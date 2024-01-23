Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.74 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.70. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.74 Added a couple of new Nikon lenses (thanks Chris)

Added write support for a few new QuickTime Keys tags

Decode ShutterCount for Canon EOS R5 (thanks John Moyer)

Improved error messages in the case of file read errors

Enhanced tag name strings (eg. -if option expressions) to allow values of multiple matching tags to be concatenated when a group name of "All" is specified

Enhanced -p option to add -p- feature which avoids adding trailing newline

Changed warning from "Shift results in negative time" to "Shift results in date before 1970"

Patched calculation of GPSDateTime for the timed metadata in Track3 of Garmin videos so the API QuickTimeUTC option is no longer required

Fixed conversion error when writing QuickTime:GoogleTrackDuration

Fixed misidentification of non-TIFF-format files containing DNGVersion tag

Fixed bug where Avoid-ed XMP structures could be created when writing another same-named structure

Internal Changes: Changed form of all new() calls to accommodate backward incompatibilities in recent versions of Perl Changed order of InsertTagValues() arguments DateFmt() now returns value of formatted date/time string

