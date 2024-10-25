Scooter Software heeft versie 5.0.3 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notable Changes Windows: Significantly improved Explorer context menu extension, including re-adding main menu/submenu configuration where possible, support for processes running as Administrator, and limited ARM64 support.

Linux: Fixed text editor width calculations for monospace fonts.

Other minor fixes and enhancements. Appearance Windows: Fixed checkbox lists' dotted level lines showing as black-on-black in dark mode. Folder Compare macOS: Fixed status bar showing free disk space as 0 bytes on Intel CPUs.

Fixed path edit incorrectly showing both the error message and path smushed together after a load error. Installer Windows: Fixed hang when trying to install the Windows 11 Explorer context menu if calling PowerShell generates unexpected output.

Windows: Install/uninstall log now includes details of the shell extension install.

Windows: Removed "Delete all Beyond Compare 5 settings" checkbox in the uninstaller's confirmation dialog when doing an "All Users" uninstall.

Windows: Fixed uninstaller not closing BCClipboard automatically.

Windows: Made shell extension upgrade process for non-admin installs more robust.

Windows: Updated Inno Setup to 6.3.3. Misc Linux: Fixed "File Formats" dialog not remembering the checkbox state for enabled file formats. Table Compare Fixed auto-sized widths for ignored unimportant columns.

Fixed copy to clipboard handling of cells containing line endings or a delimiter. Text Views Linux: Fixed width calculations for monospace fonts. Windows Explorer Context Menu Extension Re-added ability to configure menu items to appear directly on the top level menu or in a "Beyond Compare" submenu when shown on the Windows 10, in Windows 11's "Show More Options" menu, and in third-party applications.

Fixed extension not appearing in "Run As Administrator" processes on Windows 11 (e.g., Total Commander).

Fixed extension not showing in Windows 11 for ARM64 "Show More Options" menu. Supporting the top-level menu is still a goal, but we're waiting on Delphi's ARM64 compiler.

Fixed installing shell extension on Windows 11 21H1 and 21H2. Upgrades from 5.0.2 or earlier will need to turn on the extension in the Options dialog or manually uninstall/reinstall to enable it.

Fixed "Compare to ..." caption incorrectly showing the entire path for files/folders on portable media devices (MTP).

Fixed comparing files on portable devices (MTP) when Explorer's "Show > File name extensions" option is turned off.

Fixed menu items not appearing in Libraries virtual folders in cases where BC4 did.

Fixed menu items incorrectly appearing on unsupported virtual folders (e.g., "Libraries") and then trying to open BC with an invalid path.

Fixed duplicate menu items when showing context menu for network servers/shares in Explorer's navigation treeview.

Fixed using "Select Left" on a drive root showing the second menu as 'Compare to ""'.

Fixed using "Select Left" on a file and then selecting a drive root that contains a matching filename showing the second menu as 'Compare to \file.ext' instead of 'Compare to C:\file.ext'.

Fixed ability for a non-admin user to toggle off and on the Win11 context menu after installing for all users.

Fixed icons appearing with a solid black background when running in an ARM64 process or when selecting files on portable media devices.

Recreated Select Left/Center arrow icons to be more in line with the v4 appearance.