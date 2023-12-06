Software-update: Endeavour OS 11-2023

Endeavour OS logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter Endeavour OS hebben kort geleden Galileo uitgebracht. Endeavour OS is een op Arch Linux gebaseerd besturingssysteem met daarop een grafische desktopomgeving. Vanuit de grafische systeeminstaller Calamares kan onder meer worden gekozen voor Xfce, KDE Plasma, Gnome, Mate of Cinnamon. Er is dan wel een internetverbinding tijdens de installatie nodig, anders is KDE Plasma de enige optie. Hieronder zijn de releasenotes voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Slimmer options but lean and in a new live environment, Galileo has arrived

It has taken a while to develop this release but we are still here and despite life throwing in extra challenges for each of our team members the past months, we are proud to present you our Galileo ISO with significant changes. Before I go into further details of our release, I’d like to thank our ISO testers on both our forum and Telegram for helping us out. And community members ajgringo619, Matvey_Mochalov, and Smokey for stepping up recently to help us finish this release. Thank you so much, without your help the development of this release would’ve definitely taken longer.

The Galileo release

Just a reminder, the changes described over here are affecting new installs, our Calamares installer, and the Live environment on the ISO only. Running systems don’t have to “upgrade” to Galileo, if you update regularly your system is fine. With Galileo, we have focussed on keeping EndeavourOS rolling by streamlining the workflow of the team. This meant that we had to make switches and cuts to fit the amount of work behind the scenes with the team’s day-to-day life challenges and obligations.

Despite having slimmed down the features on our ISO, Galileo is still a genuine EndeavourOS release. This means a jumpstart into Arch without too many pre-settings we think you should need, so you can tailor your system to your needs. These are the changes the ISO is shipping:

KDE Plasma replaced Xfce as the Live environment and on the offline install option

  • To make development and maintenance easier for the team, we switched to KDE Plasma instead of Xfce due to a more native experience for our developers with the Calamares installer. This only affects the Live environment and the offline install option. When choosing the online install option, Xfce is still there as an option to choose from. For those who like the Xfce theming, we created, this option will still be available after installation through the Welcome app.

The community editions aren’t available anymore as an installation option –

  • Our community editions Sway, Qtile, BSPWM, Openbox, and Worm aren’t available anymore through the Calamares installer. Unfortunately, most of the original devs left the project and there’s nobody who picked it up from them to make them work with each Calamares update. For a while the core dev. team picked up the work, but we had to make this decision in order for the project to go forward. The community editions are still available installing them manually through this GitHub page.

Local Hostname Resolution will be enabled on a new install

  • This was a community request to simplify the process to enable network printers described in our Discovery network printer article. Local Hostname Resolution being enabled doesn’t mean network printers are enabled by default, you still have to go through some steps to enable it manually.

Stronger LUKS2 encryption when chosen systemd-boot

  • When LUKS encryption with systemd-boot is chosen, the system will be installed with a stronger LUKS2 encryption using argon2id.

Removed the ability to install more than one DE during install

  • From now on only one DE/WM option can be installed within the Calamares installer to prevent issues regarding conflicting packages after installation.

A restructure of the package selection screen

  • The Calamares package selection screen has been restructured to be clearer and to make some items more discoverable.

EFI partition permissions made more strict

  • To avoid issues, especially with dual-boot installations with Windows.

Improved fstab

  • fstab is no longer populated with extraneous defaults in options.

SElinux warnings are removed

  • During installation, the SELinux warnings are removed to avoid confusion.

No more unused LUKS key file with systemd-boot

  • The installation doesn’t create an unused LUKS key file anymore when systemd-boot is selected. This bug was resolved now thanks to community feedback.

Dracut-related packages are added to Holdpkg

  • All Dracut-related packages are added to Holdpkg to avoid being removed inadvertently.

