Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. De changelog voor versie 2024.2.0 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Password Manager Browser extension TOTP capture: Use the Bitwarden browser extension to scan a webpage and save TOTP authenticator QR codes (see here).

Increased import item quantity maximum: Imports made to Bitwarden Password Manager can now contain roughly double the amount of data (see here). Admin Console Unique SP entity IDs per organization: Organizations using SAML for SSO can now upgrade their entity IDs to be unique for their organization. Doing so will require re-configuring on the IdP (see here). Plans & Pricing Automatic tax calculation: Tax rates for subscriptions will now be automatically calculated based on geography by our payments sub-processor. The subtotal charged by Bitwarden will remain the same, however you may notice a change in your tax-inclusive monthly invoice.