Firmware-update: Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.10

Netgear logo (90 pix) Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.10.10 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een Arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN422, RN424, RN426, RN516, RN524X, RN526X, RN528X, RN626X, RN628X, RN716X, RR2304, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220, RN4220, RR3312, RR4312X, RR4312S, RR4360X en RR4360S. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden, is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave twee verouderde functies uit het administratiescherm verwijderd:

New Features and Enhancements:

This maintenance firmware release removes two deprecated services from the Admin Page (that is, the ReadyNAS user interface):

  • The ReadyCLOUD service is removed from the Cloud page of the Admin Page.
  • The Apps installation function is removed from the Apps section on the System page (also referred to as Overview page) of the Admin Page.
Warnings:
  • Devices updated with 6.10.9 firmware should not be downgraded to firmware versions before 6.10.0.
  • ReadyNAS 102, 104, and 2120 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x or older firmware. They must first be updated to either 6.2.5 or 6.3.5, then to 6.5.2, and then to 6.10.x.
  • ReadyNAS 202, 204, 212 and 212 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x. They must first be updated to 6.3.5, then 6.5.2, and then to 6.10.x.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*ReadyNAS voor Arm
*ReadyNAS voor Intel

Diverse Netgear ReadyNAS modellen

Versienummer 6.10.10
Releasestatus Final
Website Netgear
Download https://www.netgear.com/support/product/readynas_os_6#download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-02-2024 17:05
8 • submitter: tminos

07-02-2024 • 17:05

8

Submitter: tminos

Bron: Netgear

Update-historie

02-'24 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.10 8
05-'23 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.9 11
09-'22 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.8 16
03-'22 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.7 7
11-'21 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.6 2
05-'21 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.5 6
12-'20 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.4 0
03-'20 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.3 8
06-'19 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.1 0
04-'19 Netgear ReadyNAS OS 6.10.0 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

Netgear ReadyNAS 316

geen prijs bekend

Netgear ReadyNAS 422

vanaf € 1.613,-

Alles over dit product

Netgear ReadyNAS 424

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Netgear ReadyNAS 428

geen prijs bekend

Netgear ReadyNAS 102

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
Netgear ReadyNAS 104

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Netgear ReadyNAS 212

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Netgear ReadyNAS 214

geen prijs bekend

Netgear ReadyNAS 312

geen prijs bekend

Netgear ReadyNAS 314

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Netgear ReadyNAS 426

geen prijs bekend

3 van 5 sterren
Netgear ReadyNAS 516

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
Netgear ReadyNAS 3138

geen prijs bekend

Netgear ReadyNAS 3312

vanaf € 6.777,46

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
NAS Netgear ReadyNAS

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
8
8
3
1
0
4
Wijzig sortering
ahogeweg 15 februari 2024 17:48
Blijf bij firmware 6.10.9 en installeer niet deze 6.10.10. Deze firmware verwijdert de mogelijkheid om Apps te installeren op de NAS. Dat je geen Apps meer uit de store kan installeren begrijp ik. Maar dat ook de mogeljkheid om Apps die je van elders haalt, niet meer met een simpele Upload kan installeren is wel heel bizar. Het geeft de melding "App installation is no longer supported with App Upload or Available Apps"

[Reactie gewijzigd door ahogeweg op 22 juli 2024 19:58]

gjna @ahogeweg18 februari 2024 19:56
Dit is natuurlijk gedaan omdat na het stoppen van de ReadyNAS product lijn het OS (Linux 4.4.218) niet meer geupdate wordt. Dit is natuurlijk slecht daar gevonden securiy lekken ook niet meer opgelost gaan worden. Het verwijderen van de mogelijkheid om externe software te installeren zorgt er tenminste voor dat kwaadwillende softwaremakers niet op deze manier hier misbruik van kunnen maken.
Tja het is jammer maar het houd een keer op.
ahogeweg @gjna25 februari 2024 14:29
Inderdaad speelt mee dat Netgear is gestopt met NAS oplossingen. De laatste ReadyNAS stampt al weer uit 2017. Het ReadyNAS OS heeft als basis Debian Jesse, wat sinds begin dit jaar de archive status heeft gekregen. Hierdoor lukt het niet meer om op de normale manier de repository te benaderen en konden Apps niet meer geinstalleerd worden. Met firmware update 6.10.10 is voor het gemak het installeren van Apps maar compleet verwijderd. Probleem opgelost.
Wil je nog well Apps op je ReadyNAS kunnen installeren, dan kun je de firmware handmatig updaten (downgraden) naar 6.10.9. Daarna zul je nog een aanpassing moeten doen om naar de Debian Jesse archived repository te pointen, waarna je weer Apps kan installeren. Instructies hiervoor staan in het Netgear ReadyNAS forum. Natuurlijk brengt zo'n verouderde versie veiligheidsrisico's met zich mee. Wanneer je de NAS thuis alleen in je eigen LAN gebruikt zal dat nog wel te overzien zijn.
Met firmware 6.10.9 zijn de Apps die Netgear aanbiedt voor de NAS weer zichtbaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ahogeweg op 22 juli 2024 19:58]

milliondollarman111 7 februari 2024 17:49
Kan deze firmware op de ReadyNAS Ultra waar OS6 al op geïnstalleerd is?
timo_m @milliondollarman1117 februari 2024 18:41
De voorgaande updates werden automatisch gevonden op mijn Ultra2 en 102.
Beide zien de update (nog) niet.
milliondollarman111 @timo_m8 februari 2024 06:26
Thanks!

Ik ben benieuwd!
airmaxx 17 maart 2024 17:25
Ik ben niet terug gegaan. Ik installeer het nu wel via een linux commando. En dat werkt.

File uploaden via FTP in je /tmp map.
Even inloggen met SSH .
Dan naar cd /tmp en het commando uitvoeren

dpkg -i plexmediaserver_1.40.1.8227-c0dd5a73e_amd64.deb
airmaxx 19 maart 2024 09:27
Voor een ieder. Je kan terug naar versie 6.10.09 Simpel de firmware downloaden.
Daarna ga je instellingen. Je druk op firmware installeren. en daarna selecteer je 6.10.09

Je Nas zal terug gaan naar 6.10.09 en alle config is nog zoals voorheen.
Ik heb daarna de melding voor de update en hotfix uitgezet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq