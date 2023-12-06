Microsoft heeft versie 17.8.3 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.8 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.8.3 ziet er als volgt uit:
Summary of What's New
Developer Community
- An issue in which projects that use razor files either as linked files or from shared projects has been fixed.
Known Issues
- Custom text rendering settings are ignored in VS2022 code windows
- Wrong line size after update to 17.8.
- Android local devices stops appearing after upgrading to VS 2022 17.8.0
- After updating Visual Studio 2022 to 17.8.1 I have a problem with shared projects
- .esproj will not launch StartupCommand if in a solution folder
- remote Git operations are very slow
- VS2022 17.8: "The identifier is not defined" when evaluating locals on .NET Framework files with an unicode character
- Users who have privilege management software from Delinea installed may experience issues launching Visual Studio. Delinea is aware of this issue and has addressed it. Please contact them through https://delinea.com/support to get instructions on how to resolve this issue.”