The correct German keyboard layout is chosen by default

  • Previously TTY selected an uncommon German keyboard layout creating various issues, especially with encryption phrases. The default keyboard layout used is de-latin1.
EndeavourOS app improvements welcome
  • Support for KDE in the installer and in the installed system.
  • Added language selection in the installer.
  • Streamlined icons.
eos-bash-shared
  • New option --keyrings-reset in eos-update. This can help with corrupted keyring problems.
  • Removed the UpdateInTerminal app.
  • eos-sendlog can now take commands as parameters, too.
Other packages and apps
  • New mirrors around the world.
  • Support for option --threads in reflector-simple.
  • Added options --delay and --threads in reflector-bash-completion.
  • Streamlined icons in many EndeavourOS apps.
ISO package versions:
  • calamares 23.11.1.1-1
  • firefox 119.0.1-1
  • linux 6.6.1.arch1-1
  • mesa 1:23.2.1-2
  • xorg-server 21.1.9-1 (xorg)
  • nvidia-dkms 545.29.02-2
Unresolved bug

Even though we tackled a lot of the most common bugs there is still one, not so common, bug that is unresolved. However, we do provide a workaround for that scenario.

When trying to select an empty unpartitioned space or replace an empty unsupported file system partition during the automated install option, Calamares doesn’t give a warning. We highly suggest that, if in doubt, use the partition manager in the Welcome app before installing the system or use the manual partition option in Calamares.

Have fun with it

Galileo kicks off the new direction EndeavourOS is taking, slimmer options, lean, but definitely heading forward. Just have fun with it. You can download the ISO through our magnet link or through a mirror near you on our homepage.

Endeavour OS

Versienummer 11-2023
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Endeavour OS
Download https://endeavouros.com/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: Endeavour OS

Solopher 6 december 2023 11:33
Nice! Nog een Endeavour gebruiker hier, een tijdje geen Linux meer op de desktop gehad, maar hiervoor van alles gedraaid, o.a. Antergos (Arch based).

Mocht je wat minder problemen willen hebben, dan zou je de LTS kernel kunnen gebruiken, hier staat uitgelegd hoe je dat doet: https://www.dwarmstrong.org/arch-lts-kernel/

Sinds vorige week heb ik namelijk zelf wat problemen (scherm dat knipperde, met een AMD kaart) gehad nadat ik mijn kernel had bijgewerkt. Overigens heb ik dit kunnen oplossen door volgende line toe te voegen aan: /etc/kernel/cmdline
[code]
amdgpu.dcdebugmask=0x10
[/code]

En daarna: sudo reinstall-kernels en een reboot (vanwege een nieuwe kernel).
Falco 6 december 2023 10:42
Dank voor het plaatsen!

Ik gebruik deze distro met veel plezier en vind dat het wat meer aandacht verdiend hier.
MoominPapa @Falco6 december 2023 10:45
Iets voor beginners? Arch heeft de reputatie nogal temperamentvol te zijn, en eerder voor de Linux veteranen. Doet Endeavour daar iets aan?
GhostShinigami @MoominPapa6 december 2023 11:10
Als iemand met relatief veel linux ervaring, maar weinig met endevour: ik heb het in een vm geprobeerd, een tijdje niets mee gedaan (paar weken), weer opgestart en had meteen issues met updates die niet wilde werken.. nu is dit natuurlijk een n=1, en ik heb er dan ook geen tijd aan gespendeerd om dieper in te duiken (behalve, het was geen netwerk issues aan mijn kant.. het waren echt errors met installeren er van en het was een nagenoege kale installatie dan al niet compleet stock). Dus mijn (zeer korte) ervaring er mee was niet de meest geweldige.. ik ga deze ook nog eens installeren en kijken of dit beter werkt, en kijken hoe plasma daar in nu is. ik ben verder ook geen arch user, maar altijd meer aan de debian/ubuntu kant van linux. We gaan het zien of deze versie zich beter houd... ik wil eigenlijk op me desktop overgaan op KDE zodra ze wayland support hebben.. dus voorzichting aan het rondkijken wie er allemaal kde aanbied, en dit is er nu ook 1 :)

Edit: in een proxmox VM gaat de installatie ergens halvewegen stuk, en laat dan een half geinstalleerd systeem achter.. waarbij een volgende installatie niet lekker gaat want ineens heb je dan niet meer de mogelijkheid om de gehele disk te gebruiken (misschien omdat die al delen van endevour ziet ofzo?) maar niet echt een goede ervaring dus.. bij een reboot wil die ook gelijk van disk starten (met een halve install...) en het unmounten van die disk ging ook niet om een nieuwe installatie te doen.. dus reboot, opnieuw (gemounte iso)CD moeten kiezen om van te booten, en dan nog eens proberen. Maar heel veel vertrouwen geeft dit me niet.
(online install > kde plasma > disk met swap en hibernate support) en helaas na een reboot en allemaal default settings gekozen te hebben (behalve hibernate i guess.. maar het is een optie..)
The package manager could not make changes to the installed system. The command <pre>pacman</pre> returned error code 1
daarna stopt de installler. Helaas is endevour denk ik van mijn lijst af als volgende distro om te proberen..

[Reactie gewijzigd door GhostShinigami op 22 juli 2024 22:34]

Ronnie N @GhostShinigami6 december 2023 12:38
Beetje offtopic, maar ik gebruik nu al bijna twee jaar KDE met Wayland, en het eerste jaar was een beetje ruw, maar de ervaring het afgelopen jaar is echt top, beter dan onder X11 zou ik zelfs willen zeggen.
Qalo @GhostShinigami6 december 2023 16:12
Helaas is endevour denk ik van mijn lijst af als volgende distro om te proberen.
Dan zul je waarschijnlijk de hele Arch-tak moeten laten vallen, aangezien je dergelijke issues dan ook krijgt met Arch, Manjaro etc. Ik vermoed dat distro's die oudere systemen ondersteunt beter zullen draaien op je machine.

Het is een kwestie van proberen. Gelukkig is er onder Linux genoeg keuze. Wil de ene tak niet lekker lopen, probeer dan een andere. Dus van Arch-gebaseerd naar bijvoorbeeld Debian-gebaseerd.

Als Windows niet lekker draait op een bepaalde computer (heb ik weleens gehad, zelfs rechtstreeks uit de winkel), dan heb je geen andere "Windows-smaak" meer om uit te kiezen. En als je dan ook niet weet dat er alternatieven OS'en bestaan ben je mooi in de aap gelogeerd.
Falco @MoominPapa6 december 2023 12:45
Absolute Linux/Arch beginner zou ik niet aanraden, maar de basis installatie (gnome desktop bij mij) was pijnloos. Tot dusver ook geen enkel probleem bij updaten etc (draai het nu 6-7 maanden).

Ik herken de opmerkingen van @GhostShinigami dus helemaal niet, maar ik heb het ook nooit in vm gedraaid.

Ik vind EndeavourOS prettig omdat de basis installatie keuzes voor mij goed zijn. Niet al teveel packages en tools, maar niet helemaal vanuit scratch zoals Arch. En rocksolid en bizar snel tot dusver. Je moet echter wel comfortabel zijn met de terminal want een grafisch software centrum is er bijvoorbeeld niet (wel te installeren)
GhostShinigami @Falco6 december 2023 13:19
Oh ik geloof dat het prima werkt hoor, maar de 2 los staande issues geven mij er niet het vertrouwen er in dit op me (game)PC te gaan draaien, het kan maar zo dat dit aan de VM ligt hoor, maar daar in tegen heb ik vele andere wel kunnen installeren en draaien zonder issues op proxmox (popOS, ubuntu,kubuntu, en nog wel meer varianten)
Maar @MoominPapa het beste dat je meestal kan doen om te beginnen: als je het hebt pak of oude hardware en bouw een systeem om mee te testen, of als je nog een losse ssd (sata/m.2) heb liggen prik die in je pc, haal je huidige (aangenomen:) windows disk er uit, en probeer het gewoon (zonder risico dat het iets anders sloopt of wat dan ook) op je hoofd OS disk, als die niet aangesloten zit, kan je die ook niet perongeluk overschrijven of wat dan ook. Is altijd de beste, en meest veilig manier om te proberen, en bekend te worden met een linux distro en of het iets voor jou is. Ook kan je het in een Virtual machine draien, maar dat is al wat meer gevorderd (virtualbox voor de desktop bijvoorbeeld). maar dat heeft vaak zn eigen eigenaardigheden, dus direct op echte hardware is altijd beter.
Qalo @Falco6 december 2023 16:16
Arch-gebaseerde distro's, inclusief de moederdistro, is zó bleeding edge dat het in sommige gevallen weleens "breekt", en dat je dan wat handwerk moet verrichten om de boel weer op de rit te krijgen. Vooral na updates. Manjaro bijvoorbeeld is Arch-gebaseerd, maar is iets conservatiever ingesteld ten opzichte van de moederdistro Arch. En nog steeds komt het in een enkel geval weleens voor dat er iets breekt na een update. Daar hebben Arch zelf en EndeavorOS natuurlijk ook last van, want dezelfde motoronderdelen in de basis.
Merik @Falco7 december 2023 17:50
Zelf ook een maand gedraaid en goede ervaring mee gehad, na het bouwen van een budget game-system, maar uiteindelijk toch maar terugegaan naar MX (debian systeem met ge-update kernel/graphics stack). Werkte prima en het geheel zag er erg slick uit. De community wallpapers (en vooral de Carina nevel wallpaper).

Met name het updaten van het systeem is af en toe wel wat lastig als je apt gewend bent, kan me best voorstellen dat mensen daar de mist ingaan, als je niet weet wat de AUR is. En hoewel er een package helper als yay is voorgeinstalleerd, is er geen grafische variant (of misschien over het hoofd gezien).
D0ubleD0uble @MoominPapa6 december 2023 20:19
Ik heb zelf een lange tijd EndeavourOS gebruikt en dat werkte meestal prima. Toch is en blijft het nog steeds Arch Linux onder de motorkap. Als iets kapot gaat in Arch Linux, dan gebeurd dat ook in Endeavour. Dat gebeurde laatst bijvoorbeeld toen Grub werd geüpdatet, de bootloader die je systeem opstart. Hierdoor was mijn systeem niet op te starten en mag je doodleuk een USB stick opstarten en commando's intikken om je systeem te redden.

Ook ondervond ik redelijk veel crashes en de bijgeleverde apps van EndeavourOS is te minimalistisch om werkbaar te zijn. Thumbnails die in de file manager niet laden omdat er een bepaald stukje software mist. Ja, je kan dat handmatig installeren en dat is ook niet moeilijk, maar dan moet je nog maar de juiste package zien te vinden. Het voelt als Arch Linux met een grafische omgeving en wat quality of life scripts eroverheen zoals een update melder. Sommigen zien dat als iets positief, maar het blijft pleisters plakken op een instabiele distributie is.

Ik ben inmiddels overgestapt naar OpenSuse Tumbleweed. Zelfde principe als Arch Linux (dus bleeding edge en altijd de nieuwste updates) maar dan op een fatsoenlijke manier uitgevoerd. Suse gebruikt automatische testen met o.a behulp van screenshots om continu nieuwe software packages te testen. Als er iets stuk gaat faalt de test en wordt hij ook niet aan gebruikers doorgedrukt. Dit voorkomt dus niet opstartende systemen ala EndeavourOS O-) mocht het toch nog fout gaan, dan heeft OpenSuse rollbacks ala Windows Systeemherstel waarmee je tijdens het opstarten weer terug kan gaan naar het moment voor de update. Endeavour kan dit ook, maar dan moet je het wel eerst zelf instellen met een dozijn commando's in de terminal.

En het heeft nog een voordeel: updates zijn er vaak nog sneller dan Arch/EndeavourOS! Hoe kan dat nu weer? Bij Arch distros zijn pakketten in beheer van individuele maintainers die er voor Arch zitten. Diegene heeft de verantwoordelijkheid om het te bouwen en te testen. Bij OpenSuse gebeurt dit vol automatisch. Ook vind ik dat het pakketbeheer en soft dependencies netjes werden afgehandeld, iets waar Arch geregeld een puinhoop van maakt. Updates gebeuren ook volledig in de GUI met een muisklik ipv een terminal die EndeavourOS opent en dan een update commando uitvoert.

Enige puntje van kritiek is dat de installatie van OpenSuse een paar foutmeldingen gaf bij het binnenhalen van nieuwe packages en dat duurde wel een minuut of 10, maar daarna werkte alles gewoon perfect. Onder EndeavourOS had ik soms totaal onvoorspelbare crashes, zeker op KDE Plasma Wayland. Opensuse nog nul problemen gezien met Wayland. Ook kan ik bevestigen dat OpenSuse veel sneller en soepeler draait op mijn hardware dan EndeavourOS wat ik op het eerste gezicht heel vreemd vond. AMD CPU en AMD GPU

Als je een echt beginnende gebruiker bent, kan je veel beter voor Linux Mint Cinnamon gaan. Dat voelt vertrouwd aan, vergeeft fouten: per ongeluk je taakbalk gesloopt? Een keer rechterklik en je herstelt 'm weer naar de oorspronkelijke staat :D

