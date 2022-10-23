FLAC 1.4.2

Versie 1.4.2 van de Free Lossless Audio Codec, oftewel FLAC, is verschenen. Dit geluidsbestandsformaat slaat data op zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat, zoals dat wel het geval is bij bijvoorbeeld mp3, Ogg Vorbis en Opus. FLAC is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen en heeft meestal een extern programma nodig, dat als gebruikersinterface dient. In Windows kan dat bijvoorbeeld met ExactAudioCopy en foobar2000. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Like the last release, this release only has a few changes. A problem with FLAC playback in GStreamer (and possibly other libFLAC users) was the reason for the short time since the last release .

General

Remove xmms plugin (Martijn van Beurden, TokyoBlackHole)

Remove all pure assembler, removing build dependency on nasm

Made console output more uniform across different platforms and CPUs

Improve ability to tune compile for a certain system (for example with -march=native) when combining with --disable-asm-optimizations: plain C functions can now be better optimized

Build system

Default CFLAGS are now prepended instead of dropped when user CFLAGS are set

-msse2 is no longer added by default (was only applicable to x86)

Fix cross-compiling and out-of-tree building when pandoc and doxygen are not available

Fix issue with Clang not compiling functions with intrinsics

Fix detection of bswap intrinsics (Ozkan Sezer)

Improve search for libssp on MinGW (Ozkan Sezer, Martijn van Beurden)

libFLAC