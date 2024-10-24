Firmware-update: SteamOS 3.6.19

Valve heeft nieuwe firmware voor de Steam Deck uitgebracht. Deze draagbare spelcomputer is sinds februari 2022 op de markt en draait een door Valve ontwikkelde Linuxdistributie genaamd SteamOS. Door middel van Proton kan het Windows applicaties en spellen draaien. De update draagt versienummer 3.6.19 en bijwerken kan door op de Steam-knop te drukken en dan in System op Check for updates te klikken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General

  • Updated to a more recent Arch Linux base, and updated Linux kernel to version 6.5
    • These updates improve hardware compatibility, system performance, security, and overall system stability
  • Improved speed of subsequent OS updates
  • Improved reliability of certain microSD card usage scenarios
  • Worked around misdetection of some SanDisk microSD cards
  • Improved responsiveness of session restart in case of session crashes caused by certain GPU errors
  • Fixed an issue where certain games could crash with a 'page allocation failure' after a long play session
  • Improved recovery from situations where the Steam installation could get corrupted
  • Fixed some connectivity failures with access points supporting WPA3 security
  • Fixed a problem where Steam Deck would be unable to connect to certain Wi-Fi 7 access points
  • Fixed game session cursor offset alignment
  • Fixed an issue where a thin grey line could appear at the bottom of the screen during boot in some situations
  • Fixed an issue where the Performance Overlay would spuriously enable itself under certain conditions
  • Fixed an issue preventing sleep on some types of aftermarket SSDs
  • Fixed an issue preventing update checks from working properly on networks with an invalid IPv6 configuration
  • Fixed an issue where touching the left trackpad after sleep could result in a spurious haptic click
  • Fixed a general issue affecting OLED units on 3.5, causing a slow memory leak during gameplay
  • Fixed an issue causing a "Update Error" message when attempting to interact with the update menu on the 'Preview' update channel.
  • Fixed the frame limiter not properly applying in certain situations
  • Fixed an issue where block corruption could appear on screen on certain state transitions
  • Fixed an issue where updating the built-in controller firmware could result in a blank screen during boot
  • Fixed a rare issue where sound output could be corrupted on certain boots
  • Fixed a rare issue where 3.5mm headphones could produce elevated background noise on reconnection until next sleep/resume
  • Fixed an issue where updates would sometimes be applied incorrectly if the unit was powered off abruptly near the end of an OS update
  • Fixed an issue with copy-pasting UTF-8 text across applications
  • Fixed a problem where a Game Recording capture failing could cause subsequent captures to also fail
  • Fixed a crash when using the magnifier tool while game recording is active
  • Fixed colorspace for Game Recording
  • Fixed an issue where colors could appear washed out when using Steam Remote Play as a client
  • Fixed a possible crash when using Steam Deck as the Remote Play host
  • Fixed an issue that could cause videos to stutter in titles such as BlazBlue Centralfiction
  • Fixed an issue with a rare session crash during early startup of ELDEN RING
  • Fixed display regressions with certain titles such as Warriors All-Stars, Disgaea 5 Complete, Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York
  • Worked around a bug where HDR couldn't be selected in Halo Infinite
  • Fixed an issue causing temporary files to accrue when using Flatpak
  • Security fix for Flatpak (CVE-2024-42472)
Graphics and Performance
  • Updated graphics driver to Mesa 24.1, with many performance and other improvements
  • Improved responsiveness of the Steam UI
  • Improved performance and stability in memory pressure situations
  • Slightly improved cold boot time
Display
  • Improved display uniformity, under some conditions (Mura Compensation)
  • Improved display color balance (reduced green tint) at lower brightness levels, under some conditions
  • Improved gamma uniformity (yellow tint), under some conditions
  • Fixed certain specific refresh rates failing to apply on the OLED Limited Edition model
  • Fixed an issue where the internal display could remain blank after disconnecting an external display
  • Fixed an issue where internal display could be abnormally limited to a lower frame rate after disconnecting an external display with VRR enabled
  • Fixed rare situations where switching to Desktop Mode or back could result in a blank screen, or wrong colors
External Display
  • Fixed several issues where an external display could remain blank after resuming
  • Fixed an issue where an external display could remain blank if its mode required chroma subsampling
  • Fixed an issue where the system could crash on wakeup if an external DisplayPort monitor was connected
  • Fixed a system crash when hotplugging a second display in Desktop mode
  • Improved frame pacing with VRR on external displays
Bluetooth
  • Improved pairing experience with Apple AirPods
  • Enabled support for Bluetooth HFP and BAP profiles
  • Added mechanism to configure which Bluetooth device categories are allowed to wake the system from suspend
    • By default, controllers are the only devices that can wake the system from sleep
    • Finer-grained UI configuration options will be available as part of a future update
  • Improved connection speed of some Bluetooth devices
  • Fixed an issue where Bluetooth peripherals would disconnect on session switch
Input
  • Added support for extra ROG Ally keys
  • Added support for the ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro controller
  • Added support for the Machenike G5 Pro controller
  • Added support for the Steam Deck motion sensors to the built-in non-Steam kernel driver
  • Fixed an issue where scroll wheel Steam Input bindings weren't functional
  • Fixed an issue where DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers would sometimes not function properly on their first connection
  • Fixed calibration on some third-party DualShock 4 controllers
Desktop Mode
  • Updated to KDE Plasma 5.27.10
  • Enabled thumbnail previews for videos in the file browser
  • Fixed an issue with desktop use that could cause subsequent microSD card auto-mount to fail
  • Fixed Zenity dialog boxes
  • Fixed nested desktop crashing on launch
BIOS / Firmware
  • Adjusted power LED slow charging threshold
  • Fixed not being able to set the SDCard as default boot device
  • Fixed spurious power LED blinking in S5
  • Steam Deck OLED only
    • Added support for the Windows Bluetooth driver (LCD models already have Windows Bluetooth support)
  • Steam Deck LCD only
    • Improved battery life by up to 10% in light load situations
    • Added overclocking controls
Steam Deck Docking Station
  • Added support for some HDMI CEC features:
    • TV remote input
    • TV wake up
    • TV input switching
  • Updated Dock firmware, with compatibility fixes for high-refresh-rate VRR displays, and fixing several issues where displays could remain blank
Development and Modding
  • Modified files in /etc are now migrated to new OS versions based on a whitelist
    • Fixes numerous issues with incidentally touched /etc files becoming 'sticky' and persisting unexpectedly
    • Additional whitelist entries can be added via config fragments
    • See /etc/atomic-update.conf.d/example-additional-keep-list.conf
    • Added /etc/previous/ containing modifications from the previous update to prevent unexpected data loss
    • Up to five previous snaphots of /etc modifications will additionally be retained in /var/lib/steamos-atomupd/etc_backup/
  • Added support for {ssh,sshd}_config fragments
  • Split package reinstallation step out of `steamos-devmode` command and into new `steamos-unminimize` command. `steamos-devmode` now simply enters read-write mode and initializes the pacman keyring for use, and is much quicker.
  • openssh: Fix remote code execution bug (CVE-2024-6387)

