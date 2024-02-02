Software-update: WizTree 4.18

WizTree logo (79 pix) WizTree is een programma dat razendsnel een harde schijf kan analyseren om zo bestanden en mappen te vinden die de meeste ruimte innemen. Het is daarmee een prima hulpmiddel om de harde schijf op te ruimen wanneer er ruimtegebrek is. Het programma kan ook op bepaalde bestandstypes zoeken en het resultaat van een scan exporteren. WizTree mag gratis in privéomgevingen worden gebruikt en kan zijn werk ook doen zonder eerst te worden geïnstalleerd. Hieronder is de changelog voor versie 4.18 te vinden:

Changes in WizTree version 4.18:
  • "Include" filter is now no longer applied WHILE scanning as this causes files and folders to be filtered out incorrectly - it is now applied after scanning. Only the "Exclude" filter is applied while scanning now.
  • Improved "=folder" filter processing. It's now possible to locate folders of a certain size by using a filter like:
    =folder >1g
    (This finds folders larger than 1 Gig in size)
  • Fixed bug in allocated size filtering (file size was used instead of allocated size when filtering by allocated size, e.g. a>100m)
  • Copy/Cut/Delete and other operations now work correctly with multiple files from different folders selected. Previously it would only work if all files were in the same folder.
  • Progress bar tweaked to be a little smoother
  • Progress was not being updated on screen when loading CSV files - fixed

WizTree

Versienummer 4.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Antibody Software
Download https://wiztreefree.com/download
Bestandsgroottes 4,62MB - 6,89MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-02-2024 14:23 7

02-02-2024 • 14:23

7

Bron: Antibody Software

Update-historie

23-03 WizTree 4.31 2
06-03 WizTree 4.30 3
04-03 WizTree 4.29 0
24-11 WizTree 4.28 6
08-'25 WizTree 4.27 10
07-'25 WizTree 4.26 16
02-'25 WizTree 4.25 6
01-'25 WizTree 4.24 2
12-'24 WizTree 4.23 10
10-'24 WizTree 4.22 5
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Reacties (7)

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HADES2001 2 februari 2024 14:54
Dit lijkt verdacht veel op WinDirStat die ik zelf al jaren gebruik. Heeft iemand ervaring met deze en of er een meerwaarde is?
Raphire @HADES20012 februari 2024 15:10
Het zijn vergelijkbare programma's, meerwaarde voor mij zit vooral in de snelheid. Wiztree is veel sneller in het scannen van schijven.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Raphire2 februari 2024 16:13
Die snelheid komt door de wijzer hoe Wiztree de schijf uitleest. WizTree leest de MFT uit; dat is zeer erg snel maar het kan in sommige gevallen ook onnauwkeurig zijn. Dit werkt trouwens niet voor non NTFS schijven / locaties en netwerk shares. Wanneer je Wiztree daar gebruikt moet het programma alsnog de hele disk of map bijlangs en is het net zo traag als alle andere tools op dit gebied.
Coach4All @HADES20012 februari 2024 15:07
Snelheid op lokale schijven volgens de reacties op een eerdere versie.
Jbro 2 februari 2024 15:14
Jazeker de layouts lijken week op elkaar. Maar als ik bijvoorbeeld een 500 Gb SSD (systeem disk ) wil scannen, is het verschil heel duidelijk"
WindirStat 180 sec
WizTree 4.5 sec
Dat heeft er mee te maken dat het 'oude' programma zelf een grondige scan uitvoert en de nieuwe gewoon de directory/file informatie zo uitleest.
Dat is zeer snel, maar werkt niet voor network shares en kan in sommige gevallen wat onnauwkeurigheden bevatten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jbro op 23 juli 2024 16:17]

msf1971 4 februari 2024 15:57
Weet iemand of deze programma ook de foute bestanden en of beschadigde bestanden repareert?
PuckStar 14 februari 2024 11:20
2 dingen die ik mis (tov WinDirStat)
- netwerkschijven (en die gebruik ik juist veel, namelijk op de NAS)
- meerdere schijven in 1 overview zien (met WinDirStat kun je diverse disks, zowel lokaal als netwerk, laten scannen en mooi onder elkaar zien.

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