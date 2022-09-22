Software-update: Audacity 3.2.0

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.2.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Prominent changes
  • Added a new Effects button to the tracks menu, allowing you to place realtime effects.
    Further information can be found here
  • Merged the mixer bar with the meter bars.
  • Added a new Audio Setup button, replacing the Device Toolbar by default. The device toolbar can be re-added via the View > Toolbars menu.
  • The Effects menu has gotten a new sorting. Other sorting and grouping options can be found in the Effects preferences.
  • Updated the icons
  • Added a quick audio sharing feature.
    More info can be found here
Plugin changes
  • VST3 effects are now supported.
  • VST3, LV2, Audio Units and LADSPA are now realtime capable
  • Plugins now automatically get scanned, tested and enabled when Audacity starts.
    • You can find plugins here
System changes
  • Apple Silicon (arm64) is now supported on macOS.
    Note: When using an arm64 Audacity, you must use arm64 FFMPEG and plugins. Plugins for x86-64 (Intel macs) will not load.
    For the time being, Audacity will continue to offer x86-64 versions by default to avoid these incompatibilities, but you can download an arm64 version from Github releases.
  • FFMPEG 5.0 (avformat 59) is now supported, in addition to avformat 55, 57 and 58
  • Added support for Wavpack
  • On Linux, Audacity can now be compiled without JACK present.
  • Audacity now uses XDG directories on Linux. Note: If you are upgrading from a previous version, Audacity will keep using the ~/.audacity-data and ~/.audacity folders until you delete them.
  • Switched from mad to mpg123 as MP3 importer
License update
  • Audacity binaries are now licensed under the GNU General Public License, Version 3. Most code files remain GPLv2-or-later, but VST3 support required this license update. More information can be found in the announcement post.
Removals
  • Removed the Zoom Tool
  • The Audacity Manual HTML pages no longer are included in the installation.
    If you require offline access of the manual, you can download it here.
    You also can download PDFs of https://support.audacityteam.org straight from its sidebar (or the three-dot button on mobile devices).
Bug Fixes
  • 3079 Fixed Audacity sometimes not being able to import MP3 files (or reporting Huffman Data Overruns) by switching import library
  • 2590 Fixed rare data loss bug when placing labels during recording
  • 2272 Fixed clip titles being able to disappear off-screen when editing them
  • 2162 Fixed Punch and Roll not paying tracks in sync
  • 1889 Fixed clip titles changing name when applying some effects
  • 1624 During batch processing, Audacity will no longer stop to ask for a sample rate when an unsupported one is chosen, but choose the nearest supported one instead.
  • 2265 Fixed mod-script-pipe not being installed on Linux
  • 3571 Fixed GTK packaging in Appimages. This fixes various issues with icons, dropdowns and similar things not appearing properly.
  • 3634 Improved M4A/AAC support. Previously the target bitrate was not honored at all, now it can be set between 98 and 160 kbit/s (mono) or 196 and 320 kbit/s (stereo). The UI does not yet reflect these limits.

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity.html
Bestandsgrootte 13,63MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-09-2022 • 22:48

22-09-2022 • 22:48

11

Bron: Audacity

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
11
11
8
1
0
1

DefaultError 22 september 2022 23:23
Audacity, the open-source audio editor, has been branded as “possible privacy issue” after a controversial privacy policy change gives its new owner permission to collect personal data, share it with governments and sell to private firms without your consent.

This comes after the Audacity acquisition back in May by the Muse Group: owners of Tonebridge and Ultimate Guitar Score. Since then, users have spotted several changes to the privacy policy page with this latest alteration being the most significant of all.

Why is Audacity a big potential threat to your privacy?

Let’s break down the changes made to the terms in 2021 and understand what the risks are to you.

The main concern here is just how vague the wording is. As you can read for yourself on Audacity’s Desktop Privacy Notice page, the company reserves the right to collect and share “data necessary for law enforcement,” or sell “to a potential buyer.”

Bron: laptopmag.
thomas_n @DefaultError23 september 2022 11:16
Dat artikel is wel meer dan een jaar oud. Kort daarna heeft Muse gereageerd en de privacy policy aangepast - al dan niet tot ieders tevredenheid - en zijn er overal (ook op Tweakers) uitgebreide discussies over dit onderwerp geweest.

Wanneer de vraag is of je Audacity veilig kan gebruiken was de conclusie toen dat dat op Linux in elk geval nooit een probleem is geweest, omdat de privacy-schendende onderdelen in geen enkele Linux-distributie ooit onderdeel van Audacity zijn geweest. Alleen in builds voor Windows en MacOS heeft het gezeten, maar na de toelichting en aanpassing van Muse zou ik zeggen dat dat ook daar geen probleem is.

Het kan natuurlijk dat je na deze hele kwestie Muse als bedrijf niet meer vertrouwt, en om die reden Audacity niet wil gebruiken. Zonder toelichting is het niet helemaal duidelijk of dat is wat je met het geplaatste oude citaat van laptopmag wilt zeggen.
MrMonkE @thomas_n23 september 2022 11:47
Het is de aard van het beest, overgenomen.. nieuwe eigenaar coorperate spy fratsen..
En dat met een open source codebase..

Fork --> AUDACIUM

Ik gebruik dus Audacium in plaats van Audacity.
En in windows heb ik een oude die geen telemetry heeft.
Enige wat ik doe is een beetje knippen en plakken dus dat prima in een oudere versie.
thomas_n @MrMonkE23 september 2022 12:00
Ik kan me voorstellen dat je Muse niet vertrouwt, maar in geen enkele Linux-build heeft ooit die telemetry gezeten (dat is het mooie van open source...), dus in dat opzicht is er geen dringende reden voor een fork te kiezen. Ik zou zelf overigens niet snel kiezen voor een fork als Audacium, als ik de aankondigingen op de betreffende github zie:
Searching for a maintainer!
I'm currently searching for a maintainer to transfer the ownership to. In other words, I'm "retiring" from Audacium. - AnErruption

Reorganisation needed
The code rn is a mess. Before working on anything new, we should be fixing the codebase but it needs lots of effort and very hard for a sleeping project like ours. It would be cool if someone helps to clean up the codebase. - Ross Maxx
Dan geeft mij dat niet echt het vertrouwen dat dit project toekomst heeft. ;)
MrMonkE @thomas_n23 september 2022 12:16
Ik heb pas een maandje 100% linux.
Dus heb me nooit verdiept in de linux kant maar in windows liep ik er wel tegen aan.
Muse is dood voor mij. Ik ben vrij rechlijnig in die dingen.
Ze zijn af. Voor altijd niet meer te vertrouwen.

Dat de Audacium codebase een rommeltje is boeit me niet zo als het maar werkt. ;)
Voor devs wel een ergernis, Ik heb zelf jaren gewerkt in andere mensen hun codebase. Soms mooi, soms een drama. Het enige gevaar in de toekomst is -voor mij als eind user- dat er nieuwe formaten komen waar geen ondersteuning voor komt. 'Gevaar' want dan zoeken we gewoon een ander tooltje.

(Ik doe alleen een beetje knippen en volume dus het is al gauw goed, met deze versie kan ik nog jaren door)

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrMonkE op 24 juli 2024 04:10]

DefaultError @thomas_n23 september 2022 22:47
Ik heb als reactie hierop geen nieuwe Audacity meer gebruikt sinds de overname. Cool Edit of Audition is ook geen optie, uitgefaseerd, dus ben ik richting een alternatieve editor gegaan om audio te bewerken. Dan betaal ik om mijn privacy niet in te leveren.

De toon was en is gezet met de overname van Audacity door Muse. En gezien er een verdien model is zullen ze toch ergens geld mee willen maken. Het is niet de eerste die dit op deze manier doet.

Ik denk dat het prima is om bewust te zijn, misbruik van een aloude vertrouwde brand, wat er met je gegevens gedaan wordt en dat mogelijk nog steeds wordt uitgebuit.
Het zijn niet meer dan keuzes om te maken.
'We use appropriate technical and organisational measures to protect the personal information that we collect and process'.
- Well just don’t!

edit: verwijderen quotes

[Reactie gewijzigd door DefaultError op 24 juli 2024 04:10]

Roel1966 22 september 2022 23:31
Niks mis met Audacity en ik het regelmatig naast Adobe Audition gebruik wanneer ik puur en alleen even een audiofile wil bewerken. Alleen bij video-bewerking gebruik ik Adobe Audition omdat deze handiger werkt in combinatie met Adobe Premiere Pro. Audiotracks kan je dan rechtstreeks bewerken zonder een omweg te moeten maken deze eerst als losse audiofile op te moeten slaan.
RoestVrijStaal 22 september 2022 23:41
Removed the Zoom Tool
Hee, geef terug! Het lijkt mij nou niet handig om zonder Zoom-tool meerdere sporen op een bepaald punt uit te kunnen lijnen. Als er echt geen andere manier is om in te zoomen, blijf ik liever op versie 3.1.x.
Ok, blijkbaar kan er nog steeds ingezoomd worden via de andere, concrete knoppen van Inzoomen, Uitzoomen, e.d. naast de "Tool"-knoppen.

Het is best stil geworden rond de Audacity forks...
The Audacity Manual HTML pages no longer are included in the installation.
If you require offline access of the manual, you can download it .
You also can download PDFs of straight from its sidebar (or the three-dot button on mobile devices).
De installer kon ook gewoon geconfigureerd worden dat het standaard niet de handleidingen installeert. Ik vind het armoe dat dit handmatig werk wordt.
Audacity binaries are now licensed under the GNU General Public License, Version 3.
Niet veel mensen worden blij(er) van viraler en restrictivere licenering.

Met uitzondering van het gebruik van XDG directories, VST3 support en Apple Silicon support heb ik mijn bedenkingen over deze release.

edit:
Het verwijderen van de Zoom Tool is iets minder erg dan gedacht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 24 juli 2024 04:10]

MazDaMan1970 23 september 2022 08:33
Fijn dat er nu native Arm support voor de Mac is & aangezien er best wel wat aanvullingen zijn, had ze deze versie best 4.0 mogen meegeven ;)
JoStad 23 september 2022 11:29
Helaas werkte deze versie niet na de eerste installatie in windows. Na verwijderen van de net geïnstalleerde versie (3.2.0) heb ik deze weer geïnstalleerd en krijg nu geen errors.
De nieuwe indeling van de "effecten" is wel erg prettig omdat de lijst bij mij wel erg lang was.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JoStad op 24 juli 2024 04:10]

benedictuz @JoStad23 september 2022 12:49
geen last van hier

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

