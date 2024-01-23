Versie 13.0.9 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.9
This version includes important security updates to Firefox. This release updates Firefox to 115.7.0esr and Snowflake to 2.8.1. It also includes various bug fixes (see changelog for details). The full changelog since Tor Browser 13.0.8 is:All Platforms
Windows + macOS + Linux
- Updated Snowflake to 2.8.1
- Bug tor-browser#42363: Tab thumbnails enhancements
- Bug tor-browser#42365: Rebase Tor Browser Stable onto Firefox 115.7.0esr
- Bug tor-browser#42367: Backport Android security fixes from Firefox 122
- Bug tor-browser#42369: Revert YEC 2023 changes
- Bug tor-browser-build#41058: Update Snowflake to 2.8.1
Android
- Updated Firefox to 115.7.0esr
- Bug tor-browser#42099: Blind cross-origin requests to .tor.onion domains
- Bug tor-browser#42189: Assertion failure: the value of mPrivateBrowsingId in the loadContext and in the loadInfo are not the same!
Build System
- Updated GeckoView to 115.7.0esr
- Bug tor-browser#42313: Enable One UI Sans KR as a possible font for Korean (MozBug 1865238)
- Bug tor-browser#42324: Onion Location on Android is ignored
- Bug tor-browser#42346: Crash in firefox-android originating in backported FullScreenNotificationDialog patch
- Bug tor-browser#42353: Fix Android NoScript automatic updates
- Bug tor-browser#42355: Fullscreen on Android doesn't hide system bars
- All Platforms
- Updated Go to 1.20.13 and 1.21.6
- Bug tor-browser-build#41059: Update keyring/torbrowser.gpg with updated key
- Bug tor-browser-build#41063: Run "file $keyring" in tools/keyring/list-all-keyrings
- Windows + macOS + Linux
- Bug tor-browser-build#41056: Make it possible to use templates in var/torbrowser_incremental_from
- Windows + macOS
- Bug tor-browser-build#41016: Switch from bullseye to bookworm for desktop platforms
- Windows
- Bug tor-browser-build#41015: Enable std::filesystem on libc++ on Windows
- Android
- Bug tor-browser-build#41066: The Android x86 APK for 13.0.9 is too big