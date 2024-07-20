AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX5000-, RX6000- en RX7000-serie. In versie 24.7.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Zenless Zone Zero en Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Daarnaast wordt Hyper-Tune in meer spellen ondersteund, is Anti-Lag 2-ondersteuning ingeschakeld voor Dota 2 en zijn er weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support Zenless Zone Zero

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Up to 16% increase in performance for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess @ 4k resolution, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 on the Radeon RX 7900XTX GPU, versus the previous software driver version 24.6.1 Up to 12% increase in performance for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess @ 4k resolution, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 on the Radeon RX 7800XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 24.6.1 Up to 12% increase in performance for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess @ 4k resolution, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 on the Radeon RX 7600XT GPU, versus the previous software driver version 24.6.1

Expanded HYPR-Tune Support Gray Zone Warfare

Lords of the Fallen

RoboCop: Rogue City

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Click here for more information regarding HYPR-RX AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Support for Dota 2 Takes responsive gaming to the next level by introducing an in-game option to optimally pace frames, further reducing input lag on AMD RDNA architecture-based discrete and integrated graphics products. AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 features an onscreen overlay that can be used to display the system latency of supported games. When Anti-Lag 2 is enabled, the onscreen overlay can be toggled on using the Alt + Shift + L hotkey. Use the Alt + Shift + L hotkey to enable the Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Latency Monitor. Once activated, a small white chevron will appear in the top left corner of your display indicating that it is enabled. Use Alt + Shift + L again to cycle through the following Latency Monitor display options: No metrics, FPS only, FPS and latency (in ms), FPS and latency (in ms and frames), FPS and latency (in ms and frames) with a legend. To compare the difference between Anti-Lag 2 On and Anti-Lag Off, hold the right Ctrl key. Anti-Lag 2 currently supports Dota 2 while using the DirectX 11 API.

Join the conversation by sharing how well AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 is working on your system. This information helps us make further improvements. Fixed Issues and Improvements Improvements to stutter when AMD Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled.

Improvements to stutter while playing Fortnite with DirectX 12 API.

Texture corruption may be observed while playing TEKKEN 8 with Ray Tracing or Upscale enabled.

Corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon Boost enabled.

Intermittent system crash or corruption may be observed while playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy with Ray Tracing enabled.

Virtual Super Resolution or Display Color Enhancements may be set to disabled after driver upgrade.

Unable to change display pixel format with certain Windows display languages.

Intermittent black corruption may be observed on scaled 3d models while using Origin or OriginPro application.

Black corruption may be observed while fast forwarding using PotPlayer. Known Issues Lower than expected performance or excess stutter may be observed while player Battlefield 2042 on Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 24.8.1]

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for 24.9.1]