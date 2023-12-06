Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 23.12.1 heeft AMD onder meer het uiterlijk van de software een opfrisbeurt gegeven. Verder zien we de introductie van Hypr-RX Eco, die energiebesparingem moet bieden, en is er ondersteuning voor het spel Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora toegevoegd. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
New AMD Software UI Redesign
  • The Home and Gaming tab have undergone a UI redesign in this latest update of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.
  • HYPR-RX profiles can now be enabled easily on a global basis, or per-game on the Home Tab; additionally, games on the Home tab now will display key art for a more vibrant experience
  • When users go to the Graphics section within the Gaming tab, they will be able to learn more about specific features in each HYPR-RX profile by clicking on individual features to display a content block that contains more information about what benefits each feature enables
  • Now when you view your performance metrics in AMD Software, you can choose to customize elements such as the background or text colours, default enabled metrics through profiles, as well as select options such as showing the metrics overlay only while a game is open.
Introducing: AMD HYPR-RX Eco
  • Designed with power savings in mind, when HYPR-RX Eco is enabled, AMD Software will enable a suite of features for gamers to experience power savings with one click
  • HYPR-RX Eco will launch initially with support for Radeon 7000 Series graphics support and RDNA 3 platforms
Expanded OpenGL Interop Support
  • AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1 expands support for FRTC, Radeon™ Super Resolution, Overlay, Record and Stream features to OpenGL games.
Additional OS Feature Support
  • Support for Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling for Radeon RX 7900/7800/7700 series GPUs. Click HERE for more information.
Additional SDK Support
  • Additional Vulkan extensions. Click HERE for more information.
AI and Machine Learning
  • DirectML improvements and optimizations for Topaz AI and DaVinci Resolve on AMD Radeon RX 600M, 700M, 6000, and 7000 series graphics.

AMD Software

Versienummer 23.12.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 679,50MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: AMD

Reacties (15)

Cid Highwind 6 december 2023 10:55
"HYPR-RX Eco"

Misschien zou AMD er goed aan doen z'n features wat serieuzer te verkopen dan vol op de gaming chair zittende cheetosbuffel demografie toe te spitsen.

Je ziet als volwassen consument door de bomen het bos niet meer met alles wat er geïntroduceerd wordt, vooral omdat je geen idee hebt waar alle ogenschijnlijk willekeurig bij elkaar gedobbelde afkortingen voor staan.

Gelukkig klinkt het wel heel cool.

Kennelijk is het een samenraapsel van andere features: https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/hypr-rx

Ben er persoonlijk geen fan van, omdat het zaken met duidelijke voordelen mixt met andere features die een compromis doen op het gebied van beeldkwaliteit.
Umbrah @Cid Highwind6 december 2023 11:14
De tekst er onder legt het uit. En ik denk zeker dat het voor een hoop mensen nuttig kan zijn, zeker als een compromis op kwaliteit (zeker voor TV-gamers een ding) niet eens zo erg is. Ik gebruik nu in satisfactory upscaling, en op snel bewegende belts na merk ik eigenlijk weinig (ondanks dat als ik ga pixel-neuzen wel degelijk merk dat de kwaliteit minder is).

Als ik strict met een kWh meter aan mijn PC ga meten, en daarnaast ook een gewone wattmeter gebruik, dan merk ik dat mijn PC kan pieken op 1100W, zo zuinig kan zijn als 60W, en bij games als voorgenoemd Satisfactory op ~680W zit. Mijn PC is qua design (13900K, RTX3090, vrij strakke timings op RAM, volle custom loop wat betekent dat er ook een pomp is die in vergelijking met enkel wat fans niet zuinig is, hele mikmak) niet zuinig, maar als je dan merkt dat op een "gamedag" die PC op zichzelf al (heb ik het nog niet over de TV en de AVR setup) zo'n €3 uit het stopcontact trekt, dan zijn opties om met "aanvaardbare" impact die PC verder van z'n piek, en dichter naar z'n bodem te trekken zeer wenselijk.

