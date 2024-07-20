Scooter Software heeft versie 5.0.1 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes General Table Compare improvements.

Fixed crash/failure when copying NTFS permissions.

macOS/Linux: Fixed crash when importing v4 settings. Archives Updated unrar to v7.1.100.1230 (Windows DLL) and v7.0.9 (macOS/Linux source).

macOS: Fixed comparing files in rar archives in file views or using the "Compare Contents" command. File Formats Fixed crash when comparing Rich Text Format (.rtf) files. File Views macOS/Linux: Added support for

, \r, and \t escape sequences in regular expression replacement strings.

Fixed "File is being used by another process" error when trying to save a file that originally included only a UTF-8 byte order mark. Folder Compare Windows: Fixed crash/failure when copying NTFS permissions.

macOS/Linux: Fixed Session Settings > Other Filters > Larger Than/Smaller Than filters ignoring the KB/MB/GB combobox. Misc Fixed support for importing v5 State settings (e.g., MRU lists, form positions).

macOS/Linux: Fixed crash when trying to import v4 settings.

macOS: Fixed translated versions showing checkboxes with the original English text. Table Compare Added "Just current sheet" report option.

Added report headers indicating the sheet names.

Fixed "Hide Same Columns" hiding everything when loading a single-sided comparison.

Fixed crash when generating a report using "Just selection" on sheets past the first.

Fixed sheet tab captions not updating when swapping sides.

Fixed sheet tabs not recalculating their width when the caption or difference spot changes.

Fixed file info bar displaying incorrect or truncated strings.

Fixed issues with Info and Report generation for multiple sheets. Text Views Fixed crash when using Find > Select All twice when the found text exists on the last line of the file.