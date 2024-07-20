AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.7.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Zenless Zone Zero en Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Daarnaast wordt Hyper-Tune in meer spellen ondersteund, is Anti-Lag 2-ondersteuning ingeschakeld voor Dota 2 en zijn er weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New Game Support
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Up to 16% increase in performance for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess @ 4k resolution, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 on the Radeon RX 7900XTX GPU, versus the previous software driver version 24.6.1
- Up to 12% increase in performance for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess @ 4k resolution, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 on the Radeon RX 7800XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 24.6.1
- Up to 12% increase in performance for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess @ 4k resolution, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 on the Radeon RX 7600XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 24.6.1
- Gray Zone Warfare
- Lords of the Fallen
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
- Click here for more information regarding HYPR-RX
AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Support for Dota 2
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Takes responsive gaming to the next level by introducing an in-game option to optimally pace frames, further reducing input lag on AMD RDNA architecture-based discrete and integrated graphics products.
- AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 features an onscreen overlay that can be used to display the system latency of supported games. When Anti-Lag 2 is enabled, the onscreen overlay can be toggled on using the
Alt+
Shift+
Lhotkey.
- Use the
Alt+
Shift+
Lhotkey to enable the Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Latency Monitor. Once activated, a small white chevron will appear in the top left corner of your display indicating that it is enabled.
- Use
Alt+
Shift+
Lagain to cycle through the following Latency Monitor display options: No metrics, FPS only, FPS and latency (in ms), FPS and latency (in ms and frames), FPS and latency (in ms and frames) with a legend.
- To compare the difference between Anti-Lag 2 On and Anti-Lag Off, hold the right
Ctrlkey.
- Anti-Lag 2 currently supports Dota 2 while using the DirectX 11 API.
- Join the conversation by sharing how well AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 is working on your system. This information helps us make further improvements.
Known Issues
- Improvements to stutter when AMD Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled.
- Improvements to stutter while playing Fortnite with DirectX 12 API.
- Texture corruption may be observed while playing TEKKEN 8 with Ray Tracing or Upscale enabled.
- Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon Boost enabled.
- Intermittent system crash or corruption may be observed while playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy with Ray Tracing enabled.
- Virtual Super Resolution or Display Color Enhancements may be set to disabled after driver upgrade.
- Unable to change display pixel format with certain Windows display languages.
- Intermittent black corruption may be observed on scaled 3d models while using Origin or OriginPro application.
- Black corruption may be observed while fast forwarding using PotPlayer.
- Lower than expected performance or excess stutter may be observed while player Battlefield 2042 on Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 24.8.1]
- Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for 24.9.1]