TechSmith heeft versie 2022.5.1 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lottie Added Update Media support for Lottie files. This is only available if they have the same properties.

Lotties now save custom colors when saved back to the Library. Cursors Double-clicking a cursor keyframe while editing now moves the playhead to that keyframe. Visual Effects Added Search Bar to Visual Effects Tool Panel.

Added the ability to swap colors on Visual Effects with two colors. Bug Fixes Fixed a problem that could occur when dragging Audio Fade In or Fade Out.

Fixed a bug that allowed m4a export to proceed when no audio was present.

Fixed a bug that could occur when undoing a color change to the Color Tint effect.

Fixed a crash that could occur when replacing media on a Quick Property Asset.

Fixed a UI alignment bug for Visual Effects with blending ranges.

Google access tokens are now stored in Windows Credential Manager. Thanks to Zekv4n for reporting.

Google access tokens are now revoked during sign out. Thanks to Zekv4n for reporting this issue.

Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect keyframes to be highlighted when editing the cursor path.

Timeline thumbnails are now properly updated after a Lottie color is changed.

Fixed a bug that could fail to show a timeline thumbnail after extending a media frame.

Fixed a crash in DEU when adding an asset to the Library using Use Visible Size.

Fixed a bug that affected the Line Type selection while editing the cursor path.