Software-update: FLAC 1.4.1

FLAC logo (79 pix)Versie 1.4.1 van de Free Lossless Audio Codec, oftewel FLAC, is verschenen. Dit geluidsbestandsformaat slaat data op zonder dat hierbij informatie verloren gaat, zoals dat wel het geval is bij bijvoorbeeld mp3, Ogg Vorbis en Opus. FLAC is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen en heeft meestal een extern programma nodig, dat als gebruikersinterface dient. In Windows kan dat bijvoorbeeld met ExactAudioCopy en foobar2000. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

FLAC 1.4.1

This release fixes the release tarball (which was missing man pages and api documentation in FLAC 1.4.0) and some build problems that were found with FLAC 1.4.0

Changes
  • CMake fixes
  • Add checks that man pages and api docs end up in tarball
  • Enable installation of prebuilt man pages and api docs
  • Fix compiler warnings
  • Fix format specifier
  • Enable building on Universal Windows Platform
  • Fix versioning from git

FLAC

Versienummer 1.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Xiph
Download https://github.com/xiph/flac/releases/tag/1.4.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-09-2022 09:32
36 • submitter: begintmeta

23-09-2022 • 09:32

36

Submitter: begintmeta

Bron: Xiph

Update-historie

11-02 FLAC 1.5.0 22
06-'23 FLAC 1.4.3 13
10-'22 FLAC 1.4.2 2
09-'22 FLAC 1.4.1 36
09-'22 FLAC 1.4.0 53
02-'22 FLAC 1.3.4 39
01-'17 FLAC 1.3.2 13
11-'14 FLAC 1.3.1 9
06-'13 FLAC 1.3.0 16
09-'07 Flac 1.2.1 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

Flac

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (36)

-Moderatie-faq
36
36
22
9
1
8
Wijzig sortering
dragoon2000 23 september 2022 11:58
Pro tip:

Om het onderste uit de kan te halen qua compressie kun je de flags -8ep gebruiken.

-8 = hoogste compressieniveau
-e = exhaustive model search
-p = qlp-coefficient-precision-search

Dit is voor een moderne PC helemaal niet veel extra werk, en met een eenmalige tijdsinvestering heb je voor altijd het plezier van de kleinst mogelijke bestanden.
zordaz @dragoon200023 september 2022 13:47
Ik kwam deze optie ook tegen op het Hydrogenaudio forum. Mij is echter niet goed duidelijk wat de gemiddelde compressiewinst t.o.v. -8 is. Iemand anders al eigen ervaringen om te delen?
ktf
@zordaz23 september 2022 15:52
Verschil tussen -8 en -8e is normaal gesproken minder dan 0.01%, terwijl het ongeveer 4x zo langzaam is
Verschil tussen -8 en -8p is ongeveer 0.05%, bij 4x zo langzaam

Bij oudere versies van FLAC (van een paar jaar terug) hadden e en p nog toegevoegde waarde, maar in 1.4.0 is de 'default' zoveel verbeterd dat er weinig meerwaarde meer is.

zie hier: https://hydrogenaud.io/index.php?topic=120158.75#msg1014227 Zijn wat oudere resultaten, maar vergelijken in principe FLAC 1.3.4 met FLAC 1.4.0 en FLAC 1.4.1 (worden in de grafieken currentgit genoemd) Zie grafiek 3 en 4 van post #90

edit: zulk soort instellingen zijn alleen van invloed op de duur van het encoderen trouwens. Decoderen is bij FLAC altijd ontzettend snel en de instellingen hebben daar weinig invloed op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ktf op 24 juli 2024 08:22]

dragoon2000 @ktf26 september 2022 11:18
Dat klopt, maar let wel: vandaar mijn opmerking aangaande "het onderste ut de kan halen".

Een winst van in totaal 0,06% per bestand lijkt niet veel, maar op een muziekcollectie van 5GB is dat ineens 300MB.

Een gemiddeld 16-bits FLAC bestand is pakweg 24MB laten we zeggen?: dat is dan extra plek voor 12 bestanden op je opslagmedium, oftewel een extra CD.

Such is the power of numbers ;)

Let op: 5GB moet TB zijn, zie ook de opmerking van Beerse. Mijn conclusie zou zijn: uiteindelijk wordt het een merkbaar verschil, maar pas bij forse datasets...

