ScreenConnect
  • Stability improvements when scanning network folders and drives

Versienummer 4.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Antibody Software
Download https://wiztreefree.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

28-02 WizTree 4.25 6
31-01 WizTree 4.24 2
03-12 WizTree 4.23 10
28-10 WizTree 4.22 5
24-10 WizTree 4.21 9
07-'24 WizTree 4.20 7
03-'24 WizTree 4.19 15
02-'24 WizTree 4.18 7
01-'24 WizTree 4.17 5
11-'23 WizTree 4.16 7
Reacties (15)

rickvdvulkaan 5 maart 2024 10:04
Ik zoek zo'n programma voor mac os, iemand aanbevelingen?
Tassadar32 @rickvdvulkaan5 maart 2024 10:19
GrandPerspective. Als je homebrew hebt: brew install --cask grandperspective
r.and.r @Tassadar325 maart 2024 13:22
Ter info: gratis via brew en sourceforge, betalend via App Store.
Werkt enorm goed!
Saeverix @rickvdvulkaan5 maart 2024 10:44
Ik kan je deze aanbevelen, jaren gebruikt op mijn MacBook: https://daisydiskapp.com/
JustFogMaxi @Saeverix5 maart 2024 12:08
Eeeeen betaald, zoals ELKE app voor Mac lol. Voor Windows 25 gratis/opensource alternatieven, Mac nope.

Saeverix @JustFogMaxi5 maart 2024 12:12
Poh 10 euro voor een lifetime licentie, hoe durven ze het te vragen voor een goed werkende en mooi uitziende applicatie.
EvilWhiteDragon 5 maart 2024 10:42
Hoe verhoudt dit programma met bv. WinDirStat? Het ziet er praktisch hetzelfde uit.
olivier.m @EvilWhiteDragon5 maart 2024 10:47
WizTree is echter vele male sneller in het scannen van de schijf dan WinDirStat.
IrBaboon79 @olivier.m5 maart 2024 11:24
met de kanttekening dat het snelle trucje alleen voor NTFS volumes werkt... :)

Rataplan_ @IrBaboon795 maart 2024 12:00
en alleen op LOKALE volumes, waar ze de MFT kunnen uitlezen. Op UNC paden is het net zo traag als elke andere tool. Logisch, maar toch het vermelden waard.
IrBaboon79 @Rataplan_5 maart 2024 13:15
Bedoelde ik idd maar thanks voor de aanvulling!
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@olivier.m5 maart 2024 12:10
Die snelheid komt door de wijzer hoe Wiztree de schijf uitleest. WizTree leest de MFT uit; dat is zeer erg snel maar het kan in sommige gevallen ook onnauwkeurig zijn. Dit werkt niet voor non NTFS schijven / locaties en netwerk shares. Wanneer je Wiztree daar gebruikt moet het programma alsnog de hele disk of map bijlangs en is het net zo traag als alle andere tools op dit gebied.
josje22 5 maart 2024 10:15
OmniDisk Sweeper, gratis
NLxDoDge @josje225 maart 2024 10:55
Volgens mij zijn is de Omni-software stack alleen voor Apple.
https://www.omnigroup.com/more althans ik zie geen downloads voor andere OS'en.

En WizTree is gratis voor niet professioneel gebruik trouwens.
rickvdvulkaan 5 maart 2024 11:16
Thanks, ik ga ze checken!

