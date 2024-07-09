Scooter Software heeft versie 5.0.0 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete mappen, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 35 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In versie 5.0.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Significant New Features Word wrap in Text Compare and Text Merge.

Dark mode.

Table Compare can compare multiple Excel sheets and has other enhancements.

Text Merge manual alignment supports multi-line selections.

Windows: Per-monitor DPI scaling.

Windows: Explorer context menu integration enhanced and supports Windows 11.

macOS: Native Apple M series support and additional performance improvements.

Linux: Upgraded to QT 5. Additional Enhancements Version Compare supports more header fields, and has better MUI and error handling.

Media Compare (formerly MP3 compare) has been enhanced and supports additional file types (FLAC, MP3, MP4/AAC).

Media Compare, Picture Compare, and Version Compare now launch Hex or Picture Compare when double clicking on tags.

"Open Clipboard" command added to Registry Compare, Media Compare, Version Compare, and Text Edit.

Added file viewer keyboard shortcuts Ctrl + + / ⌘ + + and Ctrl + - / ⌘ + - for "Display Font Increase/Decrease" and Picture Compare "Zoom In/Out".

+ / + and + / + for "Display Font Increase/Decrease" and Picture Compare "Zoom In/Out". Command line now supports using /fv="Hex Compare" for archive files.

File viewer encoding auto-detection now matches against the entire file instead of just the first 64KB.

Fixed reading BC scripts saved as UTF-8 without a byte order mark.

Mouse wheel scrolls the control under the mouse cursor rather than the one that has focus.

Windows: "Register for All Users" option will now store the key in C:\ProgramData (%AllUsersProfile%) instead of Program Files so it doesn't need to show a UAC prompt.

Windows/Linux: Titlebars now show "Administrator:" or "(Root Session)" when run elevated.

Windows: Loading a base folder that contains a Windows shortcut file named "target.lnk" will no longer automatically redirect to the target of that shortcut.

Windows: Fixed various issues with control and menu appearance on Windows 11.

macOS: Copies within a single file system now make linked copy-on-write clones, so the file data isn't duplicated until one of them changes.

Linux: Added KDE6 file manager integration. Thank you to Benjamin Robin. Default Settings Changed Windows: File views now assume UTF-8 instead of ANSI encoding for files unless it detects extended characters.

FTP/FTPS/SFTP use binary transfers for all files instead of doing ASCII ones for some file types. The previous "Auto" behavior still exists as an option.

FTP/FTPS/SFTP now uses UTF-8 for command/filename encoding by default. Previous "Detect" behavior can be changed in the profile's "Server > Encoding" tab.

Deleting in folder compare/sync will now use the recycle bin by default.

Windows: "Tools > Source Control" dialog (MSSCCI integration) is now hidden by default since most version control systems no longer support it. It can be manually re-enabled in "Options > Toolbars, etc".

Increased "Binary size for binary compare" from 65KB to 4MB.

"Limit next difference files to current folder" is now off by default.

Added "Ignore Same", "Favor Left", and "Favor Right" buttons to Text Merge toolbar.

Removed Text Compare "Full Edit" toggle. Full editing support is always enabled. Table Compare Autodetection of file formatting and column type has been improved.

Multiple MS Excel sheets and multiple HTML tables can be compared with tabs.

Default comparison uses a standard alignment rather than a sorted one.

Individual cells are colored based on their differences.

CSV files support editing on a cell-by-cell basis. Windows Explorer context menu extension Works in the top-level menu in Windows 11.

Added "Compare Using Hex Compare" for archive files.

Added support for right clicking on the desktop or in the background of a folder view to act on that folder.

Using "Select Left File" and then right clicking on a folder now supports comparing a file of the same name within that folder.

"Edit" command is now enabled for a selection of up to 15 files.

Added "View Patch", "Compare to Clipboard", and "Open for Compare" commands. Installers Windows: Added /DisableUpdates switch to disable check for updates for the current user or all users.

Windows: Install mode prompt (All Users, Current User, Portable) is now shown before the UAC prompt, so it no longer needs admin privileges for non-admin installs.

Windows: "All Users" installs no longer prompt to run the Clipboard Compare on startup. Previously this only affected the installing user.

Windows: Portable installs will now default to 64-bit versions on 64-bit Windows. Silent installs can use the /32 switch to force a 32-bit version.

Linux: Creating an empty /etc/default/bcompare file will prevent the .deb package from adding the Beyond Compare repository and public signing key to the system configuration.

file will prevent the .deb package from adding the Beyond Compare repository and public signing key to the system configuration. Linux: Uninstalling the .deb package will now remove the repository and public signing key configuration files if they were added automatically. Picture Compare Mouse now uses a precise + cursor when over images and the two images that the mouse isn't over show smaller cursors in the same relative positions.

Mouse wheel scrolls the view rather than zooming. Shift +Wheel will scroll horizontally and Ctrl +Wheel will zoom in and out. FTP/FTPS/SFTP Replaced SFTP "Force faster uploads to older OpenSSH servers" profile option with "Use aggressive uploads to OpenSSH servers" one that affects all OpenSSH versions, not just v3.9 and earlier.

SSH public/private key generation in Profiles dialog now supports ed25519 and EcDSA keys and will generate ed25519 keys by default.

SSH keyboard interactive authentication now combines multiple prompts into a single dialog.