Sterker nog, het is dat ik vrij redelijke PV heb, en een manier heb om energie voor later op te slaan, maar als ik dat niet had en de stroomprijzen gaan dusdanig fluctueren, dan denk ik dat ik óf mijn hardware keuze afstem op TCO (techniek volgt een badkuip model, snelheid naar performance staat niet in verhouding, ideale performance/watt ligt ergens in het midden), of hardware wil waar juist een slider in zit, vol met slimme truuks, waardoor ik op dure momenten juist zuinig wil zijn.
twiFight @Umbrah6 december 2023 13:50
Maar spellen en videokaarten zijn in principe altijd ontworpen om voluit te gaan want 'iedereen wil meer frames'. Je hebt weinig aan technieken als upscaling als je van 80 naar 120 fps gaat, want in beide gevallen staat je gpu te blazen en dus veel stroom te gebruiken. En dat punt mis ik altijd in de discussie.

Nu heb ik zelf maar een 60hz monitor (wel 4K) en online games kunnen me gestolen worden, dus ik zet de instellingen op 4K ultra (zonder upscaling) en limiteer het op 60 fps en bij de meeste spellen speel ik met alle pracht en praal op een stabiele 60 fps terwijl de gpu hooguit 50-60% belast is. Een makkelijkere manier om stroom te sparen is er niet. Die extra 20-60 fps heb ik niks aan, maar kost me wel bijna het dubbele aan stroom. Als je een sneller scherm hebt dan kun je ook een andere limiet stellen natuurlijk, maar bv. 90 fps is dan ook vloeiend zat.
watercoolertje @Cid Highwind6 december 2023 11:14
Ben er persoonlijk geen fan van, omdat het zaken met duidelijke voordelen mixt met andere features die een compromis doen op het gebied van beeldkwaliteit.
Zoals ik het lees is het gewoon een 1-click solution voor iets wat je zelf ook kan instellen in het control panel.

Namelijk Boost/Lag+ en dan RSR (schalen) dus als je die laatste gewoon niet activeert en die 1ste 2 wel heb je die andere voordelen wel.
Motaro 6 december 2023 11:53
hoop dezen beter werkt dan laats 2 met wow. daar had ik best vaak driver error en ging driver terug naar standaard setting ook al had ik niks verandert of OC.

23.9.3 heb amper last van probleem met wow.

heb zelf 7900 XTX
Secsytime 6 december 2023 13:12
Zijn de "stotter & crash" issues nou al opgelost voor de 6900 XT?
oaledrent @Secsytime6 december 2023 13:34
Zelf had ik de 7800 XT, eergisteren maar retour gestuurd na veel moeten troubleshooten en er niet uit kunnen komen. Op het AMD forum tal van topics met dit probleem (green / black screen crash). Vandaag las ik in een topic dat iemand ondanks deze update, nog steeds een crash ervoer.
Secsytime @oaledrent6 december 2023 14:56
Ja, is echt waardeloos. heb je een gpu van 1000 euro, is het nog steeds behelpen..
oaledrent @Secsytime6 december 2023 15:08
Klopt. De 7800 XT is dan wel iets goedkoper dan dat, maar nog steeds (vind ik) veel geld voor een videokaart. Zodra de retour is afgerond, toch maar weer terug naar het groene team en een 4070 of 4070 ti aanschaffen. Je koopt een kaart om onder andere mee te gamen, niet om problemen (proberen) op te lossen. Voorlopig geen AMD hier :) .
nutty 6 december 2023 14:55
Regelmatig is Adrenalin rechts onderin de taakbalk verdwenen,en moet ik hm opnieuw opstarten.
Hebben meer mensen dit?
Stennypenny @nutty7 december 2023 01:13
Keertje clean install doen via DDU
Motaro @nutty7 december 2023 14:45
heb zelf geen last van gehad in tijd dat ik 7900 xtx heb ( 10+ weken )
3DEXP @nutty14 december 2023 11:17
Bij Nvidia is dat ook zo met Windows 11.
Robertdw 6 december 2023 16:42
Staat bij mij alleen icon als ik hem opstart, maar start hem alleen op voor de update of iets in te stellen. Daarna sluit ik het weer af. Het benodigde draait gewoon in de achtergrond.
DutchNL87 9 december 2023 20:41
Ik heb een amd 6800 gpu en ik gebruik driver 23.5.2. Deze vind ik heel stabiel en werkt bij mij perfect. Met installatie raad ik aan om te kiezen voor minimal install. Zo laten ze heel veel software achterwege. Mijn spellen lopen allemaal soepel en zonder stutters. Behalve pubg af en toe nog wel, maar dat schijnt echt aan het spel te liggen.

