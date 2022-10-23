Software-update: FLAC 1.4.2

FLAC logo (79 pix)Versie 1.4.2 van de Free Lossless Audio Codec, oftewel FLAC, is verschenen. Dit geluidsbestandsformaat slaat data op zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat, zoals dat wel het geval is bij bijvoorbeeld mp3, Ogg Vorbis en Opus. FLAC is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen en heeft meestal een extern programma nodig, dat als gebruikersinterface dient. In Windows kan dat bijvoorbeeld met ExactAudioCopy en foobar2000. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

FLAC 1.4.2

Like the last release, this release only has a few changes. A problem with FLAC playback in GStreamer (and possibly other libFLAC users) was the reason for the short time since the last release .

General

  • Remove xmms plugin (Martijn van Beurden, TokyoBlackHole)
  • Remove all pure assembler, removing build dependency on nasm
  • Made console output more uniform across different platforms and CPUs
  • Improve ability to tune compile for a certain system (for example with -march=native) when combining with --disable-asm-optimizations: plain C functions can now be better optimized

Build system

  • Default CFLAGS are now prepended instead of dropped when user CFLAGS are set
  • -msse2 is no longer added by default (was only applicable to x86)
  • Fix cross-compiling and out-of-tree building when pandoc and doxygen are not available
  • Fix issue with Clang not compiling functions with intrinsics
  • Fix detection of bswap intrinsics (Ozkan Sezer)
  • Improve search for libssp on MinGW (Ozkan Sezer, Martijn van Beurden)

libFLAC

  • Fix issue when the libFLAC user seeks in a file instead of libFLAC itself

FLAC

Versienummer 1.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Xiph
Download https://github.com/xiph/flac/releases/tag/1.4.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Xiph

Kalief 24 oktober 2022 01:18
A problem with FLAC playback in GStreamer (and possibly other libFLAC users)
Alle mediaspelers die flac kunnen afspelen gebruiken toch libFlac (of iets als libFlac_plugin)?
ktf
@Kalief24 oktober 2022 11:49
Neehoor, er zijn ook veel spelers die ffmpeg gebruiken, welke een volledig onafhankelijk ontwikkelde FLAC decoder heeft. Veel hardware spelers gebruiken hun eigen implementatie.

Wat bij het genoemde changelog item nog op te merken is, is dat GStreamer een vrij ongebruikelijke manier heeft om libFLAC aan te sturen. Zie ook het laatste changelog item: Fix issue when the libFLAC user seeks in a file instead of libFLAC itself.

Daarom lijkt het voor de hand te liggen dat de meeste andere mediaspelers die libFLAC rechtstreeks gebruiken geen hinder van de genoemde bug hebben ondervonden. foobar2000, welke libFLAC gebruikt, had hier bijvoorbeeld geen last van.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ktf op 23 juli 2024 10:42]

