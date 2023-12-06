Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.8.3

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.8.3 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.8 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.8.3 ziet er als volgt uit:

Summary of What's New
  • An issue in which projects that use razor files either as linked files or from shared projects has been fixed.
Developer Community Known Issues
  • Users who have privilege management software from Delinea installed may experience issues launching Visual Studio. Delinea is aware of this issue and has addressed it. Please contact them through https://delinea.com/support to get instructions on how to resolve this issue.”

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.8.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-12-2023 04:04
0 • submitter: danmark_ori

06-12-2023 • 04:04

0

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

26-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.7 2
18-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.6 0
11-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.5 0
06-06 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.4 0
29-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.3 9
22-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.2 1
14-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14 0
09-04 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.6 0
26-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.5 1
12-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.3 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq