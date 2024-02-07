Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.10.10 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een Arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN422, RN424, RN426, RN516, RN524X, RN526X, RN528X, RN626X, RN628X, RN716X, RR2304, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220, RN4220, RR3312, RR4312X, RR4312S, RR4360X en RR4360S. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden, is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave twee verouderde functies uit het administratiescherm verwijderd:

This maintenance firmware release removes two deprecated services from the Admin Page (that is, the ReadyNAS user interface):

The ReadyCLOUD service is removed from the Cloud page of the Admin Page.

The Apps installation function is removed from the Apps section on the System page (also referred to as Overview page) of the Admin Page.