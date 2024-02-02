WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder eerst te worden geïnstalleerd. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.18 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.18: "Include" filter is now no longer applied WHILE scanning as this causes files and folders to be filtered out incorrectly - it is now applied after scanning. Only the "Exclude" filter is applied while scanning now.

Improved "=folder" filter processing. It's now possible to locate folders of a certain size by using a filter like:

=folder >1g

(This finds folders larger than 1 Gig in size)

(This finds folders larger than 1 Gig in size) Fixed bug in allocated size filtering (file size was used instead of allocated size when filtering by allocated size, e.g. a>100m)

Copy/Cut/Delete and other operations now work correctly with multiple files from different folders selected. Previously it would only work if all files were in the same folder.

Progress bar tweaked to be a little smoother

Progress was not being updated on screen when loading CSV files - fixed