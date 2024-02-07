Software-update: Bitwarden 2024.2.0

Bitwarden logo (79 pix)Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. De changelog voor versie 2024.2.0 laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Password Manager

  • Browser extension TOTP capture: Use the Bitwarden browser extension to scan a webpage and save TOTP authenticator QR codes (see here).
  • Increased import item quantity maximum: Imports made to Bitwarden Password Manager can now contain roughly double the amount of data (see here).

Admin Console

  • Unique SP entity IDs per organization: Organizations using SAML for SSO can now upgrade their entity IDs to be unique for their organization. Doing so will require re-configuring on the IdP (see here).

Plans & Pricing

  • Automatic tax calculation: Tax rates for subscriptions will now be automatically calculated based on geography by our payments sub-processor. The subtotal charged by Bitwarden will remain the same, however you may notice a change in your tax-inclusive monthly invoice.

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2024.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-02-2024 19:56
3 • submitter: Munchie

07-02-2024 • 19:56

3

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Bitwarden

Update-historie

15-05 Bitwarden 2025.5.0 13
30-04 Bitwarden 2025.4.3 6
17-04 Bitwarden 2025.4.0 2
03-04 Bitwarden 2025.3.4 23
20-03 Bitwarden 2025.3.0 10
13-03 Bitwarden 2025.2.1 20
07-02 Bitwarden 2025.1.2 25
22-01 Bitwarden 2025.1.1 15
15-01 Bitwarden 2025.1.0 23
12-12 Bitwarden 2024.12.0 34
Meer historie

Lees meer

Bitwarden

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
3
3
2
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
the-body 7 februari 2024 20:22
De appstore versie van MacOS zit nog op versie 2023.12.1, ben benieuwd wanneer die geüpdatet wordt!
MulMonkey @the-body8 februari 2024 07:04
Ik zie dat die inmiddels ook op 2024.2.0 staat.
guidogast @the-body8 februari 2024 09:06
Als je ook de nieuwste Chrome Extension versie wilt hebben > Rechtsklik op de Bitwarden extensie > Manage Extension > Zet Developer Options aan (rechtsbovenin) > Druk op de Update knop (linksbovenin).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq