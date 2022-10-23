Versie 1.4.2 van de Free Lossless Audio Codec, oftewel FLAC, is verschenen. Dit geluidsbestandsformaat slaat data op zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat, zoals dat wel het geval is bij bijvoorbeeld mp3, Ogg Vorbis en Opus. FLAC is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen en heeft meestal een extern programma nodig, dat als gebruikersinterface dient. In Windows kan dat bijvoorbeeld met ExactAudioCopy en foobar2000. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
FLAC 1.4.2
Like the last release, this release only has a few changes. A problem with FLAC playback in GStreamer (and possibly other libFLAC users) was the reason for the short time since the last release .
General
- Remove xmms plugin (Martijn van Beurden, TokyoBlackHole)
- Remove all pure assembler, removing build dependency on nasm
- Made console output more uniform across different platforms and CPUs
- Improve ability to tune compile for a certain system (for example with -march=native) when combining with --disable-asm-optimizations: plain C functions can now be better optimized
Build system
- Default CFLAGS are now prepended instead of dropped when user CFLAGS are set
- -msse2 is no longer added by default (was only applicable to x86)
- Fix cross-compiling and out-of-tree building when pandoc and doxygen are not available
- Fix issue with Clang not compiling functions with intrinsics
- Fix detection of bswap intrinsics (Ozkan Sezer)
- Improve search for libssp on MinGW (Ozkan Sezer, Martijn van Beurden)
libFLAC
- Fix issue when the libFLAC user seeks in a file instead of libFLAC itself