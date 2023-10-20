Software-update: VMware Workstation Player 17.5.0

VMware Player logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 17.5.0 van Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. In versie 17.5.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New
  • This release introduces new security enhancement by providing an improved encryption scheme (XTS instead of CBC) for maximum protection with a reduced performance overhead. Please see https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/93071 for more information. This release resolves CVE-2023-34044. For more information on these vulnerabilities and their impact on VMware products, see VMSA-2023-0022.
  • Commands You can now control virtual machines using the VMRUN command line utility in Workstation Player. You can use commands to perform various guest operations such as power on or off, capture snapshots for data backup, manage network adapters, run an executable program, manage files and directories, manage processes running on the operating system, and so on.
  • You can now import or export a virtual machine with a vTPM device enabled using the OVF Tool. You can export a virtual machine with vTPM device into an OVF file, and then use the OVF file to import the virtual machine with a vTPM.
  • You can now power on/off, suspend, pause, unpause, or retrieve the state of an encrypted virtual machine using the VMREST API service.
  • VMware Hardware Version 21
    • Support for up to 256 NVMe devices: 4 controllers and 64 devices per controller
    • Support for NVMe 1.3 in the following guest operating systems:
      • Microsoft Windows 11
      • Microsoft Windows Server 2022
  • The virtual printer feature has reached its end of life and has been removed from VMware Workstation Player.
Resolved Issues
  • When you configure a virtual machine as a VNC server, the VNC client does not correctly show the mouse cursor for the virtual machine you control. This issue is resolved.
  • Unable to start an encrypted virtual machine using VMRUN command without nogui This issue is resolved.
  • If you use Workstation 17.0.1 or above on a Windows host with DHCP mode configured, a wireless bridge connection might not work on the host operating system. This issue is resolved.
  • While creating an encrypted virtual machine with Windows guest operating system, if you check the option to remember the password, the virtual machine might prompt you to enter the password again when you try to log in. This issue is resolved.
  • On Workstation Pro 17.0.1 or above, a user cannot downgrade the hardware compatibility version of a Windows 95/98 VM without VMware Tools installed. This issue is resolved.
  • When you enable USB in Workstation Pro, the virtual machines fail to start with a BSOD error. This issue is resolved.
  • When you use Microsoft Visual Studio on a Windows 10/11 guest operating system, the mouse does not click where the mouse pointer is positioned. The issue is resolved.
  • When you install the following Linux-based guest operating system, the virtual machine might boot slowly or fail to boot:
    • Fedora
    • AlmaLinux
    • Debian
    • SLES15
    • Oracle Linux
    • Photon OS
    This issue is resolved.
  • After you change the value of a disk split for an encrypted virtual machine, you cannot decrypt or re-encrypt the virtual machine. This issue is resolved.
Security Issues
  • Pixman has been updated to 0.42.2
  • LibTIFF has been updated to 4.5.1
  • SQLite3 has been updated to 3.42.0
  • curl has been updated to 8.3
  • OpenSSL has been updated to 3.0.10

Versienummer 17.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website VMware
Download https://customerconnect.vmware.com/downloads/details?downloadGroup=WKST-PLAYER-1750&productId=1377&rPId=97014
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-10-2023 18:58
29 • submitter: danmark_ori

20-10-2023 • 18:58

29

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: VMware

Update-historie

10-10 VMware Workstation Player 17.6.1 19
03-09 VMware Workstation Player 17.6.0 22
02-'24 VMware Workstation Player 17.5.1 15
10-'23 VMware Workstation Player 17.5.0 29
04-'23 VMware Workstation Player 17.0.2 3
02-'23 VMware Workstation Player 17.0.1 0
11-'22 VMware Workstation Player 17.0.0 0
07-'22 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.4 2
03-'22 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.3 4
01-'22 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.2 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

VMware Workstation Player

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (29)

-Moderatie-faq
29
29
19
0
0
8
Wijzig sortering
uiltje 20 oktober 2023 19:20
Pas op dat VMWare en WSL 2 heel slecht samengaan. Ik moest mijn complete Windows opnieuw installeren van de blue-screens af te komen. Nadeel van VMWare is dat het OS specifieke wijzigingen doorvoert, en dat kan altijd tot problemen leiden.

Nou moet ik waarschijnlijk gaan kiezen tussen WSL en VMWare. Of ik moet Linux op een oude PC installeren ofzo. Terugzetten naar WSL 1 maakte geen verschil helaas.

[Reactie gewijzigd door uiltje op 23 juli 2024 08:23]

pennywiser @uiltje20 oktober 2023 19:28
Ik heb beide draaien nergens last van.
uiltje @pennywiser20 oktober 2023 19:31
WSL 1 of 2? Die werken namelijk significant anders onderwater.

Natuurlijk zal het vast niet altijd een probleem opleveren. Als dat zo zou zijn dan wordt het wel sneller opgelost. Maar ik heb genoeg op het internet gevonden om het als mogelijk probleem aan te duiden.
pennywiser @uiltje20 oktober 2023 19:34
WSL2 dat schreef je toch ook? Kan je aangeven waar je dit zoal hebt gevonden?

[Reactie gewijzigd door pennywiser op 23 juli 2024 08:23]

uiltje @pennywiser20 oktober 2023 22:10
Ik heb dat nu niet meer bij de hand. Het probleem is als je de hypervisor aanzet (voor WSL2) en VMWare op AMD - misschien nog in combi met veel geheugen geen idee. Maar ik vond meer van de HYPERVISOR foutmeldingen terug. Nu alles opnieuw geïnstalleerd - zonder WSL & VMWare workstation en ik heb geen enkel probleem meer.
xFeverr @uiltje20 oktober 2023 22:22
WSL2 draait inderdaad op de Hyper-V hypervisor, een type 1 hypervisor, waarbij Hyper-V dus eigenlijk je ‘os’ is. En je Windows-installatie draait daarbij ook op Hyper-V als een soort virtuele machine. Wel van een bijzonder type, maar daar zit nu wel een laag tussen.

Voorheen gaf het wel problemen om een hypervisor op een hypervisor te draaien, maar ik dacht dat die problemen verleden tijd waren. Ik moet zeggen dat mijn meeste virtuele workloads nu op Hyper-V draaien, het is al lang geleden dat ik een andere hypervisor op Windows heb geprobeerd.
juiced01 @pennywiser20 oktober 2023 19:40
Gebruik WSL2 en VMWare 17 Workstation beide dagelijks. Nergens last van inderdaad. :)
jodur @juiced0120 oktober 2023 22:06
Ik gebruik ze ook beide zonder problemen.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@juiced0121 oktober 2023 18:02
Hetzelfde hier. Ik herken de gemelde problemen ook totaal niet, met geen enkele recente versie VMware Workstation Pro overigens.
Marctraider @uiltje20 oktober 2023 21:15
Oh wat dan? Zover ik weet worden er alleen (
kernel) drivers en wat services geinstalleerd.
uiltje @Marctraider20 oktober 2023 22:52
Nee,het is de hypervisor setup. Anderen hebben al aangegeven geen problemen te hebben. Maar zoals aangegeven het is wel mogelijk dat je ze tegenkomt. Op zich lijkt dat niet zo erg - totdat je Windows opnieuw moet installeren natuurlijk.
divvid @uiltje20 oktober 2023 19:24
Waarom geen virtual box? Op mijn MacBook uit 2014 draait het heel behoorlijk Ubuntu 22.04, laat staan op een modernere cpu
Op het werk deed ik het rond die tijd andersom. Ubuntu op de desktop en Windows via qemu. Nu gewoon bot vscode met remote explorer

Met novnc kan je zelfs een desktop in een browser benaderen. Werkte perfect om ondanks de corporate firewall toch op m’n bakkie thuis in te kunnen loggen, gewoon via https

[Reactie gewijzigd door divvid op 23 juli 2024 08:23]

Marctraider @divvid20 oktober 2023 21:16
Direct3D/OpenGL support.
En over het algemeen betere performance.
divvid @Marctraider21 oktober 2023 07:24
Die eerste snap ik, de tweede hoor je vaak….maar ik heb het als dagelijks gebruiker van zowel VMware als vbox nog niet mogen ervaren
uiltje @divvid20 oktober 2023 19:32
Ik heb mijn VM zo snel nog even niet om weten ze zetten. Nog maar een keer proberen... Mijn VM bevat namelijk mijn oude Ubuntu installatie met mijn development environment.

[Reactie gewijzigd door uiltje op 23 juli 2024 08:23]

Ruuddie 21 oktober 2023 07:48
Is VMware Workstation bij jullie ook zo traag? Het verschil tussen een VM in HyperV en VMware Workstation is erg groot. HyperV VMs zijn bij mij veel meer responsive. Ik heb een i5 13600K met 32GB RAM, dus performance zou geen probleem moeten zijn.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Ruuddie21 oktober 2023 09:09
Nee daar heb ik geen last van. Het meest bepalend is de storiage waar de vms op staan merk ik. Is dat bij jou in beide gevallen gelijk?
Ruuddie @Bor21 oktober 2023 09:49
Yes, alles op SSD (SATA wel). Maar heb soms wel het gevoel dat het storage-gerelateerd is inderdaad. Precies zo'n zelfde soort hangups als je op een ouderwetse schijf had.
pennywiser @Ruuddie21 oktober 2023 12:00
Wat heb je een vm zoal gegeven dan in vmware en welk os draait erop?
hoikboik @Ruuddie21 oktober 2023 14:01
Dat komt omdat je efficienty cores hebt.
Gebruik deze commando in PowerShell om vmware te exclude van powersaving:
powercfg /powerthrottling disable /path "C:\Program Files (x86)\VMware\VMware Workstation\x64\vmware-vmx.exe"

Ook is het selecteren van een High Performance powerplan aangeraden.
Alsjeblieft, geniet weer van de snelle VM's :)
Ruuddie @hoikboik21 oktober 2023 21:49
Thanks voor het meedenken! Had idd de E cores al disabled in de vmx. Met mijn oude Ryzen 3600 platform had ik dezelfde ervaring trouwens.

Betreft Windows 11 Host en Guest. Guest getest met 6 tot 12 vCPU's en ik meen 8GB RAM.
hoikboik @Ruuddie24 oktober 2023 08:53
Oh! Interessant, heeft Ryzen 3600 E-cores? Nee toch?
stijnos1991 @Ruuddie22 oktober 2023 07:45
Bij mij helpt het enorm om vmware als administrator te starten om een of andere gekke reden. Zal ook wel iets met die efficiency cores te maken hebben.
rjmno1 20 oktober 2023 21:14
Leuk programma gebruik ik altijd.
Ik wist niet dat die player ook free license had.
hoikboik 21 oktober 2023 14:02
Afgeraden om te updaten,
zit nu zelf met het probleem dat VMware mij uitsluit van me VM, maar de VM zelf draait nog wel.
Ik heb zelf 'advanced keyboard drivers' geselecteerd en geinstalleerd bij de update.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@hoikboik21 oktober 2023 18:11
Ik heb dat probleem nog niet ervaren en kom online ook nog geen klachten tegen. Is het een geïsoleerd probleem misschien? Heb je met "administrator" rechten geïnstalleerd en gereboot hierna?
hoikboik @Bor24 oktober 2023 08:52
Als je het probleem nog niet heb ervaren, zelf gebruikte ik het voor Kali, dus eventueel kan je het na bootsen door in Tweaks je 'win + left click drag' aan te zetten, en dan even een aantal keer een venstertje bewegen.
Als je dit doet freezed hij namelijk.
Uiteindelijk heb ik het opgelost door te downgrade naar 17.0 inplaats 17.5.

Hij wordt uitgevoerd als Administrator, ook aantal keer gereboot.
hoikboik @hoikboik24 oktober 2023 09:46
note: had opnieuw geprobeerd zonder enhanced keyboard, maar dit was echter geen success. De freezing van de VM bleef plaats vinden.
Blizco 5 november 2023 15:33
Hallo hoikboik, heb zelfde probleem met freezing na upgrade naar 17.5.
Probeer ook weer terug te gaan maar dan kan ik mijn kali linux niet meer runnen. foutmelding van verkeerde versie. Hoe krijg ik mijn kali linux die natuurlijk gesaved is inde 17.5 omgeving weer gestart met Workstation 17.0????

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq