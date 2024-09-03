Software-update: VMware Workstation Player 17.6.0

VMware Workstation Player logo Broadcom heeft versie 17.6.0 van Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Downloaden van de software is iets lastiger sinds het in handen van Broadcom is, maar op deze pagina wordt dat goed uitgelegd. In versie 17.6.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Guest Operating System Support
  • Windows Server 2025
  • Windows 11 Version 23H2
  • Ubuntu 24.04
  • Fedora 40
New Host Operating System Support
  • Windows Server 2025
  • Windows 11 Version 23H2
  • Ubuntu 24.04
  • Fedora 40
Product Support Notices
  • Legacy VMTools ISOs are no longer included by default but are available for download.
  • Bluetooth hub passthrough support has reached its end of life and has been removed from VMware Workstation.
  • Physical host parallel ports support has reached its end of life and has been removed from VMware Workstation for Windows.
  • The Enhanced Keyboard driver has reached its end of life and has been removed from VMware Workstation for Windows.
Known Issues
  • CentOS 9 Stream with kernel versions later than 5.14.0-432 is not supported on Workstation Player 17.6 as a host. Workaround: None
  • Inline product upgrade from versions earlier than 17.6 will not be automatic for Workstation Player on Windows Host
    Due to the migration from VMware services to Broadcom, Workstation Player cannot automatically apply this upgrade.
    Workaround: Download and install Workstation Player 17.6 from the Broadcom support portal.
  • The multi-monitor feature might not work correctly in specific topologies
    In specific situations, based on different hardware and topologies, the multi-monitor feature does not work as expected. You might see issues like reverting the topology to a single screen, or not cycling through monitors. Workaround: None.
Resolved Issues
  • VMware KVM crashes while running the 'vmware-kvm --preferences' command
    VMware KVM crashes when you try to open its Preferences dialog by using the 'vmware-kvm --preferences' command. This issue is resolved.
  • Virtual machines run unusually slowly on Windows hosts
    Running virtual machines on Windows hosts as a non-administrator user might result in high host CPU usage and poor guest performance. This issue is resolved.
  • Workstation installation fails on Linux hosts with a compilation error
    If you try to install Workstation on Linux hosts with kernel version 6.8, you receive a compilation error. For details, see here. This issue is resolved.
Security Issues
  • OpenSSL has been updated to 3.0.14
  • Expat has been updated to 2.6.2
  • 7zip has been updated to 23.01

Versienummer 17.6.0 build 24238078
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Broadcom
Download https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productfiles?subFamily=VMware%20Workstation%20Player&displayGroup=VMware%20Workstation%20Player%2017&release=17.6&os=&servicePk=522388&language=EN
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-09-2024 • 13:30

22

Bron: Broadcom

Update-historie

10-10 VMware Workstation Player 17.6.1 19
09-'24 VMware Workstation Player 17.6.0 22
02-'24 VMware Workstation Player 17.5.1 15
10-'23 VMware Workstation Player 17.5.0 29
04-'23 VMware Workstation Player 17.0.2 3
02-'23 VMware Workstation Player 17.0.1 0
11-'22 VMware Workstation Player 17.0.0 0
07-'22 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.4 2
03-'22 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.3 4
01-'22 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.2 0
Meer historie

digibaro 3 september 2024 14:16
Helaas geen auto update vanwege overname broadcom. Nu moet ik de zakelijke site ID opzoeken vanwege zakelijk licentie.

https://knowledge.broadcom.com/external/article/368734
quarkstar @digibaro3 september 2024 16:13
Ik gebruiik VMWare Workstation Pro echt voor 'personal use'. Ik heb dus geen siteid.
Ik vond uiteindelijk de download voor Vmware Workstation Pro via deze omweg:
https://support.broadcom....ly=VMware+Workstation+Pro
Misschien heeft iemand er iets aan.
VMWare Workstation Pro dus[

[Reactie gewijzigd door quarkstar op 3 september 2024 17:38]

Daansan378 @quarkstar3 september 2024 16:54
Ik heb op deze manier workstation-pro weten binnen te halen.
Beetje overdreven om je helemaal te registreren vind ik en hoeft ook niet: https://softwareupdate.vmware.com/cds/vmw-desktop/ws/17.6.0/
Voor alleen de player: https://softwareupdate.vm...mw-desktop/player/17.6.0/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Daansan378 op 3 september 2024 16:58]

brian8544 @Daansan3785 september 2024 01:06
Thanks!
trezzy @Daansan37824 september 2024 16:43
wat een onzin om een side id te krijgen. Wilde het pakket kopen.. Maar het lukt me niet om een side id te krijgen. echt lekker klant vriendelijk om alles zo dicht te bouwen.

Dit weerhoud me gewoon om nog verder zaken met hun te doen.

Edit: virtualbox laat zich wel gewoon downloaden. werkt voor mij net zo goed..

[Reactie gewijzigd door trezzy op 24 september 2024 16:48]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@quarkstar3 september 2024 17:50
Ik gebruiik VMWare Workstation Pro echt voor 'personal use'. Ik heb dus geen siteid.
Dat heb je ook niet nodig. Vanaf deze versie is VMware Workstation Pro gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik. Je kan na ingelogged te zijn gewoon de personal versie kiezen. Je hebt daarvoor geen site ID nodig. De zakelijke versie die wel een licentie vereist staat als een andere download mits je daar recht op hebt.
trezzy @digibaro24 september 2024 16:44
ook zakelijk lukt het niet om een side id te krijgen.
Het is gewoon een ellende om iemand te pakken te krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door trezzy op 24 september 2024 16:47]

CriticalHit_NL
3 september 2024 16:13
Virtual machines run unusually slowly on Windows hosts
Running virtual machines on Windows hosts as a non-administrator user might result in high host CPU usage and poor guest performance. This issue is resolved.
Volgens mij had dit betrekking op het Hybrid-CPU probleem waar er zaken op de E-cores i.p.v. P-cores werden gescheduled zodra de applicatie niet als administrator draait.

Nu heb ik UAC uit staan dus mij heeft het met de 13900K volgens mij nooit in de weg gezeten (Workstation dan) smijt gewoon alle 32 threads naar de VM en het draait gewoon als een tierelier. Het enige rare wat ik wel gemerkt heb bij Workstation is als je meerdere (in ieder geval Windows 10/11) VMs naast elkaar had draaien dat hij plotseling 100% CPU begon te verbruiken zonder valide reden op de host en dus de boel wel ineens slecht reageert. :9

Edit:
Ik kreeg op Workstation Pro 17.6 de foutmelding dat de groep 'Users' niet bestond en daarna 'Authenticated Users' tijdens de installatie, volgens mij hebben ze wat gewoon t.a.v. versie 17.52 gesloopt in de installer.

Ik heb via Deze Computer > Beheren > Lokale Gebruikers en groepen > Groepen maar even de groepen 'Users' en 'Authenticated Users' aangemaakt zonder iets erin, toen liep de installatie wel door. 8)7

Edit 2:
Omdat hij blijkbaar anderstalige groepen nu niet herkent geeft hij de installatie map dan ook niet de rechten aan de reguliere groep 'Gebruikers', als je dat niet toevoegt dan werken je snelkoppelingen naar het programma niet zoals verwacht. |:(

[Reactie gewijzigd door CriticalHit_NL op 3 september 2024 17:15]

digibaro @CriticalHit_NL3 september 2024 17:52
Die foutmeldingen kreeg ik ook. Ik heb maar een rollback gedaan naar de voorgaande versies.

Nooit upgrade issues en nu Broadcom aan het roer. :(
Hardly Working @CriticalHit_NL4 september 2024 11:30
Had ook exact hetzelfde probleem. Jouw oplossing werkte perfect, enorm bedankt voor het delen.
Stennypenny @CriticalHit_NL4 september 2024 13:30
Dankjewel! Lifesaver!!!!!!!
xyquesz 3 september 2024 16:34
Player?

Ik dacht dat alleen nog de Pro versie is overgebleven en dat die free for personal use is.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@xyquesz3 september 2024 17:11
Workstation Pro is inderdaad gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik geworden. Met Player zal worden gestopt.
macoud12 3 september 2024 13:53
Dat is mooi om te zien, ik vroeg mij al af waarom de guests zo traag draaiden.
Matthijs8 4 september 2024 06:40
Security Issues

OpenSSL has been updated to 3.0.14
Expat has been updated to 2.6.2
7zip has been updated to 23.01
7-zip 23.01 is al ruim een jaar uit, dat heeft wel even geduurd dus..
Ook apart dat dan niet gelijk naar de nieuweste versie van 7-zip geupdate wordt. In ieder geval in 24.01 zijn ook kwetsbaarheden opgelost:
https://www.security.nl/p...d+in+archiveringssoftware
cybermans 3 september 2024 13:53
Zo jammer dat Broadcom van VMware het nieuwe mainframe heeft gemaakt…

Als je het al hebt, kom je er lastig vanaf
Als je het nog niet hebt, begin je er ook niet meer aan (er is geen groeipad meer in het product portfolio)
WienerBlut @cybermans3 september 2024 15:01
Meteen naar cloud dan maar :) Voor een prikkie of gratis kan je al migreren naar AWS of Azure. Niet alleen lift and shift, maar ook voor een deel het maken van cloud native...
cybermans @WienerBlut3 september 2024 15:11
Gaat niet heel makkelijk als je meerdere eigen datacenters vol hebt.

Steeds meer van onze workloads zijn cloud native (nog niet naar public cloud) maar het blijft work in progress.
WienerBlut @cybermans3 september 2024 15:22
Dat doe je niet in een weekje nee :) Maar het hoeft ook niet heel lang te duren of moeilijk te zijn. Veel is geautomatiseerd en als je provider ervaren genoeg is, dan gaat het snel en goed.
dasiro @cybermans3 september 2024 21:47
ze willen die 69 miljard dollar dat ze betaald hebben natuurlijk recupereren, da's geen zakgeld hé :/
DDX 4 september 2024 11:48
New Host Operating System Support
Windows Server 2025
Windows 11 Version 23H2
Grappig dat ze wel server 2025 die nog niet uit is supporten, maar nu pas 23h2 die bijna jaar geleden relased is (en 24h2 is er al/rollout start nu net daarvan)
Tiborv 5 september 2024 08:35
Altijd al een normaal werkende account bij vmware.com gehad, die is nu omgezet naar broadcom, aardig van Broadcom maar na het doorlopen van mijn profiel krijg ik, als ik iets wil downloaden, de melding:

"Account verification is Pending. Please try after some time."

Kennelijk is mijn gedachte bij 'some time' totaal iets anders dan bij Broadcom. Hulppagina 'under construction' en zoek het zelf lekker maar uit. Ik vraag mij nu al dik een week af wat 'some time' in vredesnaam betekent.