[Reactie gewijzigd door dragoon2000 op 24 juli 2024 08:22]

beerse @dragoon200026 september 2022 17:53
0,06% van 5 GB:

0,0006 * 5.000.000 == 6 * 500 == 3000 Bytes == 3 KBytes.

Pas bij 5 TByte muziek zou het een halve cd schelen. En met het omrekenen tussen KBytes en KiBytes gaat dat al heel snel in de marge verloren.
dragoon2000 @beerse27 september 2022 11:18
Volgens mij heb je gelijk. Ik heb gerekend met 0,06 in plaats van 0,06% ofwel 0,0006...
Ik zal mijn reactie wijzigen.
Tourmaline @zordaz23 september 2022 20:10
Iemand heeft het getest tussen 8 en 8ep en het blijkt een paar kilobit te zijn, dus te verwaarlozen.
Jack Flushell 23 september 2022 09:52
Ik mijn muziekcollectie tot nu toe op in Ogg Vorbis (q6), omdat dat vrijwel transparant is bij deze setting, maar overweeg over te snappen naar FLAC, want ja - dat is natuurlijk helemaal perfect qua kwaliteit. Ik vraag me alleen af of dit de moeite waard is, want ik denk dat ik het verschil eigenlijk niet kan horen, ook gezien mijn leeftijd (40+). Het is dan alleen "voor het idee". Zijn er nog andere argumenten om toch de moeite te nemen om voor FLAC te gaan?
BrainCrash @Jack Flushell23 september 2022 10:12
Ja, FLAC is dan toch wel aan te raden.
FLAC wordt veel meer ondersteund door hardware.
Kijk bijvoorbeeld naar de Denon AV receivers. Die kunnen hardwarematig vanaf het netwerk (naast bijv. MP3, AAC en WAV), ook rechtstreeks FLAC afspelen, zelfs Flac HD in 192 kHz 24 bit.

En je kunt de FLAC natuurlijk ook weer altijd lossless converteren terug naar de oorspronkelijke WAV..

Ogg wordt dan weer helemaal niet ondersteund door deze receivers. Dat is wat dat betreft toch een stuk exotischere indeling, en dus minder compatibel met allerlei apparaten.
zordaz @BrainCrash23 september 2022 13:52
Grappig, want mijn indruk is dat Ogg tegenwoordig juist beter ondersteund wordt dan 10-15 jaar terug, ook al is het inmiddels een soort legacy formaat. Dit komt vooral omdat de heel veel hardware gewoon Ffmpeg gebruikt voor de decoding. Het komt daardoor ook voor dat er niet over Ogg wordt gerept in de specs, maar dat het toch gewoon werkt. Uiteraard zul je best nog hardware hebben die niet met Ogg overweg kan.
frankmulder @Jack Flushell23 september 2022 10:06
Het beste argument voor lossless is dat je altijd vrij bent om te transcoden naar een ander formaat (zonder kwaliteitsverlies).
Hobbit13 @Jack Flushell23 september 2022 10:07
Gebruik Ogg niet vaak, maar iig +10 jaar terug werd FLAC op veel meer plekken ondersteund dan Ogg (bv autoradio etc.)

Lossless maakt het ook mogelijk om het later weer te converteren naar een ander formaat, bv MP3, als je dat nodig hebt. Van lossy naar lossy converteren is over het algemeen een slecht plan, met extra verlies.