24-10-2024 • 20:01
Mizgala28 24 oktober 2024 20:25
Updated graphics driver to Mesa 24.1, with many performance and other improvements
Bij meerdere mensen blijkt dat na de update de driver op 24.0.5 is blijven steken.

hier na de update was het ook 24.0.5, alleen doordat de performance slechter was dan met oudere versie, moest ik de boel terug zetten naar een vorige SteamOS versie die op betreffende Deck draaide.
Razelim @Mizgala2825 oktober 2024 06:19
Bij het openen van de desktop, zie je dat Discover een partij Mesa updates heeft.
Hoewel de Game mode nog steeds 24.0.5 aangeeft, zie dat als je in de Konsole vulkaninfo --summary invoert, Mesa netjes is geupdate naar 24.1
xoniq @Razelim25 oktober 2024 07:09
Yes ook gezien. Had in desktop nog een 33 updates staan, incl die Mesa drivers
Mizgala28 @Razelim25 oktober 2024 13:06
Ik kreeg 3 keer een error bij installatie daarvan in desktop (ik update regelmatig apps in desktop)

Voor ik de andere Deck thuis ging downgraden had ik die updates dan ook uitgevoerd, maar niet in de Konsole gekeken dus het kan dat daar wel 24.1 stond.
SavageSam @Mizgala2824 oktober 2024 22:16
Yes, hier ook nog 24.0.5 na de update naar 3.6.19
PureTryOut 24 oktober 2024 21:25
Updated to KDE Plasma 5.27.10
Oh, 5.27... Ben benieuwd wanneer SteamOS de 6.x upgrade krijgt.
xoniq @PureTryOut25 oktober 2024 07:11
Voegt dat veel toe voor een reguliere gebruiker die 95% van de tijd in ‘game mode’ zit ipv van de desktop environment?

Denk dat ze het daarom niet zo enorm veel prio geven..
2green @xoniq25 oktober 2024 09:14
Uit mijn hoofd voegt het niets toe, KDE 6 zijn met name verbeteringen, ook qua architectuur voor toekomstige wijzingen. Zoals nu standaard Wayland wat wel een dingetje is voor steamOS.

Gerelateerd hieraan heeft valve recent geïnvesteerd in de vorm budget en een betere governance om sneller Wayland te ontwikkelen.

Jouw opmerking deed mij afvragen of ze daarom nog niet op KDE 6 zitten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 2green op 25 oktober 2024 09:15]

xoniq @2green25 oktober 2024 09:20
Ik snap je. Mijn reactie is ook puur op basis van mijn ervaring op het gebied van Linux als gebruiker en absoluut geen technische ervaring als ontwikkeling op Linux. Draai zelf thuis ook Mint en Pop_OS die ook nog geen Wayland doen out of the box.
2green @xoniq25 oktober 2024 19:33
Persoonlijk hecht ik meer waarde aan een objectieve gebruikerservaring zoals die van jou dan technische inzichten die vaak een vertekend beeld geven.

Gebruik zelf vooral Ubuntu, daarop werkt Wayland voor mij prima. Al had ik voor laatste release na een update dat mijn desktop omgeving niet meer werkte.
D33F 25 oktober 2024 07:52
Wellicht ook een mooie toevoeging is de ZRAM drive. Alhoewel je met ongeveer 13GB vrij geheugen je de swap niet zo vaak hoeft aan te spreken, maar als je deze dient aan te spreken zal dit een stukje sneller gaan dan met een disk based swap file.
XenoniaN @D33F25 oktober 2024 09:30
Blijft mij een raar idee, om te swappen...naar RAM.

Het werkt echter wel prima in mijn ervaring.
beerse 25 oktober 2024 14:38
Voor zover ik ooit begrepen heb, is deze spel-console een veredelde wintel-machine. Ze zou ook msWindows of linux geïnstalleerd kunnen krijgen. Klopt dat?

Daarmee, zou ik deze linux-distributie ook op een andere wintel machine kunnen installeren? Of zijn daar issues mee? Moet het specifieke hardware hebben om te draaien?

Zomaar een wild idee om 'even snel' een game-pc op te zetten.
batumulia @beerse25 oktober 2024 15:41
Er is op dit moment SteamOS, maar voor zover ik begrijp is dat niet dezelfde versie die op de SteamDeck draait. https://store.steampowered.com/steamos

Hier schijnen een hoop mensen wel blij mee te zijn puur om te gamen: https://bazzite.gg/
Oerdond3r @beerse25 oktober 2024 16:03
De SteamOS versie (versie 2) voor Desktop die ze nog steeds op hun website aanbieden is zwaar verouderd en stamt nog uit het Steam Machine tijdperk van +10 jaar geleden. Het is niet aangeraden om deze te gebruiken als die überhaupt nog draait. (Mijn vermoeden is dat ze nog een supportverplichting hebben voor die oude Steam Machines).

Het is bekend dat Valve de SteamOS versie (versie 3) van de Steam Deck wil uit gaan brengen naar andere handhelds. Mogelijk dat ze dus ook een Desktop image gaan maken, maar vooralsnog is dit gissen en ben je voor nu in ieder geval beter af met een andere Linux distributie + Steam Big Picture.
2green 25 oktober 2024 19:35
Iemand anders ook het idee dat deze release langzamer is i.p.v. sneller? Hopelijk een bug, maar merk op verschillende games dat hij minder fps toont.
Random Hajile @2green26 oktober 2024 07:55
Heb je een LCD model en heb je TDP limits handmatig ingesteld bij de games waarbij je dit opmerkt? Ik heb het zelf nog niet kunnen bevestigen, maar ik las op Reddit dat sinds 3.6 de TDP limit beter wordt gerespecteerd en nu gelijk is tussen de OLED en LCD modellen.

Als dat het geval is, zul je misschien de voorheen ingestelde TDP limits wat op moeten hogen. Ik ga eens kijken of ik dit bevestigd kan krijgen.
MrFax 1 november 2024 11:01
Als je toch net een iets recentere versie wil met meer tweaks (en potentieel ook meer issues, maar ik ben nog geen major issues tegengekomen) dan is Bazzite een hele mooie: https://bazzite.gg/

Maakt gebruik van OSTree voor immutable images (Steam gebruikt ook immutable maar niet via OSTree) en is gebaseerd op Fedora Silverblue.

Veel meer te customizen omdat OSTree "layering" support (dus een image bovenop de image). Daarnaast zitten er heel veel tools standaard bij, zoals Emudeck, Protonup-QT, Flatseal, Winetricks, etc. Daarnaast zit er ook een veel recentere Linux-kernel in.

En het leukste is nog, als je geen KDE fan bent: Er is een GNOME optie, die ook veel meer touch-friendly is dan KDE.

En je goede vertrouwde Steam Gaming Mode-omgeving blijft gewoon standaard, dus op het oog zal er niks veranderen. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 1 november 2024 11:04]

L3dman 3 november 2024 11:27
Hoe vergelijkbaar is dit met het spelen van games op windows ?
Speelt Steam OS alles out of de box of zijn somige spelen niet te spelen of met veel lag ?

