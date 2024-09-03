Broadcom heeft versie 17.6.0 van Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Downloaden van de software is iets lastiger sinds het in handen van Broadcom is, maar op deze pagina wordt dat goed uitgelegd. In versie 17.6.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Guest Operating System Support Windows Server 2025

Windows 11 Version 23H2

Ubuntu 24.04

Fedora 40 New Host Operating System Support Windows Server 2025

Windows 11 Version 23H2

Ubuntu 24.04

Fedora 40 Product Support Notices Legacy VMTools ISOs are no longer included by default but are available for download.

Bluetooth hub passthrough support has reached its end of life and has been removed from VMware Workstation.

Physical host parallel ports support has reached its end of life and has been removed from VMware Workstation for Windows.

The Enhanced Keyboard driver has reached its end of life and has been removed from VMware Workstation for Windows. Known Issues CentOS 9 Stream with kernel versions later than 5.14.0-432 is not supported on Workstation Player 17.6 as a host. Workaround: None

Due to the migration from VMware services to Broadcom, Workstation Player cannot automatically apply this upgrade. Workaround: Download and install Workstation Player 17.6 from the Broadcom support portal. The multi-monitor feature might not work correctly in specific topologies

If you try to install Workstation on Linux hosts with kernel version 6.8, you receive a compilation error. For details, see here. This issue is resolved. Security Issues Security Issues OpenSSL has been updated to 3.0.14

Expat has been updated to 2.6.2

7zip has been updated to 23.01