Firmware-update: Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.8

Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.10.8 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een Arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN422, RN424, RN426, RN516, RN524X, RN526X, RN528X, RN626X, RN628X, RN716X, RR2304, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220, RN4220, RR3312, RR4312X, RR4312S, RR4360X en RR4360S. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden, is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Enhancements:
  • Removes legacy TLS 1.0 and 1.1 support from the ReadyNAS device’s embedded web server.
  • Updates ReadyNAS Vault package to v6.3.1
  • Updates anti-virus ClamAV to v0.103.7
  • Updates ReadyDLNA to v1.3.2
Security Fixes:
  • Fixes security vulnerabilities.

For more information about security vulnerabilities, visit this page.

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixes the issue where the ReadyCLOUD invitee’s share permissions get lost after ReadyNAS reboot.
Warnings:
  • Devices updated with 6.10.8 firmware should not be downgraded to firmware versions before 6.10.0.
  • ReadyNAS 102, 104, and 2120 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x or older firmware. They must first be updated to either 6.2.5 or 6.3.5 then to 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.
  • ReadyNAS 202, 204, 212 and 212 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x. They must first be updated to 6.3.5 then 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*ReadyNAS voor Arm
*ReadyNAS voor Intel

Diverse Netgear ReadyNAS modellen

Versienummer 6.10.8
Releasestatus Final
Website Netgear
Download https://kb.netgear.com/000065170/ReadyNAS-OS-6-Software-Version-6-10-8
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Netgear

Update-historie

02-'24 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.10 8
05-'23 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.9 11
09-'22 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.8 16
03-'22 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.7 7
11-'21 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.6 2
05-'21 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.5 6
12-'20 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.4 0
03-'20 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.3 8
06-'19 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.1 0
04-'19 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.0 9
Reacties (16)

TonAK 22 september 2022 16:43
Ik ben bezig met een zelfbouw NAS. Ik heb nu zitten stoeien met OpenMediaVault, maar ik ben nog een beetje aan het uitproberen.
Ik weet dat je Synology DSM via xPenelogy ook kan draaien op Niet-synology NAS-sen.
Kan dat ook met dit OS? Is het handig om dat te doen? Wat is het voordeel of nadeel?
olafvs @TonAK22 september 2022 20:59
Geen idee of het kan, maar met mijn ervaring zou ik het je niet aanbevelen. Vele jaren geleden een Netgear rn104 aangeschaft. Binnen een paar uur was ik 20 gb aan data kwijt door een bug. Volgens support had ik pech.

Daarna vele updates gekregen die niet goed installeerde met als gevolg dat ik de stekker eruit moest trekken terwijl de update nog niet was afgerond.

Elke update was ik weer bang om mijn data te verliezen. Daarnaast kon het ding niet goed omgaan met mappen waar veel andere mappen in stonden en als je hem voor 90 procent vol had was hij enorm traag.

Intussen een Synology gekocht en nooit problemen gehad. De readynas gebruik ik nu als achtervang voor de Synology. Als backup server durf ik hem nog net in te zetten.
Anoniem: 138647 @TonAK22 september 2022 16:51
xPenology in de oer oer oude versie 5.x werkt goed. Oer oude versie 6.1 is aan de gang te krijgen maar minder makkelijk in mijn ervaring.
DMS versie 7 met xP heb ik nog nooit stabiel aan de gang gekregen.

Kan TrueNas warm aanbevelen. Werkt als een raket en is modern met goede hardware ondersteuning. Plus het is legaal. xP is zo illegaal als het maar zijn kan ;-)
RJeee @TonAK22 september 2022 18:04
Qua basisfuncties vind ik omv niet verkeerd hoor. Niet de aller gebruiksvriendelijke, maar werkt en is stabiel. Met plug-ins ook behoorlijk uitbreidbaar. Onder de motorkap is het gewoon debian, dus een prima solide basis.
powerboat @TonAK22 september 2022 19:48
Ben toch het meest verslingerd geraakt aan Truenas Core/Scale vanwege de eenvoud (wellicht niet voor iedereen :+ ), schaalbaar en is erg robuust.
oef! @TonAK22 september 2022 21:35
OMV is prettig. Xpenology zou ik niet doen. Onpopulaire mening: Windows is verreweg de meest makkelijke NAS oplossing.
Willempie27 @TonAK23 september 2022 02:02
Ik gebruik unraid en ben daar erg tevreden over. Vooral omdat je een array met data protectie kan maken met verschillende schijf groote.
okkies @TonAK23 september 2022 08:48
ik zou ook eens kijken naar unraid voor je zelfbouw nas
GorgeousMetal @TonAK23 september 2022 14:07
Kijk ook eens naar XigmaNAS . Dit werkt bij mij al jaren erg betrouwbaar.
wim1928 @TonAK22 september 2022 17:36
+/-10 jaar zelfbouw nassen ook Xpenology enz enz gehad ... nu 6 jaar 2x origineel Synology geen gedoe enz ... koop origineel zoveel meer kost het niet
magician2000 @wim192823 september 2022 00:24
Puur qua kosten wellicht niet, maar wel qua flexibiliteit.

Originele NAS hardware (dus niet de HDD's) defect? Dan zul je toch echt wat meer uit de kast moeten halen dan wanneer je bijvoorbeeld een TrueNAS zelfbouw systeem hebt.

NetGear is (of lijkt in ieder geval) volledig gestopt met het maken van NAS oplossingen. Dus het "overzetten van de disks in een nieuwer systeem en we gaan weer verder" principe is daarmee ook weg.

Voor mij is een risico van dit de hoofdreden om geen dedicated NAS meer aan te schaffen in de toekomst.
Onbetrouwbaarheid van fabrikanten.
sonicboy @TonAK23 september 2022 09:25
Zelf gebruik ik al 5-tal jaar Openmediavault en heel tevreden van qua performance en stabiliteit.
Via plugins kun je de mogelijkheideden nog uitbreiden en aangezien het op debian draait kun je (mits de nodige kennis) ook een webserver ed op draaien.
Ik draai het op een odroid + 3-tal usb HDD's, dus heel wat goedkoper dan een Synology of dergelijke en qua performance zit het ook wel snor (ook maar 2-tal gebruikers).

Hieronder kort mijn pro's en cons:

+Stabiel
+Veel mogelijkheden (ivm plugins en/of docker)
+Configureren zoals je zelf wil
-regelmatig updates

-upgraden naar nieuwe major versie niet mogelijk als je op SBC draait
-niet de gemakkelijkste om te configureren
-support forum niet altijd zo vriendelijk
kings sword9 22 september 2022 16:23
Eigelijk is het best wel knap dat netgear nog zo lang doorgaat met updates voor hun oudere nassen. Dit is mooi om te zien!
Lrrr @kings sword922 september 2022 21:07
Ja, zelfs NASsen die ze eigenlijk al end-of-life verklaard hebben (bijv. de RN102 en RN104). En dat terwijl ze niet eens meer nieuwe NASsen maken/verkopen.
f.h @Lrrr2 oktober 2022 17:08
Ik heb hier inderdaad een RN102 draaien (ik heb niet zoveel eisen aan een NAS) en die doet al bijna 10 jaar prima zijn werk. Om eerlijk te zijn merk ik niet/nauwelijks verschil in firmware's, maar het is erg netjes dat ze nog steeds updaten.
josipbroz 22 september 2022 22:50
Xpnology zou ik overslaan...gedoe. Redelijk stabiel als je een oude versie DSM aan de praat krijgt. Support is net zo goed als enthousiasme van een paar mensen die er iets mee kunnen en willen doen dus veel updates en patches hoef je niet te verwachten. Leuk mee gespeeld op oude thin clients.

Na een paar andere alternatieven bij Unraid beland, nu heb ik twee unraid servers en door mij zijn er nu 10 man die er ook een hebben. Kracht en gemak....helaas niet gratis, maar het wordt ook onderhouden door mensen waar je op kunt rekenen en dat mag wat kosten.

