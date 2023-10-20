Software-update: Beyond Compare 4.4.7 build 28397

Beyond Compare logo (79 pix) Scooter Software heeft versie 4.4.7 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze uitgave is een verbetering aangebracht voor gebruik onder macOS 13 op machines uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor.

Notable Changes
  • macOS: Fixed blurry text on Intel CPU systems with retina displays running macOS 14 Sonoma.
  • Linux: Fixed typo in RPM uninstall script in 4.4.5 and 4.4.6. To upgrade/uninstall those versions see here.
  • Fixed hex compare incorrectly marking single matches as different.
  • General updates and stability fixes.
File Formats
  • Windows: - Updated pdftotext to v4.04.
Folder Compare
  • Linux: Updated smb:// support for KDE and DBUS integration.
Hex Compare
  • Fixed incorrectly marking single matches as different.
Installer
  • Linux: RPM installer no longer tries to import our GPG key automatically.
  • Linux: Updated RPM repository GPG key for Fedora 38 compatibility.
  • Linux: Fixed typo in rpm pre-uninstall script.
Misc
  • macOS: Fixed blurry text on Intel CPU systems with retina displays running macOS 14 Sonoma.
  • macOS: Fixed "Beyond Compare" top level menu item not appearing in macOS Sonoma betas.
  • Windows: Fixed showing menu items as checked on Windows 11.
Options
  • Windows: - Fixed Options dialog "Explorer Integration" saying it's a portable install if BC was installed and registered by an administrator and is run by a limited user.
Crashes
  • Linux: Fixed crash when simultaneously running multiple command line quick compares.
Versienummer 4.4.7 build 28397
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Scooter Software
Download https://www.scootersoftware.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 21,80MB
Licentietype Betaald

Bart van Klaveren

20-10-2023 18:39
0 • submitter: danmark_ori

20-10-2023 • 18:39

0

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Scooter Software

