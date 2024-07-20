Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.7.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Zenless Zone Zero en Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Daarnaast wordt Hyper-Tune in meer spellen ondersteund, is Anti-Lag 2-ondersteuning ingeschakeld voor Dota 2 en zijn er weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
    • Up to 16% increase in performance for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess @ 4k resolution, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 on the Radeon RX 7900XTX GPU, versus the previous software driver version 24.6.1
    • Up to 12% increase in performance for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess @ 4k resolution, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 on the Radeon RX 7800XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 24.6.1
    • Up to 12% increase in performance for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess @ 4k resolution, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 on the Radeon RX 7600XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 24.6.1
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
  • Gray Zone Warfare
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • RoboCop: Rogue City
  • Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
  • Click here for more information regarding HYPR-RX

AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Support for Dota 2

  • Takes responsive gaming to the next level by introducing an in-game option to optimally pace frames, further reducing input lag on AMD RDNA architecture-based discrete and integrated graphics products.
    • AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 features an onscreen overlay that can be used to display the system latency of supported games. When Anti-Lag 2 is enabled, the onscreen overlay can be toggled on using the Alt+Shift+L hotkey.
      • Use the Alt+Shift+L hotkey to enable the Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Latency Monitor. Once activated, a small white chevron will appear in the top left corner of your display indicating that it is enabled.
      • Use Alt+Shift+L again to cycle through the following Latency Monitor display options: No metrics, FPS only, FPS and latency (in ms), FPS and latency (in ms and frames), FPS and latency (in ms and frames) with a legend.
      • To compare the difference between Anti-Lag 2 On and Anti-Lag Off, hold the right Ctrl key.
    • Anti-Lag 2 currently supports Dota 2 while using the DirectX 11 API.
  • Join the conversation by sharing how well AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 is working on your system. This information helps us make further improvements.
Fixed Issues and Improvements
  • Improvements to stutter when AMD Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled.
  • Improvements to stutter while playing Fortnite with DirectX 12 API.
  • Texture corruption may be observed while playing TEKKEN 8 with Ray Tracing or Upscale enabled.
  • Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon Boost enabled.
  • Intermittent system crash or corruption may be observed while playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy with Ray Tracing enabled.
  • Virtual Super Resolution or Display Color Enhancements may be set to disabled after driver upgrade.
  • Unable to change display pixel format with certain Windows display languages.
  • Intermittent black corruption may be observed on scaled 3d models while using Origin or OriginPro application.
  • Black corruption may be observed while fast forwarding using PotPlayer.
Known Issues
  • Lower than expected performance or excess stutter may be observed while player Battlefield 2042 on Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 24.8.1]
  • Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for 24.9.1]

AMD Software

Versienummer 24.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: AMD

AMD Software

Reacties (43)

CrimInalA 20 juli 2024 20:15
Net geinstalleerd , nog steeds 100W idle op windows desktop . Memory steeds op 100% snelheid 2487Mhz . Pijnlijk . Geraakt maar niet opgelost .

Het wordt zelfs niet meer als known issue vermeld .
mg794613 @CrimInalA20 juli 2024 20:27
Welke kaart is dat? En hoe zie je dat wattage?


Zou namelijk kunnen verklaren dat m'n machine veel gebruikt in idle.
CrimInalA @mg79461320 juli 2024 20:56
Hwinfo , of anders in de amd drivers zelf

Is een 7900xt powercolor

[Reactie gewijzigd door CrimInalA op 22 juli 2024 13:17]

twiFight @mg79461320 juli 2024 23:51
Je hebt een full install van de drivers nodig om dat te zien.
TerrorToetje @CrimInalA20 juli 2024 20:32
Met een of meerdere schermen?
CrimInalA @TerrorToetje20 juli 2024 20:56
3 schermen
Dubbeldrank @CrimInalA20 juli 2024 21:11
Het probleem zit hem in de verschillen van refreshrate, ik heb een 165Hz scherm en een 60Hz scherm. Als ik de 165Hz op 60 Hz zet, dan zakt de geheugenfrequentie, het verbruik en de temperatuur.
Bliksem B @Dubbeldrank21 juli 2024 00:07
Volgens mij zijn hoge refresh rates en hoge resolutie sowieso energie slurpers. Mijn mijn werk laptop met een Intel i5 1135, gaat ook blazen bij een 120 hz 34" ultra wide-screen.
Dubbeldrank @Bliksem B21 juli 2024 11:03
Yup, het kan haast niet anders dan dat je geheugen op de videokaart een bepaalde frequentie nodig heeft om hoge refresh rates te kunnen genereren.
Bliksem B @Dubbeldrank21 juli 2024 12:40
Yup, het kan haast niet anders dan dat je geheugen op de videokaart een bepaalde frequentie nodig heeft om hoge refresh rates te kunnen genereren.
Full speed natuurlijk niet. Enige hogere belasting natuurlijk wel. Dat zie je ook op mobiele telefoons. Maar dat niet alleen AMD problemen heeft hiermee geeft mogelijk aan dat het probleem wat moeilijker is. Intel heeft dus ook en Nvidia had dit probleem in ieder geval nog bij de 3080: RTX 3080 high power usage with high resolution / high refresh multi-monitor setups | TechPowerUp Forums

