AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 23.12.1 heeft AMD onder meer het uiterlijk van de software een opfrisbeurt gegeven. Verder zien we de introductie van Hypr-RX Eco, die energiebesparingem moet bieden, en is er ondersteuning voor het spel Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora toegevoegd. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora New AMD Software UI Redesign The Home and Gaming tab have undergone a UI redesign in this latest update of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.

HYPR-RX profiles can now be enabled easily on a global basis, or per-game on the Home Tab; additionally, games on the Home tab now will display key art for a more vibrant experience

When users go to the Graphics section within the Gaming tab, they will be able to learn more about specific features in each HYPR-RX profile by clicking on individual features to display a content block that contains more information about what benefits each feature enables

Now when you view your performance metrics in AMD Software, you can choose to customize elements such as the background or text colours, default enabled metrics through profiles, as well as select options such as showing the metrics overlay only while a game is open. Introducing: AMD HYPR-RX Eco Designed with power savings in mind, when HYPR-RX Eco is enabled, AMD Software will enable a suite of features for gamers to experience power savings with one click

HYPR-RX Eco will launch initially with support for Radeon 7000 Series graphics support and RDNA 3 platforms Expanded OpenGL Interop Support AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 expands support for FRTC, Radeon™ Super Resolution, Overlay, Record and Stream features to OpenGL games. Additional OS Feature Support Support for Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling for Radeon RX 7900/7800/7700 series GPUs. Click HERE for more information. Additional SDK Support Additional Vulkan extensions. Click HERE for more information. AI and Machine Learning DirectML improvements and optimizations for Topaz AI and DaVinci Resolve on AMD Radeon RX 600M, 700M, 6000, and 7000 series graphics.