Of je het "lossy" aspect wel of niet hoort is een eindeloze discussie, maar zeker bij hoge bitrates voldoen Ogg en MP3 e.d. prima voor de meeste situaties. Verschil tussen verschillende uitgaven van het zelfde album (bij oudere albums) is veel groter dan het verschil tussen een 320 kbps MP3 en een Flac.
ToolBee @Jack Flushell23 september 2022 16:39
Zolang je zelf het verschil nog hoort zou ik niet aarzelen over te stappen.
Je hebt wel "iets" meer discspace nodig.
Bij mij (52) komen er geen mp3s mee in! :)
Sterker; ik ben voor echte beleving weer terug naar vinyl. Vooral de definitie in het laag is onovertroffen.
FLAC is vrijwel gelijk aan CD.
Uiteraard heb je wel een beetje descent apparatuur nodig. ;)
bytemaster460 @ToolBee23 september 2022 19:14
De definitie in het laag is zo goed omdat men voor een LP het laag flink dempt. Laag maskeert hoog. Als je dus laag dempt krijg je een grotere definitie of transparantie in het laag. Men moet het laag bij op een LP dempen omdat het anders mechanische problemen oplevert zoals een naald die uit de groef loopt of loskomt van de plaat. De beleving kan dus inderdaad groter zijn maar het staat wel verder van de werkelijkheid af.
ToolBee @bytemaster46023 september 2022 19:20
Die werkelijkheid daar gaat het nou juist om.
Techniek aside, de fysieke waarneming geldt voor mij als maatstaf. Ik kan ook alleen over mijn eigen waarneming spreken.
Zo kun je bij een 45 toeren plaat ook meer definitie in het "laag" kwijt/waarrnemen.
Persoonlijk heb ik vaak genoeg naast "echte" instrumenten gestaan om te weten hoe het "heurt". :)
Over de nadelen van vinyl kunnen we een flink nieuw topic beginnen. :P
bytemaster460 @ToolBee24 september 2022 12:48
Als muzikant, klankregisseur en akoesticus weet ik ook hoe het "heurt" en weet heel goed dat wanneer het om benadering van de werkelijkheid gaat een CD boven de LP gaat. Met gemak.
Dat zegt uiteraard helemaal niets over de beleving. Ik ben de laatste die zegt dat je een CD mooier moet vinden maar zeggen dat een LP de werkelijkheid beter benadert is technisch gezien volledig ontkracht.
Als je objectief kijkt naar wat er naar de master gaat en naar wat er uit de platenspeler of CD-speler komt dan benadert de CD de master aanzienlijk beter.
ToolBee @bytemaster46024 september 2022 16:55
Dan kom je weer op het vlak "persoonlijke voorkeur".
Technisch is een CD inderdaad superieur, maar mensen hebben, naar blijkt, toch een fijn gevoel bij een beetje vervorming. Dat verklaart ook dat we buizen-liefhebbers hebben. :)
Maar wetenschap(pelijk) is het niet meer dan.
MerijnB @ToolBee24 september 2022 19:10
FLAC is vrijwel gelijk aan CD.
Uiteraard heb je wel een beetje descent apparatuur nodig. ;)
Flac is per definitie exact gelijk aan de CD (evt rip errors nagelaten) omdat het een lossless codec is.
ToolBee @MerijnB24 september 2022 20:11
Daar zit hem de "vrijwel" ook in.
Maar het weer afspelen van een bit-accurate kopie veriest wel een goede DAC.
En dat is niet die in je pc. ;)
MerijnB @ToolBee24 september 2022 20:35
Onderbouw eens met een meting?
ToolBee @MerijnB24 september 2022 21:37
Nee, zelf luisteren. Dan weet je wat ik bedoel.
Of niet, en hebben we het nergens over. ;)
MerijnB @ToolBee24 september 2022 21:58
Zelf luisteren is nogal subjectief, dat is prima, maar om daar een stelling op te nemen is flink dun.
ToolBee @MerijnB24 september 2022 23:58
Helaas hebben niet alle mensen "dezelfde oren". Het is dus altijd subjectief.
Dat durf ik wel zo te stellen.
Een dunne onderbouwing brengt echter altijd meer inbreng. :)
En kicken op specs is geen wetenschap. Daarom zeg ik: "zelf luisteren"
MerijnB @ToolBee25 september 2022 07:45
Deze vraag dan, mensen horen ook verschillen tussen bijvoorbeeld netwerk switches, sd kaarten, Flac en wav van dezelfde audio. Denk jij dat daar dan dus ook verschil tussen zit?

Overigens ben ik ook zeker voor zelf luisteren, maar dan wel op een manier dat het objectief is, of realiseer je iig dan het niet objectief is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MerijnB op 24 juli 2024 08:22]

ToolBee @MerijnB25 september 2022 14:43
Net als verschil in optische kabels. Met gouden stekkers, zucht...
Ik ben altijd eerlijk tegen mezelf; hoor ik verschil dan moet ik het ook kunnen beschrijven.
Dat vereist echter wel weer extra "vocabulaire". :P
MerijnB @ToolBee25 september 2022 17:41
Wat bedoel je met kunnen beschrijven?