De verklaring zou volgens Solved: RX 6800 XT High Idle Memory Clock - AMD Community zijn dat:
From what I've seen, the default blanking interval is very short, and at that refresh rate (144hz) the memories in their idle/2D speed are not up to the task and need to go to performance/3D state so that the output image doesn't get corrupted or flickering, etc.
Een aanpassing met CRU kan zorgen voor een efficiënter energieverbruik.

Alleen bij wie ligt dan de oorzaak? Je zou zeggen dat het beeldscherm aan de videokaart doorgeeft via EDID wat de juiste instellingen zijn.
AMD Solved: High Vram Clock always!!! - AMD Community zegt het volgende:
RX 5000 Series GPUs may maintain memory frequency to ensure an optimal user experience. This behavior is expected and does not impact the RX 5000 GPU in any way.
Dat is natuurlijk ook lekker makkelijk. Het klopt wel. Zeer benieuwd of Nvidia het probleem heeft opgelost.

Mijn oplossing is om mijn scherm tijdens normaal gebruik op 120hz te zetten zonder Freesync (dat is sowieso niet prettig met normaal gebruik). Tijdens gamen op 164/165hz met freesync. Ik gebruik 2 monitoren via DP en 1 receiver via HDMI. 120 hz is voldoende voor normaal gebruik. Daarmee verlaag ik idle energiegebruik van 27 watt naar 5 watt.
Dubbeldrank @Bliksem B21 juli 2024 13:57
165Hz of 120Hz maakt bij mij (6800XT) weinig uit, pas zodra ik hem terugzet naar 60Hz is het verschil significant. Dan zijn beide schermen gelijk qua refresh rate.
Bliksem B @Dubbeldrank21 juli 2024 19:46
Welke resoluties? Ik heb 1 1440p scherm op max 165hz dp, 1 scherm op 1080p 60hz dp en receiver op 1080p 60hz hdmi. 6700xt.

Bij 120hz geen HDR dus 5 watt. Ik las op internet dat je een veelvoud van je andere schermen moet gebruiken.
Dubbeldrank @Bliksem B21 juli 2024 20:40
Ik heb een 165Hz en een 60Hz 1440p scherm.
computerjunky @Bliksem B16 augustus 2024 14:46
Ik draai een 185 hz paneel hier en heb gewoon 5 watt idle op de 6900XT. en sinds kort een 2de scherm op 75 hz en er is niets veranderd aan de idle power draw. als er iets gerenderd hoeft te worden kost dit zo goed als niets
ilPazzo @Dubbeldrank20 juli 2024 22:07
Je kan de 165Hz ook op 120Hz zetten (elk veelvoud van 60Hz). Of zo werkt het toch bij mij (144Hz en 60Hz scherm, de 144Hz op 120Hz zetten zorgt ook voor lagere geheugenfrequentie en verbruik).
Dubbeldrank @ilPazzo21 juli 2024 11:04
Dat maakt niet uit. Ik was nieuwsgierig en heb het geprobeerd. Pas bij 60Hz zakt het hard in.
TerrorToetje @CrimInalA20 juli 2024 21:11
Ook toevallig verschillende resoluties en of refreshrates?
PilatuS @CrimInalA20 juli 2024 20:36
Dit probleem hier ook lang gehad. Ik draai nog 23.4.1 waarbij ik dat probleem niet heb met mijn 7900XTX. Dit wel met het 2e scherm op de iGPU alleen stottert CoD MW2.

Ben hier door heel veel versies heen geweest met iedere keer weer DDU om alles goed te laten werken. Nu al een tijd een net laag idle verbruik. Sowieso lijkt het een 2 schermen probleem te zijn. Anders even wat versies proberen want het moet mogelijk zijn om het op te lossen. Het was voor mij ook zoeken om MW2 goed te laten draaien en niet last te hebben van hoog idle verbruik, maar het is dus gelukt. Goede kans dat er voor jou ook een versie is die werkt. Tis een hoop gezeik, maar het kan wel.
Benga @PilatuS20 juli 2024 20:51
Ik heb een TUF 7900XT met 1 scherm en zie max 30w idle. Ongeacht de driver versie.

Mss stuurt een OC of undervolt bij jou iets in de war?
PilatuS @Benga20 juli 2024 22:04
Het is een van wat ik weet vooral, of misschien zelfs alleen een 2 schermen probleem. De kloksnelheid gaat niet omlaag wat een hoog verbruik geeft bij 2 schermen. Is al heel lang een probleem. Ook gehad dat het er niet was en dan met een nieuwere driver weer wel. Dan de nieuwe daarna weer geen probleem. In een jaar tijd heb ik 2 drivers gehad zonder problemen. Iedere keer proberen naar een nieuwe waarbij het probleem terug was, of anders problemen met CoD MW2. Heb nu een redelijk recente driver zonder problemen, dus hou het maar even zo.

Verder geen enkele aanpassingen aan voltages of kloksnelheden. Mijn kaart draait helemaal stock op ander koeling na.
Sylvixor @CrimInalA20 juli 2024 22:56
Het probleem is de verschillende refresh rates, als ik mijn 2e monitor disconnect zakt de idle usage zo laag als 4w soms.

Je zou kunnen proberen je 2 niet-main monitors op je iGPU te zetten of de refresh rates gelijk te maken zoals Dubbeldrank zegt.
NTAuthority @CrimInalA20 juli 2024 23:37
Wat ik me afvraag is op welke Windows-versie je dit test, en of dit ook gebeurt op Windows 11 24H2. Ik heb zelf helaas geen systeem met meerdere schermen met verschillende refreshrates, maar een feature in build 25195 of hoger (die naar mijn weten niet gebackport is naar 10 of 22H2/23H2) zou hier betere ondersteuning voor moeten bieden.
Eren @CrimInalA21 juli 2024 03:22
Dit probleem ken ik al sinds de R390 tijden 2015. Jammer dat het nog steeds niet is gefikst.
kikibu @CrimInalA21 juli 2024 09:30
Ik heb het met een scherm, 26W idle. Hoe ik het heb opgelost is door een custom resolution to maken met CVT reduced blanking timings (dus 3440x1440x100 voor mijn scherm). Lost het volledig op voor mij.

Echter is het wel zo dat als er een keer een scherm timeout is geweest, ik wel even opnieuw moet switchen van resolutie (doe ik met batch file) anders krijg ik een zwart scherm bij games en full screen applicaties, zelfs bij Spotify op full screen.

Vervelend nog steeds, dat wel!
capronicus @CrimInalA21 juli 2024 21:43
Bespaar je de moeite, dit probleem zal nooit opgelost geraken.

En als je dan denkt, dan ga ik wel naar Nvidia, daar zitten ze met hetzelfde probleem (als je even googled).

Er zijn 2 oplossing voor zover ik weet;
De eerste is dat je de extra schermen aansluit op de igpu, mits je er een hebt (wat niet is in mijn geval).
De 2de oplossing is dat je een extra gpu insteekt waar je dan je extra schermen op aansluit, mits je er een hebt of een extra slot hebt (wat niet is in mijn geval).

Het alternatief (althans voor mij momenteel) is dus gewoon ondergaan, tot je evt. je pc upgrade en met bovenstaande rekening houdt.
MrFax @capronicus29 juli 2024 09:26
Het voordeel van aan de iGPU aansluiten is inderdaad dat de dGPU dan volledig idle kan, terwijl je in de veel games de rendering wel gewoon kan laten doen via de dGPU door deze te selecteren, waarbij alleen de complete frames doorgestuurd worden naar de iGPU.

Ik weet alleen niet of je dan nog steeds in Windows kan kiezen op een Optimus-achtige wijze welke GPU je gebruikt, want je kan niet in alle games de GPU selecteren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 29 juli 2024 09:28]

olly180 21 juli 2024 10:18
Catalyst/Adrenaline start hier niet meer op na de installatie van deze driver.
Ook niet na een herinstallatie van 24.3.1, just like the good old days AMD |:(
bjvdven @olly18021 juli 2024 17:07
Windows update heeft wss je driver overschreven, even die optie uitzetten met DDU en opnieuw drivers installeren. Is bekend probleem
olly180 @bjvdven21 juli 2024 23:03
Dank voor je support, maar ook dit heeft het niet opgelost.
Als je voor de installatie je netwerkkaart even uitzet in taakbeer, dan werkt het meestal ook prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door olly180 op 22 juli 2024 13:17]

Basje93 21 juli 2024 08:05
Na deze update geinstalleerd te hebben, stijgt mijn hotspot temperatuur ineens van zo’n 82 graden naar 96 graden. Meer mensen die daar last van hebben (AMD 7900 XTX reference)?
sovereignthrone @Basje9321 juli 2024 13:39
Fancurve checken? Bij AMD moet ik mijn eigen profiel weer even selecteren/importeren. Standaardprofiel capt mijn fanspeed op iets van 60% en dan krijgt ie het warm under load
SpamLame 21 juli 2024 10:03
Ik sla even over, na een update van 23.5 naar 24.x zakt bij mij de FPS in elkaar naar 75% van voorheen in een spel wat ik dagelijks speel.
Geen zin in dat gezeik en ellelange? tweak sessies en bijne gelijk teruggegaan naar 23.5 en originele performance terug.
User77 21 juli 2024 17:10
Wie heeft er ook last van dat mafia definitive edition crasht bij opstarten?
LongBowNL @User7722 juli 2024 21:45
Bij mij start geen enkele game meer. Freeze, black screen en dan een restart. Ik kan via BlueScreenView wel een memory dump vinden, dus er wordt wel iets geregistreerd qua fout.

Nu maar een roll-back naar 24.6.1, kijken of dat werkt...

[EDIT]
Ik moest terug naar 24.5.1.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LongBowNL op 22 juli 2024 21:56]

revengeyo 20 juli 2024 21:50
Known Issues:
Lower than expected performance or excess stutter may be observed while playing Battlefield 2042

8)7
PommeFritz @revengeyo20 juli 2024 22:40
Nothing of value was lost
HuisRocker @revengeyo21 juli 2024 13:42
... Battlefield 2042 ... AMD ... slecht ... emoticon ...
"Battlefield 2042 gets even better thanks to NVIDIA's partnership with EA and DICE"
revengeyo @HuisRocker21 juli 2024 14:10
Bedankt. Overgestapt naar Nvidia.
computerjunky 25 juli 2024 16:08
Net geüpdatet (downgrade) omdat ik nog op de driver van maart zat en het is een hel. Beide battlefield en WoW zijn niet meer speelbaar door de stutter hell. Ze slopen altijd meer dan dat ze fixen met die drivers van ze... Ook voor het gemak hebben ze maar weer al mijn custom resoluties en settings gewist.

Wat een gepruts in dat driver team...
d3x @computerjunky28 juli 2024 19:49
Je feedback is zoals steeds op niveau...

Nog steeds op die erbarmelijke 6900xt van je.. met al die miserie die jij al 3j hebt. Je zou echt denken dat je al lang geen AMD ook maar ergens zou hebben O+

[Reactie gewijzigd door d3x op 28 juli 2024 19:56]

computerjunky @d3x28 juli 2024 22:18
Zijn gewoon feiten maar ben blij voor je dat je weer even je gal naar mij kan spuien. Je zal niemand anders in je leven Hemmen om lastig te vallen.

Er zijn tal van posts en videos online over de 24.6.q en 24.7.1 die niet stabiel zijn. De drivers daarvoor zijn prima.

Wat ze voor de 7000 series gefixed hebben is nu defect voor 6000 en ouder.

Verder heb ik liever een amd gpu als een Nvidia momenteel omdat ik die in de drivers zuinig kan clocken. Iets dat met Nvidia niet gaat en 3rd party software nodigg is.

Ze moeten alleen beter leren testen.
d3x @computerjunky28 juli 2024 23:12
Als je het dan toch allemaal zo goed weet waarom upgrade je dan? Toch wel straf dat ik met mijn 2 * 6800xt gewoon bijna nooit last heb. Tzal misschien met je magische cpu vendor combo zijn :)

Waarom altijd die drang om te upgraden, kijk wat er in de patching van info staat, er is een gezegde "if it aint broken..."

Maarja het ligt altijd aan de sw zeggen ze, er zitten hier veel tweakers die houden van commentaar geven als Reddit. Zoals onze CriminalA. Je kent het probleem, je doet er niks aan. Je blaat gewoon...

[Reactie gewijzigd door d3x op 29 juli 2024 08:22]

computerjunky @d3x29 juli 2024 01:40
Ik upgrade omdat ik de nieuwe drivers nodig had voor Topaz. Daar zijn ze echt een factor 5 sneller voor. Maarja als je niet meer kan gamen...

Leuk dat het voor jou werkt maar speel je dezelfde games? Zo niet is je comment zoals gewoonlijk niets waard.

[Reactie gewijzigd door computerjunky op 29 juli 2024 01:40]

