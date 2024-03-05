WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder eerst te worden geïnstalleerd. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.19 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.19: WizTree can now locate duplicate files by Name and Size, or Name, Size and Date.

WizTree considers file names that have been automatically renamed by Windows as equivalent. e.g. "NAME.EXT", "NAME (1).EXT", "NAME (2).EXT", "NAME - COPY.EXT", "NAME - COPY (1).EXT" are equivalent

Note that WizTree currently doesn't compare the file contents, so take care before deleting files that might not be true duplicates.

To locate duplicates, select the "File View" then select the duplicate detection method from the "Duplicate Files" drop down box. If any duplicate files are located while scanning, they will be indicated by a "+" symbol next to the file name - click on the plus to expand the list of duplicate files which will be displayed under the original file.

New "Dup Count" (number of duplicates the file has) and "Dup Size" (total size of all other duplicate files) columns will appear and the list can be sorted by these to quickly locate duplicates. Select the "Duplicates only" checkbox to quickly display only files that have duplicates.

File view might not have shown all relevant files when "max files" was not set to "ALL" and sorting was not by size - fixed

File view sorting is much quicker now

Regular expression filters would incorrectly be applied to "entire path" when match by "name only" was selected if the reg expression contained a backslash - fixed

Themes are now automatically disabled when WizTree is running as local system account ("SYSTEM") as this would cause some display elements not to render correctly when using remote access tools such as ScreenConnect

Stability improvements when scanning network folders and drives