Dit soort 'conclusies' die getrokken worden laten toch bij uitstek zien dat naïef luisteren hele onrealistische resultaten kan geven. Luisteren en dan zeggen deze dac is beter is onrealistisch.
ToolBee @MerijnB26 september 2022 00:34
*abandoned thread*
beerse @ToolBee26 september 2022 17:58
Mijn pc heeft geen dac meer, er komt geen analoge audio meer uit. Dat gebeurt dichter bij de speakers: in de blue-tooth (oh horror) oortjes, of in de tuner/versterker.
ToolBee @beerse26 september 2022 18:33
De mijne wel, maar ik gebruik de optical out voor in een DACje.
Heb eerst de analoge uitgang geprobeerd maar dat klinkt echt heel ielig vergeleken bij de DAC. :)
Via BT gaat er weer een codec/converter overheen die vooral mínder bitjes over moet houden...
Dat klinkt nog dunner.
Duim @Jack Flushell23 september 2022 10:07
Ja ik heb hetzelfde. 44 Jaar en het verschil tussen mp3 en FLAC is al niet meer te horen. (om maar niet te beginnen over mijn ogen die in 1 week van absoluut perfect naar weet ik veel hoe slecht. Moet mijn mobiel op aardige afstand houden om te kunnen lezen :( )
Fairy @Duim23 september 2022 14:03
Als dat in 1 week tijd is gebeurd, dan moet je zo snel mogelijk een arts raadplegen (serieus).
Dit kan ook een oorzaak hebben die nu misschien nog omkeerbaar is, maar als het doorzet niet meer.

Zo heb ik een keer een herpes zoster (gordelroos) in mijn gezicht gehad. Leek totaal onschuldig, maar toch voor de zekerheid even naar de dokter want de week erop ging ik trouwen en wilde toch graag dat dit weg ging voor de foto's. De dokter riep er meteen een 2e arts bij ter bevestiging wat hij zag en ik werd meteen doorverwezen naar een arts in het ziekenhuis die me letterlijk stond op te wachten.

Je kan met zo'n infectie namelijk zomaar in rap tempo blind worden. Bij mij was een antibiotica de oplossing.

Dus wel ff naar laten kijken, is niet FLAC gerelateerd, maar wel belangrijk!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fairy op 24 juli 2024 08:22]

ToolBee @Fairy23 september 2022 16:31
Ik vond overstappen op multi-focale glazen al spannend. Jij wint! :)
MerijnB @Duim24 september 2022 19:10
Maak je geen zorgen, als je goed test hoort vrijwel niemand verschil tussen lossy codecs met hoge bit rate en lossless codecs.
Bacchus @Jack Flushell23 september 2022 10:10
FLAC is prettig voor je archief-kopie omdat je hieruit bit-voor-bit het origineel kan halen. Als je originele opnames maakt of cd's ript, is FLAC heel geschikt om die op te slaan.

Als je je muziek mee wilt nemen, kun je dat FLAC-bestand omzetten naar het meest geschikte formaat: Vorbis/MP3/AAC, CBR/VBR, hoge/lage bitrate/quality of wat je apparaat ook ondersteunt. Je "verliest" dan alleen het noodzakelijke.

Als je weet dat je overal direct Vorbis kan gebruiken, heeft FLAC weinig meerwaarde.

Wat je zeker niet wil is je bestaande Vorbis-collectie overzetten naar FLAC, dat heeft geen meerwaarde.
Jack Flushell @Bacchus23 september 2022 10:20
Nee sowieso dan vanaf origneel overzetten hoor :)
erikdenv 23 september 2022 10:04
Ik heb al mijn cd's ooit geripped naar OGG Vorbis maar er zijn veel apparaten, zoals mijn autoradio, die dit niet aankunnen. Uiteindelijk heb ik alles opnieuw geripped en opgeslagen als FLAC. Dat is nu de basis en die is lossless. Vanuit de FLAC bestanden kan ik nu makkelijk mp3's generen of een ander formaat. Als je vanuit OGG naar mp3 omzet heb je toch een verlies van kwaliteit in het algemeen.

Dit was bedoeld als reactie op @Jack Flushell

[Reactie gewijzigd door erikdenv op 24 juli 2024 08:22]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq