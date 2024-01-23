Software-update: Tor Browser 13.0.9

Tor Browser Bundle logo (75 pix) Versie 13.0.9 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.9

This version includes important security updates to Firefox. This release updates Firefox to 115.7.0esr and Snowflake to 2.8.1. It also includes various bug fixes (see changelog for details). The full changelog since Tor Browser 13.0.8 is:

  • Updated Firefox to 115.7.0esr
  • Bug tor-browser#42099: Blind cross-origin requests to .tor.onion domains
  • Bug tor-browser#42189: Assertion failure: the value of mPrivateBrowsingId in the loadContext and in the loadInfo are not the same!
Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: The Tor Project

beerse 24 januari 2024 11:58
Nu pruts ik de laatste tijd best veel met een chromebook en een chromium book. Het chromebook biedt onder android helaas geen tor, mogelijk vanwege de gebruikte processor.

Is er een beweging gaande om tor onder een chromium installatie te laten draaien? Chromium biedt helaas geen android omgeving en een aantal helaas ook geen linux omgeving.

